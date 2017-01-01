The Same Idiots Who Pushed the Iraq War Are Now Stirring Up Hysteria About Russia

The propaganda about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction was one of the most blatant examples of “fake news” in American history.
Now, many of the same idiots who pushed the Iraq war lies are stirring up hysteria about Russia.
For example, the Washington Post’s editorial page editor Fred Hiatt cheerleaded for the Iraq war. Now, the Washington Post under Hiatt’s leadership has been the main source of the most breathless anti-Russian hysteria.
ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd – chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney ’04 presidential campaign – was a big booster for the Iraq war. Now, Dowd Tweets that you’re only a patriot if you blindly accept what President Obama and the intelligence services claim without any proof.
George W. Bush’s speechwriter David Frum – who pushed many of the biggest lies about the Iraq war – is now trying to ridicule anyone who doesn’t accept the evidence-less claims that Russia hacked the Democratic party as a Kremlin stooge.
Similarly, Jonathan Chait championed the Iraq war. And now he’s ridiculing those asking for evidence before jumping headlong into anti-Russia hysteria.
These guys all have a track record of pushing false stories which get us into disastrous wars … why should we listen to them now?
Other Recent Stories:
-
The Same Hackers Blamed for the DNC Email Hack Were Blamed for Hacking the German Parliament … But that Ended Up Being a Leak By German Insiders, Not a Hack At All
Anything to coverup pizzagate.
Don't believe it?
Search David Seaman, a former reporter for Huff Post.
So, a little email leak, phishing gets Podesta's password, and obsolete malware from Ukraine.. My god, cry's the Left, men to the parapets!; load the cannon!; women to the cellar ! A GREAT DISTRACTION for lemmings: Video evidence of Obama's armament support program to Al-Qaeda and related Jihadist groups is on video streams coming out of Aleppo. Made is USA, and NATO countries, is impossible to ignore. Unless you are a Leftist war criminal worshiper, like, ah, if you voted for Obama and/or Clinton. RUSSIA has nothing do with any of this.
http://www.thedailysheeple.com/erdogan-claims-to-have-evidence-photos-vi...
This Canadian, Eva Bartlett, has several videos and articles out, many recent ones on Aleppo and Syria in-total
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQGsiP8M&t=11s
Western media lies about Syria exposed (Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett)
18:35
the true facts are not hard to find, but still most people rely on the TV and its MSMedia
Where are the photos proving Obama was a love child of Dumbo and Alfalfa.
Neocons are inherently dangerous and evil.
I have heard it suggested, each and every neocon should receive two to the chest, one to the head.
If they survive this, sail them down to Gitmo for an extended holiday.
http://www.jfk-online.com/farewell00.html
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/basic-concepts/... Everything's connected.
http://buchanan.org/blog/can-trump-putin-avert-cold-war-ii-126354 See above.
It's called "suicide"
And either "Donny" is committed to doing what no other President has since 1963... Or he will maintain the "status quo" for his owner(s) which will effectively be the equivalent of taking hemlock for "the rest of us"!
Happy New Year G.W.!
https://southfront.org/will-trump-lift-sanctions-on-russia-the-legal-sta...
Syria-Gate: NATO Weaponry and Personnel in East Aleppo
Huge stockpiles of weaponry and ammunition, many with US-NATO markings, were discovered in East Aleppo when the Al-Nusra militants, a local branch of Al Qaida, were pushed out of the city by Syrian forces.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/syria-gate-nato-weaponry-and-personnel-in-e...
Video evidence has been avilable for days, but MSM and SOROS's libtards are immune to truth.
"Russian actions on its own doorstep in Eastern Europe do not in fact threaten the United States or any actual vital interest. Nor does Moscow threaten the U.S. through its intervention on behalf of the Syrian government in the Middle East.
That Russia is described incessantly as a threat in those areas is largely a contrivance arranged by the media, the Democratic and Republican National Committees and by the White House.
"Candidate Donald Trump appeared to recognize that fact before he began listening to Michael Flynn, who has a rather different view. Hopefully the old Trump will prevail.
"There is, however, another country that has interfered in U.S. elections, has endangered Americans living or working overseas and has corrupted America’s legislative and executive branches. It has exploited that corruption to initiate legislation favorable to itself, has promoted unnecessary and unwinnable wars and has stolen American technology and military secrets.
Its ready access to the mainstream media to spread its own propaganda provides it with cover for its actions and it accomplishes all that and more through the agency of a powerful and well-funded domestic lobby that, oddly, is not subject to the accountability afforded by the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938 even though it manifestly works on behalf of a foreign government.
"That country is, of course, Israel."
-Julian Assange
Video address to supporters
December 22nd, 2016
Rather, "State of Israel."
By Bible prophecy only America is "Israel," the true, long-awaited, prophesied "Zion," now, as prophesied, under attack by (((Gog))) and Babylon.
The Hebrew prophet Isaiah says what comprises "Israel," not the accursed atheist Herzl or the "Guardian of the Vatican Treasury" Rothschilds.
The USA has lost all and any credibility until it confronts its recent past and tries all those guilty of war crime, from POTUS to congress to CIA and trolls who wrote the news articles, knowing they were bullshit.
The ghosts of those who died on all sides of these affronts to humanity and life will not rest.
Until this happens, Washington DC is the enemy and head of the Evil Empire.
It's all the Germans being Satanists pretending to be Jews
I think the truth is some where in between, Russia is not this great enemy, and its also not your friend. Thinking that its only one way or the other is delusional, and dangerous. Putin did not get to where he is by being a nice guy. He was the head of the KGB in east Germany responsible for torturing and killing a great many people, and should of spent time in jail for it. Its estimated he is the richest man in the world, amassing this wealth through theft.The opposition party either finds themselves dead or in jail when they oppose him. Irregardless of what you believe happened in Ukraine, the Russian boarders keeps expanding.
" It's estimated he is the richest man in the world..."
Really? And who exactly is doing the estimating?
Top news of the new 2017 for the world: Credibility of USA nears zero.
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/january/02/g...
Breaking News ... Russia has Weapons Of Mass Destruction!
ZOMG!
Thank goodness Obama heroically deported those 35 Russian spies during the Christmas holiday, before they could hack into the Pentagon.
Yeah, remember that $6.5 Trillion in Pentagon Funding that is untrackable. Maybe the Russians did it!!
http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/2016/07/31/Pentagon-s-Sloppy-Bookkeeping-M...
Maybe Russia should really give them something to write about and send in some assassins to take these pricks out. If that prevents a war, then I'm all for a little Russian black ops for a change.
Russia doesn´t play childish games. That´s common practice of USA.
It's the Parade of the Purple Neckties. They never admit defeat: they just change colors and pretend they're doing something different this time.
Purple Neckties? Do you mean the neocons?
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/03/17/the-truth-about-the-c...
Red & Blue makes Purple, the real color of our US One Party.
Neocons against Trump is an example.
Warmongering Democrats is another.
Screwed up 74,000 page IRS Tax code is another.
Bailout of TBTF & Iraqi War part II is another.
Endless money in Lobbying CON-gress and by Foreign Agents is another.
The IYI (Intellectual Yet Idiot classes):
By all means, these LIARS should not be entrusted with any more responsibilty than, say, a shoeshine stand.
By the way, all of the IYI hypocrites never join the United States Armed Forces and never put their own lives or the lives of their worthless pampered children on the line to prosecute their insane wars. They stay safe and rich at home partying while Patriotic Americans are maimed or killed fighting in their insane wars of aggression.
One minute, Kissinger and Associates are dropping megatons of tax payer funded freedom and democracy on communists, the next, they're getting rich off outsourcing American jobs to them.
Too True!
- West Funded Bolshivik Revolution
- West Funded and provided Oil and Material Support to Hitler
There is no limit to "All Wars and Bankers Wars". Maybe all trade is Bankers Trade too.
All those Liars have names:
Rothschild, Rockefeller, Warburg, Goldmann, Lazar, Morgan, Lehmann, Kuhn-Loeb, Israel Mosef seif, Bush, Wilson, and so many others
It´s only a conincidence that they sound as if it were Joos ?
No.
And it's not just the liberal media. Just heard Gregg Jarrett on Fox News making the same arguements over Russian hacking with Judith Miller. This is the same Gregg Jarrett who got into a drunken brawl with airport police in Minneapolis.
There is nothing more uniting than gunning for another war.
Fox is owned by the Murdoch family. All of Murdoch's mastheads were pro Iraq war. Some analysts have checked that, all more than 170 mastheads were pro Iraq invasion, obviously totally incomeptent und ignorant what avalanche they'd be kicking off.
Shall we all, together, get to the heart of the matter? Americas's Black and White "whig" Founders were certainly willing to.
N.B. "Whig" means "anti-Roman Catholic," e.g. "anti-#Pizzagate," pro-God.
https://www.reddit.com/r/RomeRules/comments/51zetz/vatican_knight_of_st_...
McCain and Lindsey Graham are both failed presidential candidates and sour grapes losers. They resent Trump for achieving what neither of them could do - and they will take the Democrat side on anything to diminish the legitimacy of Trump's win.
Toonces
MaCain and Linsey represent the globalist NWO, the votors rejected.
The Dems were pushing for war with Russia long before a Trump victory was even considered possible. the Dems and the Repubs want war---it keeps the global eye off of our debt and keeps the big money rolling into the pockets of the washington machine and their sponsors---Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, Northrup Grumman, General Dynamics United Technologies, etc. Trump doesn't quite fit into either party---if he doesn't play along, he will most likely be another JFK.
The Democrat's changing stories of Russian interference:
* The Russians hacked voting machines - Debunked. MI paper only state. Counters not hooked to internet. Dems were POSITIVE MI was hacked.
* The Russians altered wikileaks - Debunked. Emails used DKIM 2048 bit RSA keys for verification of content.
* The Russians hacked the Podesta Emails - Debunked. Podesta used "p@ssword" for his password.
* The Russians hacked Hillary's Emails - Debunked. Guccifer (Marcel Lehel, from Romania) admitted doing this. And he said "It was EASY!"
* The Russians hacking Utility Grid. WASHINGTON POST FAKE NEWS! Washington Post quickly edited its headline upon learning that the incident was far less serious than initially reported. Reckless reporting.
* This whole Russian smear was planned a year ago according to WikiLeaks.
"Re: HRC, Obama and ISIS
Date: 2015-12-21 12:09
Best approach is to slaughter Donald for his bromance with Putin, but not go too far betting on Putin.
re Syria, Brent."
Ooops! LOL!
Published 1903
A one page summary
* Place our agents and helpers everywhere
* Take control of the media and use it in propaganda for our plans
* Start fights between different races, classes and religions
* Use bribery, threats and blackmail to get our way
* Use Freemasonic Lodges to attract potential public officials
* Appeal to successful people's egos
* Appoint puppet leaders who can be controlled by blackmail
* Abolish all rights and freedoms, except the right of force by us
* Sacrifice people (including Jews sometimes) when necessary
* Eliminate religion; replace it with science and materialism
* Control the education system to spread deception and destroy intellect
* Rewrite history to our benefit
* Create entertaining distractions
* Corrupt minds with filth and perversion
* Keep the masses in poverty and perpetual labor
* Take possession of all wealth, property and (especially) gold
* Use gold to manipulate the markets, cause depressions etc.
* Introduce a progressive tax on wealth
* Replace sound investment with speculation
* Make long-term interest-bearing loans to governments
* Give bad advice to governments and everyone else
what is John Podesta doing replying to e-mails on an unsecured windows based platform anyways? Between him and Hillary, a 10 year old autistic boy could hack into our national security, let alone a competent and highly trained russian team. Give me a break---These are the people that the Dems wanted to run our country? Fuck off and die.
Explanation: Dems = Dumbs
At every available opportunity they tell us how unimportant Russia is, just a gas station, economy no bigger than Italy's. So why are they expending such resources on things Russian?
Colon Powell 2003:
"While we were here in this council chamber debating Resolution 1441 last fall, we know, we know from sources that a missile brigade outside Baghdad was disbursing rocket launchers and warheads containing biological warfare agents to various locations, distributing them to various locations in western Iraq. Most of the launchers and warheads have been hidden in large groves of palm trees and were to be moved every one to four weeks to escape detection. "
This information was supplied by german int. sevice who got their infoirmation from a taxi driver. German services are those, who stumble over their own feet in darkness asking who´s there ? Got it ?
He fell hook, line, and sinker for Curveball's story.
The German government at the time did not; they knew Curveball was a crackpot. Opposition leader Angela Merkel though was distraught in September 2002 that Germany rejected war. Her Bundestag speech is still on the 'tube.
Team fiat aint playin around.
Go wake more people up. My plan for this year is to wake up as many as I can. Tear this cult to pieces. Drawing these believers into real debate and stomp them hard. Let them know the joke has been on them because of these silly beliefs systems.
Ask them and everyone the good questions so we can all laugh at the joke. Nothing pisses off a psycopath more than getting laughed at.
I was at the sharp end of the Cold War, defending against a REAL Soviet threat. I am well acquainted with psyops and insidious means of destabilizing a state.
The idea that Russia is behind this is just total BS.
Any attack on this supposed scale produces evidence, and whilst much of it cannot be directly revealed (to protect sources), there would be quite sufficient to be presented, if it existed. It doesn't.
And whilst we are at it, the arguments for the Invasion of Iraq were BS also, and that was clear to many in the military despite being cheerled by the MSM.
I loved Nethanjahu´s painting of the iran a-bomb. So cherish and nice.
Yeah, and I'd like to know just exactly what "hacking the election" means. Maybe ask some of the msm propagandists who echo this bullshit just what the hell it entailed. If they are talking about dirty tricks aimed at affecting the election, well the Clinton campaign and the DNC have filthy hands in that regard. If the press was doing it's job they would be tarred and feathered and run out of D.C.
They 'influenced' the elections, hacked is the wrong word. Some truths have a way to influence people, and besides, people only need to look around their joint to reject the pre-fabricated answers.
Germany will be the next thing to observe, because they have tighter censorship laws and plan for more. But there also, people only have to look around their joint. Only abolishing the general democratic vote will keep the warlovers in power.
Now that would be funny. Oh the mental gymnastics they would need to do would be a thing to behold.