Sam To Become Major Hurricane Today

Hurricane Sam has rapidly strengthened from a tropical storm over the Atlantic Basin and is slated to become a major hurricane Saturday as it traverses over warm 84-degree water, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Sam is the 18th named one of the hurricane season and has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, classifying it as a Category 2 hurricane. NHC expects the storm to become a Category 3 storm on Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as Sam moves west at 14 mph about 1,300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The storm's path remains uncertain as spaghetti models show disagreement: One model shows the storm could shift northeast and become a non-issue for the US, and the other shows it could come close to South Florida, according to BocaNewsNow.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, another tropical disturbance could develop off the coast of Africa in the coming days. The development of this system could occur by the middle of next week.

More certainly of Sam's path should be known by the end of the weekend.