A freak sandstorm two hours south of Salt Lake City caused a deadly 22-vehicle pileup on Sunday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The accident occurred on Interstate 15 in Millard County on Sunday afternoon. Twenty-two vehicles were involved in the crash "after high winds caused a sand or dust storm and impaired visibility on the roadway," said DPS.

The "series of crashes" resulted in seven deaths and ten others injured, DPS said, adding that "some children" were among the deaths.

"The Utah Highway Patrol summoned troopers from Richfield and Beaver to assist," DPS said. "Multiple ground and air ambulances also responded to transport victims."

This was the chilling scene on I-15 south of Fillmore after a sandstorm caused a 20-car pileup that killed at least six people and critically injured several others. [Video: Kym Woodward] pic.twitter.com/C8goHtF4fw — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) July 26, 2021

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told local news KUTV that he "can't remember in recent memory of (a crash) being this large, with this many vehicles and this many fatalities."

"We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides," he added. "One of the vehicles that was pulling a trailer, the trailer has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway."

"We're stunned and saddened by the horrific accidents in Millard County," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement on Twitter. "We fervently pray for the loved ones of those who perished and for those fighting for their lives."

The sandstorm comes as Utah is experiencing dangerous drought conditions and sweltering heat.