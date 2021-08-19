Is A Hurricane Headed For New England? 

Residents of New England and the Northeastern coast should closely monitor what is forecast to become Hurricane Henri for potential impacts on Sunday.

As of 0500 ET, Tropical Storm Henri was located about 500 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and approximately 800 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The storm has maximum sustained winds of around 70 mph and is moving west at nine mph. It's likely the storm could be upgraded to a hurricane Friday afternoon.

The latest National Hurricane Center's (NHC) cone of uncertainty model of Henri forecasts the storm to take a sharp turn north Thursday into early Friday and ride up the US East Coast through the weekend, with potential impacts around outer Cape and Nantucket.

"A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Friday, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast Saturday and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Henri will remain well offshore the east coast of the United States over the next couple of days but could approach southeastern New England on Sunday," the NHC said.

Those residing along the Massachusetts and southern New England coastline should monitor the storm into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Grace made landfall around Tulum, Mexico, early Thursday morning as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. Back in the States, the remnants of Fred are lingering in the Northeast.

Statistically speaking, the busiest part of the hurricane season has just begun and will peak sometime in mid-September.