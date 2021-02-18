Imminent Winter Storm To Spread Across Northeast 

Amid widespread power losses, at least one million Texans are without power as blackouts and grid failures continue. Old Man Winter's brutal assault across the nation this week will spread more wintery chaos to Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states on Thursday through Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 100 million Americans are in the path of a storm as it traversed the southern Plains earlier this week and is finally arriving on the East Coast Thursday morning.

NWS has posted Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from the Deep South to New York City.

Watches And Warnings

Snowfall from this storm stretches from the Northeast into the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes this morning. A wintery mix could be seen in West Virginia, Virginia, and parts of the Delmarva Peninsula.

Current Radar (as of 0640 ET)

The storm will traverse the coast and spread winter precipitation across much of the Interstate 95 corridor from the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area to Philadelphia to New York City to Boston on Thursday into Thursday night.

Forecast Timing Of Storm

The forecast precipitation model shows the storm will be out of the Northeast by late Friday.

Forecast Precipitation Model

Accumulating snow is expected across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Interstate 95 corridor. This could make travel conditions dangerous.

Snow Total Estimates

An ice storm threat south of Washington, D.C., is expected.

Ice Threat Model

Temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states should stay below or around freezing for much of the winter event. By late weekend into early next week, there could be a warming trend.

Temperature Forecast

Readers may recall we outlined how another winter blast would traverse the country, strike Texas and create a second round of chaos, then eventually end up in the Northeast by late week.

Earlier in the month, in a note titled ""Overwhelming Signal" - Major Winter Storm Threats For Million Of Americans Within Next Five Days," we spoke of the storms and bitterly cold temperatures that could heavily impact the country.

... and there is some good news after the last few weeks of brutal winter weather. Heating degree days for the US-Lower 48 is set to decrease after this weekend, which means it will take less energy to heat a structure. In other words, warmer temperatures are ahead.

US-Lower 48 Heating Degree Days

Is this Old Man Winter's last stand or will more winter chaos be seen later this month into March?