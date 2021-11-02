After a chilly and rainy Tuesday in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, temperatures will plunge into the 30s and even the 20s in some areas prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue freeze warnings for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Freeze warnings are expected to go into effect from 0200 ET to 1000 ET Wednesday. NWS said, "frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

The warning is in effect for the I-81 corridor/Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, north-central Maryland, and portions of the Virginia Piedmont. The warning continues up the I-95 corridor (west of the major highway) from Maryland to Danbury, Connecticut. New York City currently doesn't have any advisories or warnings for freezing temps.

Areas up and down the Northeast will experience a temperature drop in the overnight and colder weather this week. Warmer temps are expected next week.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Minimum Temps

Frederick, Maryland (near Camp David) Minimum Temps

York, Pennsylvania Minimum Temps

Allentown, Pennsylvania Minimum Temps

AccuWeather meteorologists have also been tracking two potential storms that both could bring snow to some areas.

"As that storm takes a northeastward turn and encounters the Appalachians, rain is likely to become mixed with and even change over to a period of wet snow at elevations near and above 2,000 feet in parts of West Virginia, western Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Colder air is expected to settle over the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. This week is a reminder that fall is quickly changing into winter amid an energy crunch. Power prices are expected to rise. Still, there is some good news. Temps will be a tad warmer next week.