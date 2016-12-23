"His Thoughts Are So Correct": Trump Releases "Very Nice Letter" He Received From Putin

Moments ago, Donald Trump released the following statement in response to a conciliatory letter he has received from Russian president Vladimir Putin, in which the Russian president offers an unprecedented olive branch for future cooperation between the two nations:
"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."
In the letter, Putin underscroed the importance of cooperation between the two countries, further hinting at a thawing of the icy relations, as Russia has described them, between Obama and Putin.
"I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able – by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level," the Russian leader wrote.
The letter comes following comments by both Putin and Trump over a build up of nuclear weapons, and speculation of a new arms race with Russia. Trump tweeted on Thursday that he supported strengthening the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Those comments came on the same day that Putin made similar statements about his own country's arsenal.
Trump advisers on Friday sought to downplay the controversy. Trump's incoming White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, insisted that Trump's tweet was actually intended to be a warning to other countries that he would not let U.S. security be threatened by an arms race. “There’s not going to be [an arms race] because he is going to ensure that other countries get the message he is not going to sit back and allow that,” Spicer said on NBC's "Today."
Judging by Putin's tone, the Russian leader does not expect an imminent arms race with the US and instead is hoping for much better relations going forward.
This is what Putin, who has never previously sent a similar letter to a US head of state, said:
Dear Mr. Trump,
Please accept my warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.
Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.
I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able — by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.
Please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, wellbeing, success and all the best.
Sincerely,
V.Putin
It appears that both Russia and the US are eager for a quick restoration of "sound" bilateral relations following 8 years deterioration under the Obama administration, facilitated by the US State Department, first headed by Hillary Clinton and then John Kerry.
Poor Vlad...he stuck his foot in it now.
Who could possibly object to this show of goodwill between superpowers? Hmmmmm... I wonder. ((()))
How many nice letters did Obutthurt get frim Vlad?
maybe the question would how many he deserved to receive.
NOW 3 WILL BUILD PIPELINE
https://sputniknews.com/politics/201612231048938341-russia-turkey-iran-s...
Tumps going to get killed. At least wait til inauguration..
Yo genius, who is Tumps? You secured the I.Q. of Cool Whip, no offense to Cool Whip.
AND THERE WE HAVE IT! TRUMP PRAISES PUTIN AGAIN, AND DEMONSTRATES THAT HE IS AN AGENT OF THE KREMLIN! WOW! JUST WOW!!!!OBAMA’S ECONOMIC LEGACY – THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME?
W Bush praised Putin as well, THEN he turned. Trump will turn also.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/03/17/the-truth-about-the-c...
From here on out it all depends on dialogue, understanding and being true to their words with their actions. If this can happen it will be a great thing. One thing is certain, Putin knows the Establishment that paints him as the enemny is no longer in control
If a President's greatness is measured by how many air miles on AF1 he clocks up flying the whole family for holidays at regular intervals, or maybe how much time he spends at the golf course (also via AF1), Obama is in a league of his own.
As to economic policy? Anyone who thinks his could be considered even average is seriously fucked in the head.
That's not unlikely. Threat of tensions keeps monkeys (us) entertained, hard working and obedient.
Very sad but that's how it is. Cheapest recipe for social "stability".
Stop pushing this biblical nonsense. Turn the other cheek and love one another are two of the most nonsensical, dangerous heresies taught by the Christians. As a result, every white person, Christian or otherwise, has invited in violent hostile nonwhites. And then they blather on, after a white child is raped or murdered, that we must not blame the hostile violent nonwhites who have turned our cities and countries into third world slums and cesspools.
Whites should be fuming that what their ancestors built is being destroyed. Instead they sacrifice themselves and their progeny to be like "Jesus" who suffered so others could live. This ain't living. It's suicide. Any religion that promotes suicide should be avoided at all costs.
Whoa Honey, find your safe space. mine is where ever my 9mm is. No worries Bitchez!
Someone waited for the gay Ivanka basher to land in San Francisco and here he is with his child.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2016/12/23/09/3B96BBCD00000578-4061204-At...
Poor kid......with an asshole for a father.
Or Mom
I did not realize Ivanka's babysitter was a Serbian woman (whoused to carry a gun) - she died recently in Serbia at the age of 85:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4058416/Serbian-nanny-Trump-chil...
9mm...bah....45 cal....you can toss a cat through that whole
A whole cat? Or a cat whole? What's going on, here, exactly? All I can tell is that someone's a tosser.
That was before Underwood +P.
Havent't u yet committed suicide - scumbag?! Can you hurry and do it before Christmas to make Western World a great favor, please and thanks in advance?!
I have a theory that MDB is one of the Tylers. I suspect his posts are either for his own entertainment or a sense of duty to provide his readership with something to debate. It would go with the Fight Club theme.
Do satanists expect Christmas presents? Isn't that a bit hypocritical?
I think that is definitely a possibility. But the style is so consistently deadpan that I don't think it's the original Tyler, whoever (cough) that may be.
No, Luciferians do not participate in any way with the reprehensible, tawdry, and soul killing spectacle of christmas¿. Truly sickening and quite insane.
Roxi
Some of his posts are pure sarcasm. It has to be. It's too ridiculous.
You know, MDB is satire, poking fun at the insanity that is the Democrat mind.
Ok MDB, now pls blow into a brown paperback ..
That will help stop the hypervetilationg & keep your heart from exploding ..
There, There.. Thats a good stupid shill ..!!
Looking forward to Obama's butthurt response, as it's finally dawning on him that he's a boy trying to play in a mans' world....
Well played, Vlad- simply ignoring the douchbag for 8 years was very wise.
Obama has been the CIA's willing lawn jockey. And that is his legacy.
he should blow into a brown paper bag of dicks
I believe Trump will bring peace to the world.
Putin is already trying. What a nice letter. Putin is awesome.
Hopefully Trump will stand up to the NeoCons, globalists and other vermin. The Goldman gang he has appointed does not make me very confident.
Freddie,
I agree regarding DT's recent appointments. However, I think there is a mutual respect between VP and DT that I find encouraging. Call me cautiously optimistic.
Need some tape? Bandages? Of course if you have suicidal thoughts... Well... Look a squirrel! Now back to your padded room. One moment he is thinking about a pissing contest, the next moment he backs down. Yeah... Sounds like an agent... (chuckles).
Poor snowflakes keep hitting the bong all the time to ease the pain.
Sorry, the Russians made me do it.
https://youtu.be/7ZmqJQ-nc_s
The balls of a person who would try such a thing wouldn't fit into doorframe, the brain of a person who would try such a thing would be so small as to not be able to direct its feet towards destination.
Yeah, I hear Barry wants to play 4 more years of golf
He'll be getting plenty for green fees from the rest of us.
Not yet, but that is the end game, and is entirely expected.
Sometime back in the earlier days of ZH, now probably lost to one of the regular server brain farts... I was debunking Tyler's favorite Pepe Escobar thesis on Syria and Pipelineistan. All the key players have different motivations, for the US it's Iran, for Israel it's the Golan and Clean Break, for Qatar it's opposition to the Friendship Pipeline, and for Turkey it's opposition to losing "their cut" through Asad's Four Seas Plan.
divide et impera
Correctly predicting the future is nothing more than dumb luck when one doesn't even know what games the players are actually engaged in. Never mind the lunacy of trying to apply game theory when one doesn't even understand the rationales involved. This is why the intelligence gathering and analysis function of the State Department is even bigger than what most outsiders would consider the "traditional" foreign policy function.
Well, there were a few to Barry from "Reggie's Angry Husband", which were rumored to originate from the Kremlin.
Putin is still one of the few leaders not afraid to say, "Christmas" for offending any snowflakes, DNC radicals, the Kwanza King in DC, or other Mooslims
No wonder he is so popular in the Chrisitan world.
So when the CIA coup-assasination attempt takes place,
Will Vlad send the Spetznaz to rescue Trump?
(like he did with Erdogan)
I think it is best to have mutual respect for Russia and their leader to avoid misunderstndings and possible conflict. I don't think Trump will be niave when dealing with Putin but Obama's ignorance completely turned the relationship into a hostil one.
Yes and Hillary would have made relations even worse than Obama did.
Oh look a reset without the misspelled prop one of hillary's Russian xspurts from the state department came up with
Wish I could upvote that 100X.
Excellent thinking. The world's a powder keg, on ok with cutting the fuse.
This is exactly what Kissinger advised Hussein Osama awhile back namely, keep relations with both Russia and China on a good tone since alienating either one will push them together which is very bad for America. he also was aghast at Hillary's invasion of Libya (which is also a total failure!).
Of course, HillBama completely ignored his advice and we see the disastrous consequences there now. Even Kissinger implied Obama is a failure as is Hillary's reign as SOS.
Trump is playing his cards perfectly as of yet and it will benefit all Americans according to many foreign affairs analysts.