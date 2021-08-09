Watch: Dramatic Video Shows People Trapped In Neck High Water During Omaha Flash Floods

A horrifying video has surfaced online of a Nebraska man and his friends nearly drowned Saturday in neck-high floodwaters during an elevator ride at their apartment complex in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

The footage was shared with local news KETV. Tony Luu and two other friends went down their apartment complex elevator to check on the storm damage in downtown Omaha. Once the elevator arrived on the ground floor, floodwater began to pour inside the elevator.

Video recorded by Luu's friend shows neck-high water, and the three nearly drowned. They managed to pry the elevator door open before first responders arrived on the scene.

Luu's friend Daylon Guy told the Omaha World-Herald that others were stuck on an adjacent elevator. He said no one in either elevator suffered any injuries.

"It was pretty traumatizing," Guy told the paper.

Luu told local news ABC13 that "it was like something out of a movie:"

"Once it got to my stomach, we kind of figured, 'Ok, this is real,'" he said. Luu called 911 and also his roommate who works maintenance for the building. "We might die if you don't come help us," he told his friend.

Flash floods occurred in downtown Omaha Saturday night following five inches of rain in a short period. The storm left other areas in the surrounding metro with flood damage.