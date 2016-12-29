Russia Warns Of "Proportional Response" To Obama's "Paranoia"

Having already made it clear that any sanctions would be met with retaliation, IFX reports that Russian Commissioner Foreign Ministry on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, Konstantin Dolgov exclaimed that "any anti-Russian sanctions are futile and counter-productive." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia has no alternative than to make a proportional response, adding in a call with reporters that Moscow "doubted the effectiveness of the measures as the current U.S. presidential administration was stepping down in three weeks" while Duma Foreign Affairs head Slutsky slammed U.S. sanctions as "signs of real paranoia."
Slutsky added that "without any grounds for it another round of extremely aggressive steps towards our country are being made basing only on mere assertions."
Although the Obama administration is on its way out, Thursday's announcement has "shown its real face," said Andrei Krasov, first deputy head of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee. He questioned U.S. intentions behind the sanctions and suggest the new measures could weaken "actions against the international terrorism in Syria."
Some reactions via IFX (Google Translate)
US anti-Russian sanctions are counterproductive and are intended to cause damage including the future of the process of restoring bilateral relations, said Commissioner Foreign Ministry on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, Konstantin Dolgov, via "Interfax" .
"Any anti-Russian sanctions are futile and counter-productive," he said. "I can only reconfirm that this hysteria demonstrates the complete lack of orientation by the outgoing US administration," said the Russian diplomat
"Such unilateral steps are pursuing the aim of damage relations and complicate their recovery in the future", - he said.
Additionally, AP reports, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin says Moscow regrets the new sanctions that the Obama administration imposed on Russia on Thursday and is considering retaliatory steps.
Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that the measures signal Obama's "unpredictable" and "aggressive foreign policy."
Peskov says "Such steps of the U.S. administration that has three weeks left to work are aimed at two things: to further harm Russian-American ties, which are at a low point as it is, as well as, obviously, deal a blow on the foreign policy plans of the incoming administration of the president-elect."
"As it said before, we consider this decision and these sanctions unjustified and illegal under international law," the presidential spokesman added.
The US restrictions won’t be left unanswered by Moscow, Peskov said, promising “adequate, reciprocal” reaction “that will deliver significant discomfort to the US side in the same areas.”
However, he added that “there’s no need to rush” with the countermeasures against Washington.
"Considering the current transition period in Washington, we still expect that we’ll be able to get rid of such clumsy actions… of behaving like a bull in a china shop, and that we’ll be able to make mutual joint steps to enter on the path of normalization of our bilateral relations," the spokesman said.
Peskov said Putin has yet to study what the new sanctions involve and work out what retaliatory steps could be.
The true target of these sanctions is Donald Trump.
By imposing sanctions on Russia, Obama is lending the authority of the Presidency to the CIA’s claims of Russian hacking, daring Trump to deny their truth.
If Trump as President allows the sanctions to continue, he will be deemed to have accepted the CIA’s claims of Russian hacking as true. If Trump cancels the sanctions when he becomes President, he will be accused of being Russia’s stooge.
It is a well known lawyer’s trick, and Obama the former lawyer doubtless calculates that either way Trump’s legitimacy and authority as President will be damaged, with the insinuation that he owes his Presidency to the Russians now given extra force.
Like so many of Obama’s other moves in the last weeks of his Presidency, it is an ugly and small minded act, seeking to undermine his successor as President in a way that is completely contrary to US tradition.
Donald Trump – very wrongly – was one of those who cast doubt on Obama’s American birth; a deeply personal issue which Obama would be only human if he found difficult to forget or forgive. As for Putin, Obama’s dislike and jealousy of Vladimir Putin, who has consistently bested him throughout his Presidency, is hardly a secret.
It seems that as he quits the Presidency Obama cannot put these feelings of jealousy and resentment aside, but is determined to use the few weeks left to him to make life as difficult for Trump and Putin as he can after he is gone.
"The US sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of 35 diplomats in 72 hours are the signs of a real paranoia. Without any grounds for it another round of extremely aggressive steps towards our country are being made basing only on mere assertions."
As a reminder, Russia had pre-emptively warned of retaliation...
The outgoing US administration still hopes to finally have time to do something else for bad relations with Russia, and so she brought down. With clearly inspired leaks in the American media have once again trying to scare the extension of anti-Russian sanctions measures "diplomatic" and even sabotage against our computer systems. And this last "Christmas greetings" from the Obama team, already preparing for eviction from the White House cynically want to present as a reaction to certain "cyber attack from Moscow."
Frankly, we are tired of the lies about the "Russian hackers", which continues to flow into the United States from the very top. The Obama administration has launched six months ago, this misinformation in an attempt to play up the desired for himself a candidate in the November presidential election, and not achieving the desired, looking for an excuse for their own failure, and with a vengeance is played on Russian-American relations.
But the truth of the provocation orchestrated by the White House, sooner or later will still come out. Yes, it's already happening. How else to December 8 reported the US media, the State of Georgia State Secretary Brian Kemp he said that the authorities in the region followed where came hacker attack on its electronic system of vote counting shortly after the election. Footprints led to the computer at the US Department of Homeland Security. This information quickly tried to cover up the stream of new anti-Russian charges that do not contain a single proof.
It only remains to add that if Washington really takes new hostile steps, it will get the answer. This also applies to any action against Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, which immediately ricocheted on US diplomats in Russia. Perhaps the Obama administration is quite indifferent to what will happen to the bilateral relations, but the story is unlikely to forgive her behavior on the principle of "after us the deluge."
In other words, Europe is about to get screwed again.
Sanctions certainly did not hurt before...
This is the sound of Putin Coming in Trumps mouth.
Fuck off, troll.
was it the 19 weeks that gave him away? That seems to be around the time MANY trolls shtarted showing up here. Wonder why that is.
… demonstrates the complete lack of orientation
No-no, comrade. 0bama’s “orientation” is clear – he takes it in the ass. ;-)
Looney
Putin and the rest of the world can not wait foe Jan 20th to come so this ass clown can spend the rest of his days handling his putter.
Vlad, Sergey.. be bigger than the magic negro…
Cool it please , it will be undone soon.
"this ass clown can spend the rest of his days handling his putter."
We should not elevate the magic negro to the level of "ass clown".
Obama and his pillow biting merry "men" have done enough damage and lied enough times that the Russians are just waiting them out. Also I heard that a meeting with Obama and Trump's Son-in-Law didn't go so well in Hawaii.
How do you spell “Frustrated Semi- Black Schmuck”. ?????
Unfortunately, the neocons are driving this conflict behind the scenes. They finance both Dems and Reps.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/03/17/the-truth-about-the-c...
Something wicked this way comes.
That happens every time when one blindly follows.
Putin is holding all the cards.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=8159
A proprtionate response would be to expel the whole CIA station (aka US Embassy) in Moscow, leaving just Tefft there on his own. All the walking around he then has to do will improve his health no end - by burning off some of the lard.
Teftel = meatball in Russian. I suspect he has learned that by now .... or has observed a fair amount of hilarity in restaurants.
It would be great if Putin dumps all of the dirt they have on the O adminstration to WikiLeaks. They could call it Here's the Hack Assholes.
Slighty O/T re:Wikileaks...
How many US Ambassadors received their appointments after a donation to the Clinton Foundation?
Trump should sack every one of those motherfuckers on Day 1.
What about the Russian mentioned with the last name of SLUTSKY?!?!?
I thought the reset-overcharge button was the extent of the democrat ignorance but appointing a guy named meatball cements their place in diplomatic ignominy. There must be hundreds of Russian speakers at thier disposal yet they never obviously consulted even one. This is what happens when a bunch of fools think they are brilliant. The Clint Eastwood line "a man has got to know his limitations" seems prescient and even profound by comparison.
It's time to be done with Obama. Now let's get to work on the other traitors...namely, McConnell, Graham, and McCain. These 3 traitorous pukes need a very thorough vetting first against Pizzagate and it's associations, then against their personal business dealings while in office. So far they have had only a cursory review. It's high time to remove all enemies of this republic.
These are amongst the most dangerous traitors that this country has every had. Not only do they need removal, but any benefit, perceived or real, that they may enjoy following their removal needs to be unwound. Rosenbergs, ALL.
Get to work, men. "You beat the brush and root out everything disloyal from a Shanghai rooster to a Durham cow!"
where these named individuals are already documented as most vulnerable imo is their relationship with the mossad/likud zionist conspiracy to control the candidates for and funding of the races for the elective offices of the u.s. government. it goes much, much deeper than that, of course, 9-11 for starters, but, especially with the new anti-foreign propaganda law, this dimension seems particularly apropos and inviting.
jeff gates' book, guilt by association, has a detailed account of mccain's rise to power and his (and his father's) relationship to the criminal cartel run by zionist jews including meyer lansky and those who attacked the u.s.s. liberty, attempting to sink it with all hands during the six days war.
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/098213150X/sr=1-1/qid=1467687982/ref=olp_pro...
+1,000 ManThong
Vlad said years ago that the leadership of America had been captured by "mutants."
So TRUE!
Those who think Putin is on their side are clueless. For him, you all a cockroaches. Divide and conquer!
In case you haven't noticed, we're pretty much approaching the vector point of every man for himself.
You jumped on the Maidan to the wrong conclusion.
How do you spell “Frustrated Semi- Black Schmuck”. ?????
O-B-A-M-A
...what would ZHers rather do---have a cold brew with Putin? Or get butt reamed by Obama and his lackey shemale, Michael?
I like to quaff some American Craft Beer suds with Lasarov( sp?)...Russian Secretary of State who took a righteous dump on Kerry.
What is really going on with Obama and his Soros-orchestrated LIst Of Bullshit manuvers is thus: DISTRACTION. I bet the paper shredders and evidence dumping going on now in DC is beyond reprehensible. All along, the ticking clock was on HRC in a race to win before she faces JAIL TIME. IE...a race in which she could pardon herself.
It appears that Barry Sotero could also be rung up on War Crimes along with Helga Rodham Clinton. The Cambodians---after suffering 2 million+ deaths at the hands of Pol Pot and his henchmen failed to put away the top henchmen during their Reign of Terror.
Obola= the biggest sack of shit to ever have the title POTUS. What a fukkin disgrace to the people who have died for his freedoms.
N E T A N Y A H U
Why hasn't Trump reacted yet to these latest sanctions? Except for "Let's move on".
Quite telling.
Trump will retaliate "at a time and place of his own choosing" "in a way that wont be obvious to 99% of the population but so that Obama knows". Or he could just straight-up jail him and Hillary, plenty to go on after today's shitshow.
If the birth certificate can be proven illegal, by Trump's justice department, then it's game over. Obama not only loses his pension and SS protection, he owes the government all his pay and bennies, including the vacations. Plus, maybe there is prison time for fraud.
there is a world of difference between a president elect and a president.
patience. time will tell.
Let's see how Putin will handle this lame duck assertion. I hope he bans Obama from Russia!
I don't think the magic negro will be welcomed at the Moscow Christmas Lights festivals, the Valdai discussions or at Sochi anytime soon.
..I wish somebody would take me to any of those venues.
Talk about Obama wagging the dog!
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=52430
Their handlers are just pissed off that Putin is making nice nice in the M/E. He has to. If that pipeline get's built, Russia has no power over Eastern EUSSR.
Putin should simply revive talk about 9/11.
Seriously...
https://youtu.be/QphxGBXiA-M
Has he actually found his putter?
...in his own asshole.
I'd hate to be the Grand Poobahs in the Russian Military which is the target.
D.C., Andrews and Langley are the targets, fool
poobahs are just fine...
check out SU-35
... the russian bear vs our pajama boy ... gee, I wonder who will wil ... but on Jan 20, 2017 everything will change ... and barry can return to his favorite bath house ...
What I wonder is how you word this on your resume. "Wrote disruptive shit in web site comment sections for $.10 a word paid through blinds with Walmart cash cards." or some such. I suppose this would have been a plus if Hillery had been elected. I also wonder about the paid rioters. Too bad the earned creds are in a discounted market. Except for CA of course.
Shtarted! LOL! I'm gunna have to add that to my lexicon.
It shouldn't be a surprise that anyone outside the US sees the charade we've become and that no one inside DC does.
Someone from the Trump team most likely already called Putin and told them Jan 21 things go back to the way they were. I'm surprised it wasn't tweeted.
It is the kenyan nigger (aka ass clown) who is ignoring tradition. You don't do anything after the election. Just run out the clock and fade away.
He is trying his damnedest to fuck things up royal.
And we'd thought .....
These people are gonna be doing this shit for the next 4 years.
Time for inciting riots and sedition type charges?
Shit ... Trump could just declare them all Terrorists and send them off to Gitmo
That's what the PA and YeaHeayndaa are for, no? To protect the citizenry?
"They" just didn't think those laws would be applied to THEM!
projection.