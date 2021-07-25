Typhoon In-Fa Hits China's East Coast, Forcing Container Ports To Close 

Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in eastern China with high wind and torrential rains as other parts of the country were cleaning up from last week's historic flooding.

In-Fa came ashore Sunday on China's east coast south of Shanghai. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled, seaports were shuttered, and the public was advised to remain indoors.

The national weather agency said the typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province and is expected to dump 10-14 inches.

On Saturday, Yangshan Port in Shanghai moved containerships and secured containers on land ahead of the storm. Yangshan Port is a deep-water port and one of the most active in China. The disruption throws another wrench in global supply chains that are already under stress.

Melinda Liu, Beijing bureau chief for Newsweek, said, "the problem with this typhoon is not only that it is wreaking economic havoc in some key parts in China but also that it comes at a very delicate time."

"It, first of all, comes just a few days after massive flooding in central China, which has disrupted lives of a million people and killed dozens. Not just killed people but also created images that went viral on social media, some very graphic pictures of people who apparently drowned in a subway system," she said.

"But there is also a political significance, and the point of that is probably going to play out in the coming months."

"There is a possibility that … if the handling of the preparedness is not up to par, then the government might be blamed."

Videos posted on social media show the dark sky over Shanghai's skyscrapers.

As the storm came ashore, 60 mph winds ripped through city streets.

Typhoon In-fa hits China's east coast



Typhoon In-fa hit China's east coast south of Shanghai, wind speeds off shore reached 60 mph (100 kph)

People living near the sea were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled and the public was ordered to stay indoors.

At least 360,000 people were evacuated. Here's another video of damaging winds.

Tufão In-Fa encontra Xangai a velocidades de até 38m / s!

O vídeo mostra a incrível força do tufão que atinge a costa leste da China.

As autoridades evacuaram as áreas costeiras, 360.000 pessoas foram realocadas, voos e trens foram cancelados.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nepartak is in the Philippine Sea and barreling towards Japan as the Olympic Games begin.