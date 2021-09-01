Watch: Shocking Footage Of NYC, NJ Flooding After Torrential Rain

A severe weather system fueled by the remnants of what was Hurrican Ida has struck the Northeast - sending flash floods into New York City subways and multiple tornadoes through New Jersey, causing governors of both states and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare state of emergencies.

I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight.



We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

According to Weather.com, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority has suspended some train service due to excessive water entering the tracks between Brooklyn and Manhattan at around 10:30 p.m. Some lines were also suspended in New Jersey.

New Yorkers and New Jersey residents braving the severe weather have been posting shocking footage on social media of flooded streets, flooded subways, and backflushing toilets which has to be seen to be believed.

LAMBERTVILLE NJ DECIMATED BY FLOODS

pic.twitter.com/SFgOrDZykF — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 2, 2021

Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

Exploding toilets of d26 are back. Tonight’s water show brought to you by Phipps Garden APTs. We need to invest in sewage infrastructure in NYC. my neighbors APTs and houses are also flooded. Stay dry everyone.

May the toilet of every climate change denier explode tonight. pic.twitter.com/z98gUNTA0Z — Julie Won for City Council 🌻 (@juliewon2021) September 2, 2021

Clifton Ave Clifton, NJ Flooded like a river! pic.twitter.com/LdBAVUaHR2 — Jeffrey Arroyo (@JeffreyArroyo15) September 2, 2021

I’m on my way home 🏡 it’s crazy where I’m at my city flooded I’m go make it I won’t miss #Nba2k22 for the world even if I got to hop out this truck 🛻 and swimm home yull pray 🙏 for me 😂 pic.twitter.com/ozRRXLXBRV — (LEGEND) 2K MAYOR OF BEAST OF THE EAST 👹) (@WalxBashworld) September 2, 2021

Flooding baggage area at newark airport pic.twitter.com/LxjDJHpXAH — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) September 2, 2021

Stay safe out there.