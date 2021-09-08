Mexico Rocked By Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Quake

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a powerful earthquake rocked southwest Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco late Tuesday, shaking the capital, Mexico City, hundreds of miles away.

USGS said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles northeast of the resort of Acapulco, located in the country's Pacific coast state of Guerrero. The depth of the quake was shallow, measured at approximately 7.8 miles. Nearly a hundred aftershocks were reported, including a 5.2 magnitude.

Reuters notes the quake caused hillsides around the resort area to collapse and damaged buildings. So far, injuries appear minimal, with one death.

#BREAKING: Damage and widespread power outages reported in Acapulco, Mexico following a preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/68dX1VlupK — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) September 8, 2021

Webcam records as Acapulco is impacted by an earthquake before 9pm local time this evening.



Power outages are immediately visible.



Timestamp matches reporting by USGS, which now estimates the magnitude of the quake at 7.0. https://t.co/ERe7wMZLZo (Via @webcamsdemexico.) pic.twitter.com/nw95fiXogU — Samuel Oakford (@samueloakford) September 8, 2021

Breaking: Video shows power lines arcing during magnitude 7.1 earthquake near Acapulco, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/iR46v7BD8w — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 8, 2021

Hundreds of miles away from the epicenter, residents of Mexico City felt buildings sway as the ground shook underneath them.

#Mexico City's skyline, showing the Earthquake Lights phenomenon from a 7.1 quake with an epicenter in Acapulco that was felt in many parts of the country. Curious sidenote: people were making memes wondering if this September would bring any earthquakes. It did.#Sismo #Temblor pic.twitter.com/2py9610bUF — Antonio Video (@AntonioVideoTJ) September 8, 2021

Mexico City authorities said there were no reports of widespread damage, though 1.6 million customers in the city and four states are without power.

"We heard a loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out," Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident, told AP by phone.

"We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people," said Flores.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also reiterated there was no "significant damage" in Guerrero state.

Mexico is no stranger to earthquakes because of its location at the edge of the North American tectonic plate. Two major quakes struck the country in 2017 and 1985. Over the last few decades, building codes in Mexico city have strengthened for structures to withstand earthquakes.