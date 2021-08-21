Northeast Issues Warnings As Hurricane Henri Approaches; Nuke Plants In Path

Update (1045ET): Henri has officially been upgraded to a hurricane.

Hurricane warnings have been issued across the Northeast as millions of people prepare for Tropical Storm Henri slated to become a hurricane Saturday afternoon and make landfall late Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center's (NHC) latest update indicates "Air Force and Noaa Hurricane Hunters," special aircraft that monitor tropical cyclones, are investigating Henri as it moves up the East Coast with sustained 70 mph winds.

NHC warned: "A Dangerous Storm Surge, Hurricane Conditions, and Flooding Rainfall Expected in Portions of the Northeast United States Beginning Late Tonight Or Early Sunday."

Henri's impact is expected to be broad and span from New York City and Long Island to New England. Readers may recall, last week, in a weather note titled "Is A Hurricane Headed For New England?" we highlighted the fact that Henri would likely be upgraded to a hurricane and strike the "New England coastline."

If Henri hits New England, it would be the first time in three decades since Hurricane Bob hit the state in 1991.

NHC has posted hurricane warnings for more than four million people across the south shore of Long Island, from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, the north shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point as well as from New Haven, Connecticut, to the west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Bloomberg's weather models forecast Henri to make landfall around 1800 ET Sunday between Riverhead and Southold Long Island.

"One potential hazard is HEAVY RAIN, which may lead to considerable flash flooding between northern New Jersey and New England on Sunday and Monday," the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted.

A storm surge of 3-5 feet is forecasted on Sunday from Chatham, Massachusetts, to Mastic Beach, New York. New England and southeast New York could see 3-6 inches through Monday, with isolated areas totaling 10 inches.

What's concerning are multiple nuclear power plants located in Henri's cone of uncertainty. Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Connecticut should be closely watched as the storm progresses through the weekend.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's landfall. He told residents to shelter in place between Sunday and Monday morning.