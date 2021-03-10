print-icon

Hawaii Declares State Of Emergency In The Wake Of Damaging Floods 

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021 - 11:19

Hawaii Governor David Ige issued an emergency declaration amid heavy rains that triggered severe flooding across Oahu and Maui on Tuesday. 

Ige said the declaration speeds up the state's process to spend funds and dispatch first responders to affected areas. 

"The declaration supports the state's efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains," the governor said.

The emergency order was declared after a dam overflowed on the island of Maui. Flooding wiped out homes, caused landslides, and left some areas completely devastated. 

The emergency declaration covers Maui, Kalawao, O'ahu, and Kaua'i and continues through May 8. 

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management evacuated people in Waleiwa, a North Shore community in the Waialua District of the island of Oʻahu, earlier this week and placed them in emergency shelters. 

Over the two days, the National Weather Service reported the following rainfall totals:

  • Mount Waialeale: 10.87 inches

  • Kilohana: 6.26 inches

  • North Wailua Ditch: 5.99 inches

  • Kalaheo: 4.32 inches

In Maui, heavy rains damaged roads and battered bridges. Hawaii News Now reported two people had been swept away in the floods on Tuesday. One was rescued, and the other remains missing. 

"Intense rain across much of Hawaii led to flash floods and mudslides from Monday into Tuesday, hitting the island of Maui especially hard. Some residents are reporting this is the worst flooding they have seen in over 25 years in Hawaii," tweeted AccuWeather.

"As Hawaii wakes up, we reflect on how past few years we survived Hurricane & Tsunami Warnings without damage, but now a rain system slowly passes islands leaving behind catastrophic devastation to homes & businesses statewide! Check out flooding of Laie and @polynesia Cultural Ctr," said one Twitter user. 

Drone footage of the flooding in Haleiwa.

Some areas were completely devastated.

Someone tweets: "Pray for Hawaii flash flooding." 

Here is more drone footage of Haleiwa. 

A street in Maui was ravaged by flooding. 

