Trio Of Tropical Disturbances To Watch In Atlantic Basin

A trio of tropical disturbances are developing in the Atlantic basin and should be closely watched next week. Two of the disturbances have the chance of forming into tropical depressions in the next five days.

July was a quiet period after an active start (June 1) to the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, but statistically, the busiest part of the hurricane season begins on Aug. 20. It seems a significant uptick in storms is ahead.

The first disturbance is a low-pressure system over the west-central Atlantic. The second disturbance is more east and is moving westward in the central tropical Atlantic. The third distance is near Africa.

Last week, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) upgraded the number of named storms to 21 from its prior forecast of 15 in May.

NOAA is now forecasting at least ten hurricanes and up to five major ones with winds above 100 mph.

"While the tropics have been slow the past few weeks, NOAA forecasters believe a busy hurricane season lay ahead," said Matthew Rosencrans, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at the U.S. Climate Prediction Center.

Source: Bloomberg

The 2020 hurricane season saw a record 30 storms, with several major ones striking Louisiana.

Keep an eye on tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. The next tropical storm will be named Fred.