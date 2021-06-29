Watch: Huge Sandstorm Swallows Mongolian City
Worldwide weather appears more volatile than ever, or perhaps social media and how news quickly decimates just makes us more aware of these events.
"On the afternoon of June 28, strong sandstorms occurred in the Urad Rear Banner and Urad Central Banner of Bayanzhuoer, Inner Mongolia," tweeted "qingyanjiejie."
The Twitter user said, "Hundreds of meters long sand wall swept along with the wind, covering the sky and the sun. The sky was dark yellow and the air was filled with sand."
The video qingyanjiejie posted shows a massive wall of sand encompassing a city in Inner Mongolia.
#中共國異常天氣— 輕煙姐姐141913（備用號） (@qingyanjiejie) June 29, 2021
6月28日下午，内蒙古 巴彦卓尔乌拉特后旗、乌拉特中旗出现强 沙尘暴 天气。数百米长的沙墙伴随着风席卷而来，遮天蔽日 ，整个天空呈暗黄色，空气中弥漫着扬沙⋯⋯
The report was confirmed by Sky News, who said, "A huge sandstorm has hit Inner Mongolia, lasting for around 40 minutes before calming down."
A huge sandstorm has hit Inner Mongolia, lasting for around 40 minutes before calming down.— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 29, 2021
Watch more videos from Sky News: https://t.co/vikIlGUy3t pic.twitter.com/y2d2ttyjxy
A combination of volatile weather and environmental degradation has created a perfect storm of sandstorms this season through March, April, and May that canceled flights, reduced air quality, and killed animal herds in both Mongolia and China.