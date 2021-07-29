One Shocking Chart Has Californians Trembling With Fear 

Readers know by now that the Western US is facing a megadrought, heat waves, fallow lands, wildfires, water shortages, grasshopper plague, and deteriorating reservoir conditions.

The latest data from the California Department of Water Resources provides a map of water levels for 12 major reservoirs in California.

What's concerning is that nearly all reservoirs in the state are way their historical average marks that suggest stricter water conservation measures are ahead. Some of these reservoirs are at risk of having their hydroelectric power plant cease operations because the water level is too low to turn the turbines.

The latest US Drought Monitor data shows much of California is in an "extreme drought." Relief in sight? How about not.

It's only a matter of time before Californian officials prepare for water shortage measures. There's also the possibility the first-ever federally declared water shortage could be announced.

Some Californians are trembling with fear as their water supplies dwindle in some of the worst droughts in decades.