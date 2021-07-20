Watch: Chinese Subway Passengers Trapped In Chest-High Floodwaters As Heavy Rains Pound Henan Province

Torrential rains hit central China on Tuesday, overflowing the banks of major rivers, flooding streets of metro areas, and trapping subway passengers in chest-high floodwaters, according to RT News.

There has been no official word on deaths, but dramatic videos posted on social media show the devastation in Zhengzhou in China's Henan province.

One video shows passengers stuck in a subway car in chest-high floodwaters

How frightening is this? Today on the subway in Zhengzhou, Henan Province after heavy rainstorms. pic.twitter.com/qU7JE7ETHE — DJ (@EmslieDustin) July 20, 2021

In other videos, passengers experienced head-high water as, for whatever reason, many still wore their masks. Subway stations were also flooded.

China experiences frequent flooding during the summer months. Henan is a central regional transport hub - roads and tunnels have been logistical nightmares for companies moving freight.

China: Today, heavy rain in Xinyang City, Henan Province, flooded many cars. pic.twitter.com/vmabtli43p — Brian (@brianandagnes) July 20, 2021

Elsewhere in the region, the water levels of the Yi River have risen to dangerously high levels.

There are at least 31 large and medium-sized reservoirs in the province that have surpassed their warning levels.

Reuters notes 19 inches of rain fell in the city of Lushan over the last several days.

"This is the heaviest rain since I was born, with so many familiar places flooded," said a resident of Gongyi on Chinese social media.

We shared on Monday that two dams collapsed in China's northwestern region of Inner Mongolia after heavy rains.

Heavy rains in China and Europe, megadroughts in the US, what the heck is happening worldwide?