NHC Warns Of Potential Cyclone Over Western Gulf Of Mexico 

The upcoming 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average and officially begins on June 1. About 11 days to go until the season starts, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Friday morning of multiple weather systems, with one forming in the western Gulf of Mexico and the other in the Atlantic.

NHC said weather forecasters are monitoring two areas for possible development:

1) A low NE of Bermuda is likely to become a subtropical cyclone later today. 2) A Gulf of Mexico system could become a short-lived tropical depression/storm before moving inland over the NW Gulf coast.

NHC appears to be more concerned with the western Gulf of Mexico system, with a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

"Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana during the next few days," it said.

As we've previously noted, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average, with 17 named storms and eight becoming hurricanes.