Tropical Storm Elsa Expected To "Strengthen" Just West Of Key West

Tropical Storm Elsa traversed Cuba's southern coast Monday as we've warned it could track towards South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Elsa has maximum sustained winds of around 60 mph and is moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

Millions of Floridians are under Tropical warnings Tuesday morning as the storm is expected to intensify today and move along the state's western coast.

Tropical Storm #Elsa Advisory 24A: Elsa Just West of Key West. Expected to Strengthen. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 6, 2021

The good news is weather models have shifted the storm more west and will avoid a direct hit in Surfside. Part of why the rest of Champlain Towers South was leveled late Sunday night was fear the storm could topple the wobbling structure.

Elsa's trajectory shows parts of Florida's west coast will be affected by the storm late Tuesday and into Wednesday. The storm will then ride up the East Coast through the end of the week.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record. It also broke the speed record for the fastest-moving hurricane, hitting 31 mph on Saturday morning.