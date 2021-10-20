print-icon

Watch: Japan's Largest Active Volcano Violently Erupts; Warnings Issued

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 - 04:50 PM

Japan's largest active volcano violently erupted on Wednesday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to warn about lava flows and falling rocks. 

JMA issued a level 3 on a scale of 5 alerts for Mount Aso, a popular destination on the main southern island of Kyushu. A level 3 means "do not approach the volcano" and urged tourists and residents to avoid entering the danger zone due to the risk of falling rocks and pyroclastic flows about half a mile around the volcano. 

Around 1143 local time (0243GMT), a column of ash discharged more than 2.1 miles into the atmosphere. 

There have been no reports of casualties, but officials told local media outlets that authorities are searching for hikers who had been trapped or injured.

"Caution is warranted even in far-away areas downwind, as the wind may carry not just ash but also pebbles," JMA official Tomoaki Ozaki told reporters, warning that toxic gases may also have been emitted.

Mount Aso had a minor eruption in 2019, while Japan's most devastating volcanic disaster in nine decades killed 63 people on Mount Ontake in September 2014.

Japan is one of the most volcanically active countries globally, sitting on the "Ring of Fire," where quakes and volcanic eruptions are common. 

Another problem area in the world is the ongoing volcanic eruption on La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa, for over a month.

