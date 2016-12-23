The U.S. Interfered In Foreign Presidential Elections 81 Times From 1946-2000

Submitted by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
Something we should all be aware of.
From the LA Times:
The CIA has accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election by hacking into Democratic and Republican computer networks and selectively releasing emails. But critics might point out the U.S. has done similar things.
The U.S. has a long history of attempting to influence presidential elections in other countries – it’s done so as many as 81 times between 1946 and 2000, according to a database amassed by political scientist Dov Levin of Carnegie Mellon University.
That number doesn’t include military coups and regime change efforts following the election of candidates the U.S. didn’t like, notably those in Iran, Guatemala and Chile. Nor does it include general assistance with the electoral process, such as election monitoring.
Levin defines intervention as “a costly act which is designed to determine the election results [in favor of] one of the two sides.” These acts, carried out in secret two-thirds of the time, include funding the election campaigns of specific parties, disseminating misinformation or propaganda, training locals of only one side in various campaigning or get-out-the-vote techniques, helping one side design their campaign materials, making public pronouncements or threats in favor of or against a candidate, and providing or withdrawing foreign aid.
The U.S. hasn’t been the only one trying to interfere in other countries’ elections, according to Levin’s data. Russia attempted to sway 36 foreign elections from the end of World War II to the turn of the century – meaning that, in total, at least one of the two great powers of the 20th century intervened in about 1 of every 9 competitive, national-level executive elections in that time period.
In the 1990 Nicaragua elections, the CIA leaked damaging information on alleged corruption by the Marxist Sandinistas to German newspapers, according to Levin. The opposition used those reports against the Sandinista candidate, Daniel Ortega. He lost to opposition candidate Violeta Chamorro.
In Haiti after the 1986 overthrow of dictator and U.S. ally Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, the CIA sought to support particular candidates and undermine Jean-Bertrande Aristide, a Roman Catholic priest and proponent of liberation theology. The New York Times reported in the 1990s that the CIA had on its payroll members of the military junta that would ultimately unseat Aristide after he was democratically elected in a landslide over Marc Bazin, a former World Bank official and finance minister favored by the U.S.
The U.S. also attempted to sway Russian elections. In 1996, with the presidency of Boris Yeltsin and the Russian economy flailing, President Clinton endorsed a $10.2-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund linked to privatization, trade liberalization and other measures that would move Russia toward a capitalist economy. Yeltsin used the loan to bolster his popular support, telling voters that only he had the reformist credentials to secure such loans, according to media reports at the time. He used the money, in part, for social spending before the election, including payment of back wages and pensions.
you gotta be shitting me. we don't just interfere in elections, we INSTALL DICTATORS.
shall i go down the list of installed dictators starting with the shah of iran?
the LA Times is putting a fucking spin on this one enough to make me vomit.
Agree. If they do this abroad, imagine what they do at home. Install Bush, Obama, even Trump.
It's perfecty fine when we interfere with other country's elections because we are the Empire and righteous in everything we do. /s
"Ms Albright, was it worth it to have killed all those Iraqi women and children?"
"Yes, because we are the indispensible nation."
Hubris, thy name is the Washington establishment.
We were ONLY trying to "help".
Not only did we not "like" them: in Chile, the CIA assassinated Allende after he was elected.
And JFK in the USA!!! (So it's said)
LA Times is a premier fake news outlet.
Hey, they don't have India on that list.
LA Times is the west coast version of nyt fake news and left wing propaganda with ties to extremist groups like the DNC.
This whole "fake news" narrative looks like it's creating its own unintended consequences. People are starting to question every story they hear--not everyone, but more than Ive seen before. If sustained, that will be an entirely healthy development.
Too many dicktators installed to list. Current effort is Syria, but not going to plan and well over schedule. Typical MIC always over budget.
Did you even bother to read it?!
"That number doesn’t include military coups and regime change efforts following the election of candidates the U.S. didn’t like, notably those in Iran, Guatemala and Chile. Nor does it include general assistance with the electoral process, such as election monitoring."
Question for me is whether or not this is someone with genuine concerns managing to get through the editorial filter or just a careful, stage-managed credibility rebuilding action? Given how tightly these ships are now run, I suspect the latter.
Of course he read it.
His entire point is that discussing peaceful US interference in foreign elections while setting aside US-backed regime change by force is disingenuous.
The disclaimer you quote is the disingenuous part.
And your conclusion about the intent of the LA Times piece is the same as his.
Americans are ok with defending their freedoms from being assailed abroad while taking them away for others.
True the LA Times is putting a degree of spin on the history of our interference in other country's elections, but the NY Times et al. are not saying ONE WORD about it. Am amazed that the LA Times wrote anything at all.
One problem with this story. They have zero proof of any intervention thus, this is more of the same games by the left!
Laugh out loud funny. The CIA admits to doing it all the time. Your comment is delusional.
More like 810 times
But of course, being the shiny turd upon the hill gives you the moral right to do that - they keep telling me.
81 times per nation sounds more like it.
Yes but we're making the world better and they're not.
Said nobody ever.
All your election is belong to us.
The screaming and uncontrollable sobbing you hear is the fake .gov press corp doing actual fact checking.
Or trying to remove that 2X4 from its eyeball ;-)
What is the US State department but the department of international influence?
Not even the most brain dead would believe after all these years that America is interested in ANYTHING BUT influencing every nation and every election in the world.
Yeah...AND!...it takes a certain amount of hubris or cognitive dissonance or whatever one wants to call it to complain about interference with "our democracy"...lets not even talk about illegal aliens being allowed to vote in federal elections...lol.
Jeebus the stupid these people wallow around in, its almost unbearable.
according to a friend of mine who works at the pentagon - about half of the people the State Dept are gay - they even have their own FB page he said.
I asked him why was that - he thinks they probably like to entertain a lot. My theory is that they are power-thirsty due to probably too much bullying when young
OR, They just don't care WHO they fuck.
Ferdinand Emmanuel Edralin Marcos, Sr. (September 11, 1917 – September 28, 1989) was a Filipino lawyer, politician, World War II veteran and kleptocrat[1][2][3][4] who was President of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986... [/wiki]
"Interferred"? What, are you fucking kidding me? Is this how Libtard rags like the LAT want to describe Dictators, thugs, murder, and assorted assasinations all around the globe? Oh wait, we're the "good guys", so it's OK; fucking hypocrites from top to bottom.
If you did read it, you'd have seen that they excluded those activities.
Kellyanne Conway was asked if she thinks she can do her job...
Kellyanne Conway: 'I Don't Play Golf And I Don't Have A Mistress'
...I love this woman...lmao!
Twice as nice.
The US and israel gave the green light to yasser arafat to take the south of Lebanon in a CIA war that was created to find a palestinian homeland, but the CIA did not count that the Phalange party a military style patriots formed by the countries Christians won the war and cornered arafat which needed Reagan's intervention to give him safe passage to Tunisia.
arafat was a CIA mole and is the only palestinian leader who survived while all the rest were killed.
ariel sharon was against this mossad CIA alliance he allowed the Christians to slaughter the palestianins who were trying to steal their country which gave a partial victory to the Phalangists who went on to win the civil war. over 100,000 people were killed by another CIA war.
It amazes me that anyone believes any gov't / MSM post (or B/S as my grandamother says). It's not about R or D its about progressives vs the rest of us. I am also amazed how quickly we are becoming a footnote in history, just like all of the previous empires.
I didn't read the LA Times artcile as I didn't want to turn off AdBlock. If it included a list, did they include the Clinton initiative in Ukraine, where a democratically elected government was overthrown, in part, through a $5 billion contribution to fucking Nazis?
USA wants free and fair elections around the globe (so long as their muppet is installed).
Is this fake news or 'Duh' news.
More recently the USA incited and supported violent regime changes in Ukraine, Syria, Libya etc.
Yeah, but that wasn't considered interfering with elections since all they did was get rid of the existing governments. Techically, there was no election, so it's all cool.
Arab Spring sounds so much better.
Revolution, kick these fuckers out, start again we have the blueprint, it got corrupt big time...
The cocksucking CIA interfered with CANADA's federal election to install Steven 'the douchebag' Harper as PM so that the George W. Bush Torture Regime would have backing for their incursions into the Middle East at the turn of the century.
FUCK the CIA
FUCK Harper
FUCK Bush
FUCK America
The USSAN political whores and their zionazi masters are the most evil fucktards on the planet....in case you didn't know. Happy CHRISTmas!
lets be honest -- it all began 100 yrs ago.
russian empire 1721-1917/19
ottoman empire 1299-1922
german empire 1871-1918
austro-hungary empire 1887-1918
qing dynasty (empire) 1644-1912
