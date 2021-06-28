NHC Monitoring Two Atlantic Basin Disturbances And One Hurricane In Eastern Pacific  

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking multiple weather disturbances forming in the Atlantic basin and a hurricane in the Eastern Pacific.

Beginning in the Atlantic, where a disturbance is located about 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has about 70% odds of tropical cyclone formation over the next 48 hours.

The US Air Force is expected to deploy their reconnaissance aircraft this afternoon and monitor the storm.

Meanwhile, a second disturbance is producing thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. It has a 20% chance of forming over the next 48 hours. Slow development of the storm may allow it to form later in the week and approach the Lesser Antilles Wednesday night.

"There can be some gradual development with this as it tracks across the Atlantic and it is possible that this can gain enough organization to become a tropical depression during the first half of the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

And in the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Enrique had maximum sustained winds of around 90 mph and is on a collision path with the southern end of Mexico's Baja California peninsula by midweek.

To recap, here are all three systems.

About one month into hurricane season, activity is already increasing, which may suggest a busy season.