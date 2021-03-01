"Major Flooding" Submerges Parts Of Kentucky As Gov. Beshear Declares State Of Emergency

After a weekend of torrential rain, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Monday. State officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center to aid with rescue efforts as major flooding was observed, according to Lexington Herald-Leader.

The declaration activated the Kentucky National Guard to assist first responders in water rescues, deliver supplies, and aid municipalities.

"The impact of extremely heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the commonwealth led to numerous emergency rescues and evacuations in counties from west to east," said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

Three-day precipitation totals ending Mar. 1 show from Bowling Green to Somerset to Jackson to Pikesville at least 4 inches of rain was seen, in some areas, the totals are much higher. Bowling Green saw 5 to 7 inches, according to Meteorologist Ron Steve. Casey County had 6 inches, Boyle County had 5 inches and Madison County had 5 inches.

"Moderate flooding is expected along the Kentucky River, and could approach major flood thresholds in some locations," tweeted National Weather Service (NWS) Louisville.

In Estill County, emergency management officials expect the Kentucky River near Ravenna to crest on Monday. They labeled it as a "historical flood." According to emergency management, the projected crest was set at 36.9 feet, less than 3 feet higher than the record high. The stage for major flooding in the county is 31 feet.

Here are some scenes across the state showing devastating floods.

Johnson County Judicial Center in Paintsville has sustained flood damage.

Mudslides and washed-out roads in Pike County.

People in Lexington along the Kentucky River are traveling by boat to scoot around town.

More devastation in Johnson County.

A Twitter user tweeted their area was wiped out by flooding.

Water rescue operations.

Major flooding between Lexington and Jackson.

A small town is nearly submerged.

"I gotta say, I have never seen the flooding this bad in this region!" said Twitter user Dahboo7.

Drone captures flooding along the Red River.