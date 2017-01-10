Dear Self-Proclaimed "Progressives"... You're As Evil As The Neocon-Neoliberal Empire You've Enabled

Submitted by Charles Hugh-Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Sorry, pal, you're evil. Self-righteous indignation counts for nothing in the strict accounting of real progressivism.
Dear Self-Proclaimed "Progressive": I love you, man, but it has become necessary to intervene in your self-destruction. Your ideological blinders and apologies for the Establishment's Neocon-Neoliberal Empire are not just destroying your credibility, they're destroying the nation and everywhere the Empire intervenes.
While you squandered your political capital defending zero-cost causes like "safe spaces on college campuses," the Empire was busy killing, maiming and making refugees of women and children in Syria. President Obama and his Neocon crew (former Secretary Hillary Clinton included) aren't fools; they rely on drones and proxy armies to do their dirty work.
Neoliberalism is the Establishment's core ideology, and by supporting Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, you furthered, defended and rationalized the Empire's neoliberal expansion and exploitation. Neoliberalism's Big Lie is transforming everything into a market makes everyone richer.
The dirty little secret of Neoliberalism is that the markets it creates are rigged in favor of Elitist cronies. If you can set aside your "progressive" blinders for a moment (Bill and Barack could do no wrong for 16 long years of neoliberal exploitation), you might learn that the Presidents and party you supported ushered in the era of neoliberal pillage as public-private partnerships, Philanthro-Capitalism, and rigged markets that enriched the elitist Establishment you defend at the expense of the bottom 95% non-elites.
You defended "higher education," which was simply a code word for stripmining the bottom 95% via student loans to pay outrageous salaries for under-assistant deans of student affairs and fund lavish expansion projects.
You embraced the Corporate Media's absurd "fake news" witch-hunt, when the biggest purveyors of fake news/Imperial Propaganda are the "liberal" media you unhesitatingly believe with all your heart because it reinforces your sense of moral superiority. Never mind that the mainstream "liberal" media is owned by corporations that are in bed with the Establishment and the Empire.
You were silent when your "progressive" president engaged in a global Murder, Inc., and your former secretary of state bragged "we came, we saw, he died." Your sputtering excuses for Imperial over-reach, extra-judicial murder and the destruction and displacement of entire populations is a travesty of a mockery of a sham of real Progressivism.
Wake up, Self-Proclaimed "Progressives": you're apologists for an Evil Empire. Your devotion to the Democratic Establishment that has mastered the art of bleating politically correct speech acts while destroying entire nations renders you the classic useful idiots, on par with those who defended Stalinism and the Soviet Gulag because "it was the right thing to do."
While you devote your energy to "resisting" Trump in completely empty gestures, you did nothing to resist the imprisonment of tens of thousands of young men of all ethnicities in America's War on Drugs Gulag.
While you championed your fake-Progressive presidents and party, wealth and wage inequality soared. Did you not mind because you and your household benefited from neoliberal skimming and scamming?
How many of your self-proclaimed "progressive" peers are in the 5% who came to do good and stayed to do well?
You have the luxury of supporting ObamaCare because somebody else is paying the bills. It may be a corporation, the state, a government agency, a university, a foundation or the taxpayer, but your support of neoliberal skims and scams doesn't cost you anything.
You are a hypocrite because you only engage in causes that don't cost you anything. Prove to us that you've been questioned or arrested by the F.B.I. for political action against the Empire, and you will have earned credibility. If you don't have any skin in real resistance, then your support of politically correct speech acts is cost-free and therefore meaningless.
I am sorry to be the one to tell you, but your unquestioning support of a neoliberal- neocon president, party and candidate makes you as evil as the empire you support, via your silence, rationalizations and absurdly empty gestures in favor of cost-free political correctness.
You have surrendered principled action in favor of a self-righteous belief that indignation makes you better then everyone else. Sorry, pal, you're evil. Self-righteous indignation counts for nothing in the strict accounting of real progressivism.
Your claim to moral superiority based on indignation makes you the moral equivalent of the "conservative" married preacher who is sleeping with the church secretary and skimming church funds. His claim to moral superiority is based on indignation, too.
By supporting a corrupt, self-serving elitist Empire of privilege and power, you are an enemy, witting or unwitting, of truth, justice, self-determination and liberty.
If you want to become a real Progressive, it has to cost you. You will have to abandon the Establishment you belong to, the party you support and the cheap veneer of self-congratulatory fake-progressivism you project.
You will have to throw yourself on the gears of the stripmining, protecting-the-privileged autocratic war machine you have supported by your silence and your rationalizations. To quote Mario Savio's famous extemporaneous speech during Berkeley's Free Speech Movement:
"There's a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart that you can't take part! You can't even passively take part! And you've got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus -- and you've got to make it stop! And you've got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it -- that unless you're free the machine will be prevented from working at all!"
Memo to Self-Proclaimed "Progressives": "safe places" on campus don't count.
The truth is, you are an embarrassment to real progressives. You should be ashamed of your empty claims to the high moral ground. If you are incapable of feeling ashamed for your self-congratulatory self-righteousness, then you are truly lost.
Look, I know you want to "do the right thing." You want to encourage and support truth, justice, self-determination and liberty. To follow your better instincts, you're going to have to admit that you've been conned, and that you've been a loyal passive puppet of an Evil Empire.
The "right thing to do" is to recognize the Neocon-Neoliberal Empire as the enemy of truth, justice, self-determination and liberty and withdraw your consent. If you still don't get it, maybe these essays will help:
Moral panic over fake news hides the real enemy – the digital giants
America was a 'stan' long before Trump Paul Krugman et al conveniently forget that corruption, cronyism and contempt for the rule of law long predated Trump.
Authoritarian Neoliberalism and the Myth of Free Markets
We need to pull together, not self-divide into ever more fractious camps. The oldest and most successful Imperial strategy is divide and conquer. Don't fall for it.
Vae victis bitchez!
A progressive is a communist whether he/she realizes it or not. Most of them are so indoctrinated that it is fruitless to debate with them. See Hollyweird, academia, etc.http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-01-09-communist-subversion-of-america-is...
Not communists, socialists. In a true communist society every works for the community. Socialism is what they are because Socialism allows for very rich elites as long as the poor are "taken care of." See France's Socialist parties where they all fly first class, stay at 5 start hotels, and dine on the finest foods.
The goal of socialism is communism.
-Lenin
What does Neoliberalism mean?
CHS correctly diagnoses the Left, but then says they aren't "true progressives."
Bull. Shit.
Progressives are Marxists at their core, whether they understand that or not, and Marxism murdered 100 million people in the 20th Century.
And neoliberalism is basically hippie-flavored crony corporatism.
The best part of the election has been watching the internecine warfare within the democratic party. The "we aren't progressive enough" voices are trying to hold sway, but are fooling themselves by thinking they'd have had a better chance with Bernie/anyone more progressive. It is funny how the 60's radicals never realized that they had become the 'establishment' and had been coopted by the hangers-on political opportunists (Clintons, et. al.).
Well, I think a lot of them did realize it, and it was the long-term goal. We know that the Frankfurt School corrupted the SoCal hippie movement. We know that Marxists subverted the entire anti-war counterculture revolution.
TD's link above, regardless of what you think of Natural News itself (InfoWars + granola?), has a couple of good videos by "Former Soviet-era deception expert Yuri Bezmenov" that I think merit watching. I've bookmarked them for later; each is over an hour long.
But yes, watching the Democrats and the GOPe devour their own tails has been highly entertaining.
I just hope Trump isn't controlled opposition after all. Either his cabinet picks are insiders who want to burn it down, or it's about to be Dueling Oligarchies, which means it's time for torches, pitchforks and woodchippers (to the tune of Lawyers, Guns and Money).
Yeah, it's funny the hullaballoo being raised over "Russion hacking", when the dude in TD's link claims Russia has been trying to influence all along. Heck, they likely ran the first communist government of the US via their infiltration of FDR's cabinet. One needs only look at the story of Russian/German 'relations' the first half of the 20'th century to realize the meddling that goes on and what forms it takes. Of course, Uncle Sam is above all that!
Well done with your revamp of Zevon!
All the bitching and whining and over-the-top hyperbole by the anti-Trump crowd has led me to refer to them as the "Faculty Lounge Revolutionaries". They're all dicks. They're all elitists. They're all lib/statists. Most of all they just want to be the ones to tell everyone else how they should live, how they should think and what they should be banned from doing.
One of these days it's going to occur to people like me (Conservatives/Constitutionalists) that if we really want our country back we're going to have to go into the dragon's lair and take on the beast. The dragon's lair is the lib/statist higher education system that's got a "self-licking ice cream cone" relationship with the government.
That beast need slaying or it's just going to keep coming back and burning down villages across the countryside.
Liberal, progressive, socialist = Mentally ill
That would actually be very easy to do. Shut down the federal student loan programs, and let the market fund it. Funding will not be a problem because if education is a good investment then somebody will invest in it.
Since the market does want the loan to be repaid they will care about what school, what subject, and how likely the student is to succeed at it. Note that these are things that the fed does not care about. Further the market will monitor all this going forward, and will not continue to lend in cases where it is failing to pay off. That is what really scares the "professional educators" because their fraud will stop being funded and they will have to get a real job. Most of them are smart enough to know that will mean a huge pay and prestige cut. On the other hand I know some Engineering Professors who are ltao. This is done in private as they are too smart and polite to be caught rolling on the ground in public.
Some of the "students" in these programs also know their days would be numbered, and they are terrified, so we should expect all sorts of bad behavior. On the other hand students of the sciences I have talked to also ltao. Note that most of these professors and students of the sciences are not conservatives, but they deal in reality and know the opposite when they see it. None of them will miss it when it is gone, but some do worry about the transition period.
This will cut the enormous bloat at most schools; the lenders will not pay for it because it does not contribute to success after graduation. Only very rich students will pay for it, as was always the case, but it will stop being a burden on schools and other students.
This will cause marginal classes, departments and school to be shut down. This is a good thing as wasted assets should be put to more productive use. It is also exactly the same thing as saying that buggy whip makers switched to making other things.
One of the more refreshing pieces I have read in a while.
Thank you Charles Hugh-Smith!
Lol, the establishment has never been stronger than it will be on inaguration day.
Feelings of entitlement because one is inferior in the ways of self-preservation and Liberty, is indeed the most convoluted form of eugenics.
This want and desire to be revered as an Uncle Tom, but without any work, nor sacrifice, indeed is nihilistic.
Those that try to force upon others, a ceding of being Free, Independent men and women, are indeed agents of evil.
Lemmings, locusts, & swine are too mild of analogies for those who are complicit in stealing the Joy of Living Free; they indeed are Domestic Enemies, in as millions of Patriots have sworn an Oath to protect against.
you are just playing with names. American Liberal want power and money....they are the most hateful greediest people walking the planet. The whole helping others thing....is just so they control the money, the hate thing...again to control the money!
THEY WANT THE MONEY AND POWER TO TAKE IT!
Thanks for the dividing rhetoric. Clue: you're not helping matters. Its notlike the e "right" has never been WRONG before. Get over yourself
Yup, just ask pointy nose meryl sheep.
Those of you who are free market shills i.e. Libertarian -tards, also fall under the "Neo-liberal" rubrick. So, some ZH denizens (depends?) need to look in a mirror and do a rethink.
CHS also posted below link in his article.
https://roarmag.org/magazine/ian-bruff-authoritarian-neoliberalism/
My addition: THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A FREE MARKET. You have been conned. There are only three kinds of markets: Elastic, Inelastic, and Mixed
Quotes from link:
This may surprise some people, but all it takes is to choose a sample of neoliberal intellectuals — Friedman, Hayek, Müller-Armack or whoever — and actually read what they wrote, without preconceptions. And here we find, quite consistently, the invocation of the free market as an abstract principle followed by the clear preference for certain types of markets to prevail in practice.
wow, confirmation of a black and white world.
amazingly naive.
does that imply a conservative is a fascist?
opposite of a progressive is a regressive right?
Lenin himself said that progressives were communists. They are just too stupid to realize it. We need a cleansing civil war.
they are worse than communist I remember growing up in Yugoslavia. They are much more eager to cover up their masters' crimes and they are more servile.
Are we dreaming?
The Tory Party, The Labour Party, The Lib Dems, The Republicans and democrats, and all other mainstream European political parties serve the 0.1%.
The service is two-way. First, they collect taxes from the 99.9% to spend on projects that are unbeneficial that reward the 0.1%. GMO's and Vaccines are reasonable examples.
Chile life expectancy: 81 years, Cost per citizen per year: $2,000
US life expectancy: 79 years, Cost per citizen: $9,000
That is $7,000 a year, every year multiplied by 330,000,000.
This is the wealth that our political system takes from the 99.9% and re-directs to the 0.1%.
Then, secondly, they allow the 0.1% to overcharge so that the 99.9% overpay.
Crony Capitalism exposed. The primary aim of all 3 main UK political parties is the same; to keep the charade going without the masses finding out.
Mainstream Media exposed. The primary role of MSM is to protect the masses from the true role of political parties.
In the last 10 days:
Trump has insisted that Boeing are overcharging the US taxpayer
Lockheed Martin are selling F-35's that are over-priced and unfit for purpose.
Ford have cancelled Mexican plant to build in Michigan.
GM have been humiliated after their response to Trump's 'build in US or pay border taxes' tweet, which the msm gobbled up without fact checking, turned sour as Trump was right after all.
Fiat Crysler to Invest $1Bn and create 2,000 jobs
Toyota to invest $10 Bn
Alibaba to create 1 million US jobs, albeit probably low-end.
The trends of the last 50 years are reversing and he hasn't even taken office yet.
Theresa May must be wondering when the British electorate expects the same. Answer, Anyday now.
This is the real Enlightenment.
Motherfucker you are not the Saker!!!! The Saker has an outstanding blog that provides a huge amount of factual news regarding places like the Ukraine and Sryia. You are nothing but a spam pimp. Fuck off.
Former hippies have taken the peace sign and turned it upside down. It is now a big letter O circumscribing a stylized letter W with a letter Y superimposed.
When the snowflake protesters begin chanting, I hear "Obama! War! Yes!"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Peace_sign.svg
these are not former fucking 'hippies'
these are remnant pretenders to liberalism
these are neo-marxists, not even true communists
they're more akin to neocons than to classical liberals
they're unknowingly being driven by hard-core satanists
they're the epitome of ignorant fools caught in a vortex of lies
The liberal leaders are greedy people using useful idiots to get that money!
they are anit-marists, known as fascists.
Former hippies have taken the peace sign and turned it upside down.
The "peace sign" is already an inversion. It was originally a Germanic rune, Algiz, which stood for the Tree of Life, or simply Life.
The "peace sign" was originally conceived as a protest against nuclear weapons and the life-eradicating radiation they produce. What was taken by clueless followers and sychophants as a "peace sign" was, properly understood, The Tree of Death, or again, simply Death.
Understanding this puts the entire counterculture in a whole different light, doesn't it?
Inverting it again would restore it to its original and true meaning.
That was an awesome bitch slapping by the author...bravo. Too bad it falls on deaf ears, it's like trying to explain to a lobotomized child the difference between right and wrong, they just don't have the mental capacity to absorb it.
Self righteous indignation is the driver behind blind obedience to incoherent nonsense. The ideology confirms and affirms all aberrant thought and action.
I am right, therefore I am.
I like the quote from Aldous Huxley
"Professional moralists have confidence in the surface will, believe in punishments and rewards and are adrenalin addicts who like nothing better than a good orgy of righteous indignation."
"...a good orgy of righteous indignation."
Man but u gotta luv Aldous
It's not my gorram problem monkey boy...
Buckaroo Banzai - Across the Eighth Dimension
Life is good when you see yourself as a disconnected observer.
;-D
I am. therefore I am right. AT least for the time being.
The war machine must be FED or retrained. Bombs make money for Corrupt Clinton Clan and their ilk.
FOLLOW THE MONEY & OIL,,,
https://youtu.be/mMJutrdWxsE
I SAY "AMEN and AMEN and AMEN"!!!
Even though the TRUMP/PENCE team got elected, AMERICA is in for some real challenges in the days ahead!!!
OBAMA and the PROGRESSIVE "LIBTARDS" have really screwed up everything!!!!!
Case in point: SYRIA is a ruinous heap compliments of AMERICAN military ingenuity and failed American foreign policy!!!!
The Flaw is calling people like Hillary Clinton and Barry Progressives. What in hell makes them progressives? In my way of thinking anybody that can figure out a way to get us out or keep us out of a war is more progressive than either. Replacing Obama Care with something cheaper and better would be progressive. So perhaps if Trump accomplishes these 2 things he will be a real progressive. Time will tell. The cabnet is shaping up to look like a hillary clinton stlye let see how much we can profit from access to power. Unlike Hillary Trump is not guilty of that yet. Take any Billionair and the one thing they want in life is just a little bit more money. I am not holding my breath.
Hillary is as progressive as Stalin.
Never forget.....wrote her thesis on Saul Alinsky.
yep, and she criticized him, per wiki:
...the thesis concluded that "[Alinsky's] power/conflict model is rendered inapplicable by existing social conflicts" and that Alinsky's model had not expanded nationally due to "the anachronistic nature of small autonomous conflict...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillary_Rodham_senior_thesis
this was an anti-alinsky perspective.
he didn't advocate for foundation development by and for the wealthy.
Precisely. Around a century ago, the Communist Party USA realized that the word "communist" was toxic, and, being the sneaky rat-fuck liars they are, began calling themselves "progressives".
They are considered progressive because of their stand on social issues.....abortion, transgender, etc., etc. That's all the snowflakes are told to look at.....what I call the "feel good stuff". On issues of import.....eternal war, eternal spying, economic.....I would argue that the red team and the blue team are indistinguishable. Obama took everything that Bush did wrong on those issues.....and doubled or trippled down on them. A ZH article noted the other day that there has not been a single day in Obama's two terms that we haven't been at war with someone. There wasn't a single quarter of economic growth over 3% (and that's even with doctored numbers, which tells me that Obama likely didn't have a single quarter of any economic growth). Domestic spying, something Obama claimed he was going to reign in, has gone completely over the top. Those are the important issues of the day, but it's those specific issues that the snowflakes and SJW's choose to ignore because Susie wants to be John and Jim wants to be Tiffany and why can't that happen?
They look for social justice while both teams systematically take away their liberty and their money.
Progress is basically the ability to shift costs to someone else (the collective poor) or something else (the environment). Every advancement always comes with some form of cost. The problem then just becomes finding ways to manage these costs in an equitable manner. Once people remember that, things will work out. Until people figure this out, then things will continue to deteroriate and what was once something with manageable costs becomes cost prohibitive. Save a penny, save a pound.
We could have mitigated social and environemntal costs from fossil fuels decades ago, but instead chose to further keep our unsustainable system going. Look what we have now. Massive particulate matter in the atmosophere causing long-term health problems, climate change and propping up various states that export more than just oil since their number one exports seem to be Wahabist headchopping terrorism. Would the USA have spent $2 trillion on Iraq if we collectively dealth with the cronyism of the oil and automotive industries? What is there to show for all this obscene spending? All to keep Trump's new SoS awash in cash and a cushy job?
The motto of the USA should be changed to: save now or, pay really f**king big later.