No More Heat Wave? Cooler Weather Slated For Northeast Next Week

No more heat wave for the Northeast, at least through the first week of August.

All the weather data so far point to a very cool start to August compared with seasonal averages.

The six-to-10 day temperature forecast highlights a cool first week of August for the Northeast.

The colder weather may linger through the second week of August.



Temperature anomaly forecast for July 31 through August 7 shows more than half the country may experience temperatures well below their norms from Texas to the Midwest to the Northeast.

The colder weather may coincide with a dry spell for the Corn Belt to Mid Atlantic to Northeast. Probabilities for precipitation increase for the Pacific Northwest, in desperate need of rain amid wildfires and drought.

This is a perfect time to open up the windows at night to naturally cool down the house amid an entire summer of scorching heat that has left tens of millions of Americans will high power bills.