Russia Warns Of "Proportional Response" To Obama's "Paranoia"

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Dec 29, 2016 2:54 PM

Having already made it clear that any sanctions would be met with retaliation, IFX reports that Russian Commissioner Foreign Ministry on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, Konstantin Dolgov exclaimed that "any anti-Russian sanctions are futile and counter-productive."  Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia has no alternative than to make a proportional response, adding in a call with reporters that Moscow "doubted the effectiveness of the measures as the current U.S. presidential administration was stepping down in three weeks" while Duma Foreign Affairs head Slutsky slammed U.S. sanctions as "signs of real paranoia."

Slutsky added that "without any grounds for it another round of extremely aggressive steps towards our country are being made basing only on mere assertions."

Although the Obama administration is on its way out, Thursday's announcement has "shown its real face," said Andrei Krasov, first deputy head of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee. He questioned U.S. intentions behind the sanctions and suggest the new measures could weaken "actions against the international terrorism in Syria."

Some reactions via IFX (Google Translate)

US anti-Russian sanctions are counterproductive and are intended to cause damage including the future of the process of restoring bilateral relations, said Commissioner Foreign Ministry on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, Konstantin Dolgov, via "Interfax" .

 

"Any anti-Russian sanctions are futile and counter-productive," he said. "I can only reconfirm that this hysteria demonstrates the complete lack of orientation by the outgoing US administration," said the Russian diplomat

 

"Such unilateral steps are pursuing the aim of damage relations and complicate their recovery in the future", - he said.

Additionally, AP reports, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin says Moscow regrets the new sanctions that the Obama administration imposed on Russia on Thursday and is considering retaliatory steps.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that the measures signal Obama's "unpredictable" and "aggressive foreign policy."

 

Peskov says "Such steps of the U.S. administration that has three weeks left to work are aimed at two things: to further harm Russian-American ties, which are at a low point as it is, as well as, obviously, deal a blow on the foreign policy plans of the incoming administration of the president-elect."

 

"As it said before, we consider this decision and these sanctions unjustified and illegal under international law," the presidential spokesman added.

 

The US restrictions won’t be left unanswered by Moscow, Peskov said, promising “adequate, reciprocal” reaction “that will deliver significant discomfort to the US side in the same areas.”

 

However, he added that “there’s no need to rush” with the countermeasures against Washington.

 

"Considering the current transition period in Washington, we still expect that we’ll be able to get rid of such clumsy actions… of behaving like a bull in a china shop, and that we’ll be able to make mutual joint steps to enter on the path of normalization of our bilateral relations," the spokesman said.

 

Peskov said Putin has yet to study what the new sanctions involve and work out what retaliatory steps could be.

Peskov's point is borne out by Duran.com's  Alexander Mercouris who notes that like many of Obama’s other recent moves, this one is not really targeted at Russia.  The additional sanctions will hardly affect Russia, though the wholesale expulsion of Russian diplomats will undoubtedly complicate the work of Russian diplomatic missions in the US.

The true target of these sanctions is Donald Trump.

 

By imposing sanctions on Russia, Obama is lending the authority of the Presidency to the CIA’s claims of Russian hacking, daring Trump to deny their truth.

 

If Trump as President allows the sanctions to continue, he will be deemed to have accepted the CIA’s claims of Russian hacking as true.  If Trump cancels the sanctions when he becomes President, he will be accused of being Russia’s stooge.

 

It is a well known lawyer’s trick, and Obama the former lawyer doubtless calculates that either way Trump’s legitimacy and authority as President will be damaged, with the insinuation that he owes his Presidency to the Russians now given extra force.

 

Like so many of Obama’s other moves in the last weeks of his Presidency, it is an ugly and small minded act, seeking to undermine his successor as President in a way that is completely contrary to US tradition.

 

Donald Trump – very wrongly – was one of those who cast doubt on Obama’s American birth; a deeply personal issue which Obama would be only human if he found difficult to forget or forgive.  As for Putin, Obama’s dislike and jealousy of Vladimir Putin, who has consistently bested him throughout his Presidency, is hardly a secret.

 

It seems that as he quits the Presidency Obama cannot put these feelings of jealousy and resentment aside, but is determined to use the few weeks left to him to make life as difficult for Trump and Putin as he can after he is gone.

Lastly, Leonid Slutsky, head of Russia's State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs, warned:
"The US sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of 35 diplomats in 72 hours are the signs of a real paranoia. Without any grounds for it another round of extremely aggressive steps towards our country are being made basing only on mere assertions."
*  *  *

Obama Putin

 

As a reminder, Russia had pre-emptively warned of retaliation...

The outgoing US administration still hopes to finally have time to do something else for bad relations with Russia, and so she brought down. With clearly inspired leaks in the American media have once again trying to scare the extension of anti-Russian sanctions measures "diplomatic" and even sabotage against our computer systems. And this last "Christmas greetings" from the Obama team, already preparing for eviction from the White House cynically want to present as a reaction to certain "cyber attack from Moscow."

 

Frankly, we are tired of the lies about the "Russian hackers", which continues to flow into the United States from the very top. The Obama administration has launched six months ago, this misinformation in an attempt to play up the desired for himself a candidate in the November presidential election, and not achieving the desired, looking for an excuse for their own failure, and with a vengeance is played on Russian-American relations.

 

But the truth of the provocation orchestrated by the White House, sooner or later will still come out. Yes, it's already happening. How else to December 8 reported the US media, the State of Georgia State Secretary Brian Kemp he said that the authorities in the region followed where came hacker attack on its electronic system of vote counting shortly after the election. Footprints led to the computer at the US Department of Homeland Security. This information quickly tried to cover up the stream of new anti-Russian charges that do not contain a single proof.

 

It only remains to add that if Washington really takes new hostile steps, it will get the answer. This also applies to any action against Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, which immediately ricocheted on US diplomats in Russia. Perhaps the Obama administration is quite indifferent to what will happen to the bilateral relations, but the story is unlikely to forgive her behavior on the principle of "after us the deluge."

In other words, Europe is about to get screwed again.

Sanctions certainly did not hurt before...

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
JarMyMetric's picture
JarMyMetric Dec 29, 2016 2:56 PM

This is the sound of Putin Coming in Trumps mouth.

dexter_morgan's picture
dexter_morgan CunnyFunt Dec 29, 2016 3:01 PM

was it the 19 weeks that gave him away? That seems to be around the time MANY trolls shtarted showing up here. Wonder why that is. 

Looney's picture
Looney dexter_morgan Dec 29, 2016 3:04 PM

 

demonstrates the complete lack of orientation

No-no, comrade. 0bama’s “orientation” is clear – he takes it in the ass.   ;-)

Looney

remain calm's picture
remain calm Looney Dec 29, 2016 3:08 PM

Putin and the rest of the world can not wait foe Jan 20th to come so this ass clown can spend the rest of his days handling his putter.

Manthong's picture
Manthong remain calm Dec 29, 2016 3:14 PM

Vlad, Sergey..  be bigger than the magic negro…

Cool it please , it will be undone soon.

 

"this ass clown can spend the rest of his days handling his putter."

We should not elevate the magic negro to the level of "ass clown".

 

froze25's picture
froze25 Manthong Dec 29, 2016 4:20 PM

Obama and his pillow biting merry "men" have done enough damage and lied enough times that the Russians are just waiting them out. Also I heard that a meeting with Obama and Trump's Son-in-Law didn't go so well in Hawaii.

Manthong's picture
Manthong froze25 Dec 29, 2016 4:22 PM

How do you spell “Frustrated Semi- Black Schmuck”.   ?????

tazs's picture
tazs Manthong Dec 29, 2016 4:27 PM

Unfortunately, the neocons are driving this conflict behind the scenes. They finance both Dems and Reps.

http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/03/17/the-truth-about-the-c...

stizazz's picture
stizazz tazs Dec 29, 2016 4:29 PM

Something wicked this way comes.

Lumberjack's picture
Lumberjack stizazz Dec 29, 2016 4:41 PM

That happens every time when one blindly follows.

WordSmith2013's picture
WordSmith2013 Lumberjack Dec 29, 2016 4:51 PM

Putin is holding all the cards.

 

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=8159

 

  Vladimir Putin’s Russia: Perfect Foil To The Anglo-American Axis And Their New World ‘Order’
HowdyDoody's picture
HowdyDoody WordSmith2013 Dec 29, 2016 6:01 PM

A proprtionate response would be to expel the whole CIA station (aka US Embassy) in Moscow, leaving just Tefft there on his own. All the walking around he then has to do will improve his health no end - by burning off some of the lard.

 

land_of_the_few's picture
land_of_the_few HowdyDoody Dec 29, 2016 6:59 PM

Teftel = meatball in Russian. I suspect he has learned that by now .... or has observed a fair amount of hilarity in restaurants.

Whoa Dammit's picture
Whoa Dammit land_of_the_few Dec 29, 2016 7:19 PM

It would be great if Putin dumps all of the dirt they have on the O adminstration to WikiLeaks. They could call it Here's the Hack Assholes. 

CuttingEdge's picture
CuttingEdge Whoa Dammit Dec 30, 2016 12:50 AM

Slighty O/T re:Wikileaks...

How many US Ambassadors received their appointments after a donation to the Clinton Foundation?

Trump should sack every one of those motherfuckers on Day 1.

Verlorenes Geld's picture
Verlorenes Geld land_of_the_few Dec 29, 2016 8:01 PM

What about the Russian mentioned with the last name of SLUTSKY?!?!?

dunce's picture
dunce land_of_the_few Dec 29, 2016 11:59 PM

I thought the reset-overcharge button was the extent of the democrat ignorance but appointing a guy named meatball cements their place in diplomatic ignominy. There must be hundreds of Russian speakers at thier disposal yet they never obviously consulted even one. This is what happens when a bunch of fools think they are brilliant. The Clint Eastwood line "a man has got to know his limitations" seems prescient and even profound by comparison.

The Chief's picture
The Chief tazs Dec 29, 2016 4:41 PM

It's time to be done with Obama. Now let's get to work on the other traitors...namely, McConnell, Graham, and McCain. These 3 traitorous pukes need a very thorough vetting first against Pizzagate and it's associations, then against their personal business dealings while in office. So far they have had only a cursory review. It's high time to remove all enemies of this republic.

These are amongst the most dangerous traitors that this country has every had. Not only do they need removal, but any benefit, perceived or real, that they may enjoy following their removal needs to be unwound. Rosenbergs, ALL.

Get to work, men. "You beat the brush and root out everything disloyal from a Shanghai rooster to a Durham cow!"

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye The Chief Dec 29, 2016 9:40 PM

where these named individuals are already documented as most vulnerable imo is their relationship with the mossad/likud zionist conspiracy to control the candidates for and funding of the races for the elective offices of the u.s. government.  it goes much, much deeper than that, of course, 9-11 for starters, but, especially with the new anti-foreign propaganda law, this dimension seems particularly apropos and inviting.

jeff gates' book, guilt by association, has a detailed account of mccain's rise to power and his (and his father's) relationship to the criminal cartel run by zionist jews including meyer lansky and those who attacked the u.s.s. liberty, attempting to sink it with all hands during the six days war.

https://smile.amazon.com/dp/098213150X/sr=1-1/qid=1467687982/ref=olp_pro...

 

buttmint's picture
buttmint Manthong Dec 29, 2016 5:17 PM

+1,000 ManThong

Vlad said years ago that the leadership of America had been captured by "mutants."

So TRUE!

petar's picture
petar Manthong Dec 29, 2016 5:34 PM

Those who think Putin is on their side are clueless. For him, you all a cockroaches. Divide and conquer!

In Ze No's picture
In Ze No petar Dec 29, 2016 6:11 PM

In case you haven't noticed, we're pretty much approaching the vector point of every man for himself.

Shemp 4 Victory's picture
Shemp 4 Victory petar Dec 30, 2016 12:01 AM

You jumped on the Maidan to the wrong conclusion.

fbazzrea's picture
fbazzrea Manthong Dec 29, 2016 8:03 PM

How do you spell “Frustrated Semi- Black Schmuck”.   ?????

O-B-A-M-A

buttmint's picture
buttmint fbazzrea Dec 29, 2016 9:54 PM

...what would ZHers rather do---have a cold brew with Putin? Or get butt reamed by Obama and his lackey shemale, Michael?

 

I like to quaff some American Craft Beer suds with Lasarov( sp?)...Russian Secretary of State who took a righteous dump on Kerry. 

What is really going on with Obama and his Soros-orchestrated LIst Of Bullshit manuvers is thus: DISTRACTION. I bet the paper shredders and evidence dumping going on now in DC is beyond reprehensible. All along, the ticking clock was on HRC in a race to win before she faces JAIL TIME. IE...a race in which she could pardon herself.

It appears that Barry Sotero could also be rung up on War Crimes along with Helga Rodham Clinton. The Cambodians---after suffering 2 million+ deaths at the hands of Pol Pot and his henchmen failed to put away the top henchmen during their Reign of Terror.

Lorca&#039;s Novena's picture
Lorca's Novena fbazzrea Dec 29, 2016 10:02 PM

Obola= the biggest sack of shit to ever have the title POTUS. What a fukkin disgrace to the people who have died for his freedoms.

tazs's picture
tazs froze25 Dec 29, 2016 4:25 PM

Why hasn't Trump reacted yet to these latest sanctions? Except for "Let's move on".

Quite telling.

land_of_the_few's picture
land_of_the_few tazs Dec 29, 2016 7:07 PM

Trump will retaliate "at a time and place of his own choosing" "in a way that wont be obvious to 99% of the population but so that Obama knows". Or he could just straight-up jail him and Hillary, plenty to go on after today's shitshow.

Kidbuck's picture
Kidbuck land_of_the_few Dec 29, 2016 8:20 PM

If the birth certificate can be proven illegal, by Trump's justice department, then it's game over. Obama not only loses his pension and SS protection, he owes the government all his pay and bennies, including the vacations. Plus, maybe there is prison time for fraud.

brianshell's picture
brianshell Kidbuck Dec 29, 2016 8:30 PM

I wondered how the secret service would serve Obama at his new Dubai home. Maybe they won't have to.

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye brianshell Dec 29, 2016 9:44 PM

there is a world of difference between a president elect and a president.  

patience.  time will tell.

Mr.Sono's picture
Mr.Sono Manthong Dec 29, 2016 4:22 PM

Let's see how Putin will handle this lame duck assertion. I hope he bans Obama from Russia!

Manthong's picture
Manthong Mr.Sono Dec 29, 2016 4:28 PM

I don't think the magic negro will be welcomed at the Moscow Christmas Lights festivals, the Valdai discussions or at Sochi anytime soon.

 

..I wish somebody would take me to any of those venues.

WordSmith2013's picture
WordSmith2013 Manthong Dec 29, 2016 4:59 PM

Talk about Obama wagging the dog!

 

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=52430

 

Obama Administration, Clinton Campaign, and DNC Conspire to Blame Russia for NSA Hacks
A Nanny Moose's picture
A Nanny Moose WordSmith2013 Dec 29, 2016 7:47 PM

Their handlers are just pissed off that Putin is making nice nice in the M/E. He has to. If that pipeline get's built, Russia has no power over Eastern EUSSR.

Snípéir_Ag_Obair's picture
Snípéir_Ag_Obair remain calm Dec 29, 2016 5:17 PM

Putin should simply revive talk about 9/11.

Seriously...

https://youtu.be/QphxGBXiA-M

deja's picture
deja remain calm Dec 29, 2016 8:02 PM

Has he actually found his putter?

roadhazard's picture
roadhazard Looney Dec 29, 2016 3:21 PM

I'd hate to be the Grand Poobahs in the Russian Military which is the target.  

max_leering's picture
max_leering roadhazard Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM

D.C.,  Andrews and Langley are the targets, fool

Manthong's picture
Manthong max_leering Dec 29, 2016 6:29 PM

poobahs are just fine...

check out SU-35

Anti-kleptocrat's picture
Anti-kleptocrat Looney Dec 30, 2016 3:07 AM

... the russian bear vs our pajama boy ... gee, I wonder who will wil ... but on Jan 20, 2017 everything will change ... and barry can return to his favorite bath house ...

hongdo's picture
hongdo dexter_morgan Dec 29, 2016 4:35 PM

What I wonder is how you word this on your resume.  "Wrote disruptive shit in web site comment sections for $.10 a word paid through blinds with Walmart cash cards."  or some such.  I suppose this would have been a plus if Hillery had been elected.  I also wonder about the paid rioters.  Too bad the earned creds are in a discounted market.  Except for CA of course.

acetinker's picture
acetinker dexter_morgan Dec 29, 2016 10:58 PM

Shtarted!  LOL!  I'm gunna have to add that to my lexicon.

farragut's picture
farragut JarMyMetric Dec 29, 2016 3:01 PM

It shouldn't be a surprise that anyone outside the US sees the charade we've become and that no one inside DC does.

mkkby's picture
mkkby farragut Dec 29, 2016 3:21 PM

Someone from the Trump team most likely already called Putin and told them Jan 21 things go back to the way they were.  I'm surprised it wasn't tweeted.

It is the kenyan nigger (aka ass clown) who is ignoring tradition.  You don't do anything after the election.  Just run out the clock and fade away.

 

knukles's picture
knukles mkkby Dec 29, 2016 5:38 PM

He is trying his damnedest to fuck things up royal.
And we'd thought .....
These people are gonna be doing this shit for the next 4 years.

Time for inciting riots and sedition type charges?
Shit ... Trump could just declare them all Terrorists and send them off to Gitmo

That's what the PA and YeaHeayndaa are for, no?  To protect the citizenry?
"They" just didn't think those laws would be applied to THEM!