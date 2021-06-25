A "historic" heat wave is set to transform the U.S. Pacific Northwest into a furnace this weekend. It has the potential to shatter long-standing temperature records, according to Reuters.

"This will be setting the stage for the beginning of a potential historic heat wave for the Northwest this weekend," the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and northern parts of California.

"High temperatures will still be 10 to 20 degrees above average and lead into the weekend when numerous record highs are likely," NWS said.

"A number of Portland Airport high-temperature records are in jeopardy this weekend. Not only will PDX likely set the warmest temperature for June 26th & June for that matter, but the all time record temperature of 107°F remains in serious jeopardy," NWS Portland tweeted.

NWS Portland added: the "extreme heat wave this weekend is expected to break several daily, monthly and possibly all-time records. This is an unprecedented event...have a plan in place to remain cool!"

According to Axios, "the heat wave will affect a region where many people lack central air conditioning, raising the likelihood for public health impacts. In addition, power demand is likely to spike at a time when hydropower resources are running relatively low due to drier than average conditions."

Heat waves such as this one have been impacting much of the western half of the US this year, sparking a megadrought, fallow lands, and soon-to-be grasshopper plague that may decimate crops further.