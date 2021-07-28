Watch: "Wall Of Dust" Blankets Phoenix Amid Megadrought Conditions 

On Tuesday evening, massive walls of dust rolled through the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, promoting the Arizona Department of Transportation to warn drivers to stay off roads as visibility was heavily impacted.

Just before 7:30 pm local time, the National Weather Service in Phoenix said the dust cloud was blowing into the Phoenix area and would impair visibility.

Local news Fox 10 captured the massive dust storm rolling through the metro area.

WATCH: A dust storm made its way over #Phoenix tonight. Did you see it!? pic.twitter.com/RmJooCfzfG — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) July 28, 2021

A time-lapse of the Phoenix dust storm shows visibility was impacted.

Here's another view of the "wall of dust."

The latest data from the US Drought Monitor shows much of Arizona is in some form of a drought.

As for the drought situation in the western half of the country, it's severe and alarming, and lands are transforming into fallow wastelands.