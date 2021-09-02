NYC Paralyzed, 9 Dead As Ida Remnants Unleash "Once In A Century Storm" Across Northeast

Update (0956ET): Well, it's the morning after one of the worst floods in possibly a century for parts of the Northeast.

NJ.Com's Noah Cohen tweeted images of floodwaters nearly cresting bridges in Philadelphia.

A street in Yonkers, a city on the Hudson River, is entirely underwater.

Floodwaters in Rye, New York.

😔 CAR ON TOP OF CAR • RYE, NY • 7AM THURSDAY 9-2-2021



As flood waters recede, we are left with images like this. 🙏



📷: @ tommckev/IG pic.twitter.com/tJGydej8Fx — Matt Hammer (@MattHammer12) September 2, 2021

Flash floods in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, destroyed streets.

“It looks like when you cut into a brownie and it all crumbles down … It just is unbelievable to think that this is a road.”#BREAKING



— @KaitLouiseWalsh reports on flood-damaged road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/2SkN4vwcgv — Büyük Türk Haber Son dakika 🇹🇷 (@BuyukTurkHaber) September 2, 2021

Expect more updates on damage throughout the day.

* * *

The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered Flash Flood Emergencies for New York City and New Jersey late Wednesday night as torrential rain, winds, and tornados unleashed chaos across the Northeast, effectively paralyzing New York where subways were flooded and where mass transit remains largely halted. Reuters reports at least nine weather-related deaths from flash flooding in NYC and New Jersey. The deadly waters swamped subway stations, airport terminals, highways, tunnels, and baseball stadiums.

Here are some of the most recent developments courtesy of Bloomberg:

Travel Advisory in Effect on NYC Streets: 7:30 a.m. A travel advisory remains in effect in New York City, which asked all non-emergency vehicles to stay off the city’s streets and highways while clean-up continues. The city had lifted a ban on non-essential travel at 5 a.m.

A travel advisory remains in effect in New York City, which asked all non-emergency vehicles to stay off the city’s streets and highways while clean-up continues. The city had lifted a ban on non-essential travel at 5 a.m. Biden to Speak About Federal Response to Ida: 7:26 a.m. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks from the White House at 11:30 a.m. on the federal response to Hurricane Ida, which cut off power for millions and prompted gasoline shortages affecting millions of people across Louisiana. Biden plans to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey storm damage and assess the federal response.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks from the White House at 11:30 a.m. on the federal response to Hurricane Ida, which cut off power for millions and prompted gasoline shortages affecting millions of people across Louisiana. Biden plans to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey storm damage and assess the federal response. MTA Service ‘Largely Suspended’ in NYC: 6:56 a.m. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority service on subway, bus and commuter rails is “largely suspended due to heavy rainfall and flooding across the region,” according to the MTA’s website. The C, E, B, Z, S and Number 3 lines were among those suspended as of 7:30 a.m. Other lines had significant delays.

Around 2340 ET Wednesday, we posted a weather note detailing the mayhem in NYC as flash floods in subways and multiple tornadoes through New Jersey, caused both states and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare a state of emergencies.

New York City subway station flooded with water very dangerous pic.twitter.com/aYBNVGUpUb — Movie Reviews By JT (@moviere09350416) September 2, 2021

Costco on Staten Island! pic.twitter.com/gUYVw8tBBN — Mikey Cee (@MikeyCee24) September 2, 2021

doesn't need location, it's just: new york pic.twitter.com/osdAxN7CtF — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

The River Walk is absolutely submerged pic.twitter.com/HCH4x3SXJf — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) September 2, 2021

The expected rainfall rate in NYC was an astonishing 3 to 5 inches per hour. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Emergency that warned residents of the metro area to "Seek higher ground now!"

Between 2051 ET and 2251 ET, remnants of Ida dumped 3.15 inches in Central Park. To put that in perspective, that's about seven weeks of average rainfall in about an hour, NWS meteorologist Alex Lamers told Bloomberg.

Northeast 24-Hour Rain Map

NYC's subway system was paralyzed as water from the streets poured onto underground train platforms in Manhattan. In New Jersey, nearly all of NJ Transit's rail service was suspended.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency late Thursday — directly after NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his, along with a travel ban for all non-emergency vehicles through 0500 ET.

According to Axios, NWS discussions and other meteorologists have suggested yesterday's storm was a one in 100- to 500-year event.

Between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, Poweroutage.US indicates approximately 200,000 people are without power on Thursday morning.

Earlier Wednesday, multiple large tornadoes were spotted in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, causing damage.

Apparent tornado near N.J. Turnpike earlier tonight #Ida pic.twitter.com/VTtnJBrkY9 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 2, 2021

Tornado rips through Mullica Hill NJ, just devastating pic.twitter.com/mE3j6B0kCj — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) September 1, 2021

Footage of the Annapolis MD tornado is nuts. You don't see tornadoes this destructive on the east coast all that often.



Footage posted by Melanie Newmanpic.twitter.com/xLjaiOSwZu — Doc V (@MJVentrice) September 1, 2021

"Get in the bathtub now!"



Listen as the winds howl in a powerful, #tornado warned storm in Pennsylvania. Talk about a close encounter.



Remember, the safest place during a tornado is the lowest level, most interior room. Away from doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/gpGT8lJjSj — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 2, 2021

... and, of course, climate expert Greta Thurnberg was busy tweeting away last night about the chaos in the Northeast, seizing any opportunity to push her climate change agenda, because clearly this was the very first hurricane to hit the Tristate area since the Ice Age.