The Next "Bomb Cyclone" Could Unfold Over New York City 

Just as the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river dumped record amounts of rain across Northern California, there are new reports of a nor'easter forming off the Atlantic coast and could rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone.

The nor'easter is strengthening as it traverses the Eastern Seaboard but is expected to lose momentum and become stationary off the Northeast coast late Monday evening.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted that "the potential for a very powerful Nor'easter is increasing for Tues/Wed." He said, "the track the developing Low Pressure will determine if / where hurricane-force wind gusts impact the coast including Boston."

Maue warned: "Yes, this is a major bomb cyclone."

⚠️The potential for a very powerful Nor'easter is increasing for Tues/Wed of upcoming week.



The track of the developing Low Pressure will determine if / where hurricane force wind gusts impact the coast including Boston.



Yes, this is a major bomb cyclone. pic.twitter.com/3qkW9GPfBo — Ryan (@RyanMaue) October 24, 2021

Accuweather weather models show coastal areas from New Jersey to Boston will be heavily impacted by the storm.

"An early season tempest could bring a wind-driven, chilly rain to portions of the Northeast from Monday through Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said, adding that flooding could be a significant concern.

New York City is bracing for torrential rain and high winds Monday evening. The storm will then move up into central and southern New England, where it will continue dumping rain on Tuesday.

It will be a stormy Tuesday night from Boston to Portland, Maine.

New York City could expect upwards of 4 to 8 inches. Possible flooding conditions could be seen. Residents are bracing for the nor'easter after a deadly storm killed more than 40 people across the metro and greater area earlier this year.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, peak winds could be Category 1 hurricane strength.

Much of the impact from the storm will be between New York City and the Boston area.

Two bomb cyclones within days terrorizing US coasts? Time for Swedish climate alarmist Greta Thunberg to unleash a tweet barrage at the Biden administration for not doing enough to quell climate change.