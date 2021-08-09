US Faces Another "Dangerous" Heat Wave Amid 100 Large Wildfires Ravaging West

The dog days of summer have arrived as much of the country faces above-average temperatures.

"It's going to be a real oppressive week with dangerous heat and hot conditions across much of the U.S. Excessive heat watches are up across much of the Pacific Northwest for mid to late week, including in the Portland and Seattle metro areas. Meanwhile, heat advisories are in effect for a good part of the south-central U.S. and parts of western New York state," according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Great Plains and Upper Midwest states could see triple-digit temperatures and daily record high temps, possibly in the central and southern High Plains.

The combination of scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity could cause heat indices "to exceed the century mark on Monday and Tuesday across the middle and lower Mississippi Valleys," said NWS.

High temps in the 90s and real feel temps approaching the 100s could be seen across the Lower Great Lakes, the Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast the first half of the week.

The average max high temperature in the U.S. is expected to move higher this week.

Average temperatures for the U.S. are peaking in the dog days of summer and should begin to decline after this month.

Excessive heat watches, air quality alerts, and heat advisories have been issued across the U.S.

Meanwhile, more than 100 large wildfires are burning across the Western half of the U.S.

The Dixie Fire, in northern California, has become the second-largest wildfire in the state's history, is now the biggest active blaze in the U.S. Warmer and drier conditions are stoking severe wildfire activity across U.S. West.