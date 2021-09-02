Larry Forecasted To Become 'Major Hurricane' This Weekend

Tens of millions of Americans woke up on the US East Coast Thursday to the aftermath of destruction left behind by remnants of Hurricane Ida. Now meteorologists are turning their attention to a hurricane in the Atlantic Basin that could be upgraded to a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) by this weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), hurricane larry is packing 80 mph winds and strengthening as it travels west at 17 mph. The eye of the storm is about 660 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

NHC's cone of uncertainty is tracking near Bermuda early next week. It's still too early for the weather agency to project any further than next Tuesday, and landfall impacts are unknown at the moment. But as we move into the weekend, computer models will have a better idea of where the storm is headed next.

If the storm tracks towards the East Coast and or the Northeast, it would be absolutely devastating for some areas that were terrorized by remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday night.

Statistically speaking, we should remind readers that the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season is already underway, as the tropics are awakening. The peak of the season is Sept. 15.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters recently bumped up their forecast to 21 named storms this season.