Greta Crestfallen After 'World's Largest Iceberg' Turns Out To Be Part Of Normal Cycle

It was inevitable that climate change warrior Greta Thunberg would be tweeting about an enormous ice slab nearly the size of Majorca, one of Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, calved off an Antarctic ice shelf and was spotted by satellites this week.

An iceberg about the size of Mallorca has calved from Antarctica, making it the biggest iceberg in the world. https://t.co/VvzUUOYkJo — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 20, 2021

The only reason Thunberg would be covering such a topic is that the finger-shaped iceberg is approximately 1,668 square miles in size and has been declared as the world's largest iceberg. This would allow her to amplify her climate change fight and press her Twitter following and politicians alike that action is needed to be taken now.

Named A-76, the iceberg broke off the Ronne ice shelf into the Weddell Sea earlier this week, according to the European Space Agency.

However, Alex Brisbourne, a glaciologist at the British Antarctic Survey, who New Scientist quoted, said the area where A-76 broke away from Antarctica's Ronne ice shelf "is not an area that is undergoing any significant change because of global heating. The main message is it's part of a natural cycle ."

Whoops, Thunberg... So science says climate change, not at fault??

Here's a comparison of A-76 versus Majorca.

As for trajectory, there's no telling where A-76 could be headed. Last year, we noted A-68 was headed for the island of South Georgia but eventually disintegrated.

"It's big enough to influence the ocean, and the salinity of the ocean. Depending on the trajectory, it could be as significant as A-68a," said Brisbourne.

Even Thunberg's followers called her out for the misinformation: