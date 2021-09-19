Tropical Storm Peter Forms In Atlantic Basin As 17th Named Storm

Tropical Storm Peter formed in the Atlantic Basin early Sunday morning to become the 17th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Peter is 630 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, has maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph, and moves northwest at 16 mph.

The storm is expected to bring rain to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said there have only been two other times that 16 named storms formed by Sept. 19 have occurred, one in 2005 and another in 2020.

Meanwhile, right behind Peter is tropical depression Seventeen formed Sunday, located about 330 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

We have Tropical Storm #Peter (left) and Tropical Depression 17 (right) currently active over the Atlantic's main development region. Both systems are not expected to threaten the eastern seaboard. pic.twitter.com/t7u3MTOLak — Doc V (@MJVentrice) September 19, 2021

Klotzbach recently noted Sept. 10 was the "climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season."

More details on Peter's track will be made available in the coming days.