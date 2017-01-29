Trump Slams McCain, Graham: "Stop Trying To Start World War III"

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Jan 30, 2017 5:04 AM

Shortly after Senators McCain and Graham issued their "joint statement on President Trump's Executive Order on immigration"...

U.S. Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released the following statement today on the President’s executive order on immigration:

 

 

“Our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation.

 

“It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.

 

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results. We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children.

 

“Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”

President Trump decided to let them have it...

Hard to argue with that!

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
FreezeThese's picture
FreezeThese Jan 29, 2017 5:06 PM

Least Mcain served this country instead of dodging

Peak Finance's picture
Peak Finance FreezeThese Jan 29, 2017 5:07 PM

IF by "served" you mean "crashed a bunch of jets" you would be right 

kliguy38's picture
kliguy38 Peak Finance Jan 29, 2017 5:09 PM

do you mind if hold your pee pee big John

VinceFostersGhost's picture
VinceFostersGhost kliguy38 Jan 29, 2017 5:12 PM

 

 

Yeah.......WW3.....bad thing!

BaBaBouy's picture
BaBaBouy VinceFostersGhost Jan 29, 2017 5:13 PM

Finally someone with BALLZ calling the Shit Out ~ ~ ~

VinceFostersGhost's picture
VinceFostersGhost BaBaBouy Jan 29, 2017 5:15 PM

 

 

Wonder if Don can sign an order to have Graham's head removed from McCain's ass.

BaBaBouy's picture
BaBaBouy VinceFostersGhost Jan 29, 2017 5:17 PM

Maybe these OLD MEN don't have much left to live for so they WANT/Need WWW3 ???

Mr.Sono's picture
Mr.Sono BaBaBouy Jan 29, 2017 5:36 PM

No one gives a flying fuck what these two douchebags say. Keep on Trumpin!

bamawatson's picture
bamawatson Mr.Sono Jan 29, 2017 7:23 PM

you may in fact be literally correct

Creative_Destruct's picture
Creative_Destruct USisCorrupt Jan 29, 2017 7:56 PM

The sanctimonious self righteous act of these smug arrogant McCain-Graham jerks is LOOOONNNG past it's "use by" date.

espirit's picture
espirit Creative_Destruct Jan 29, 2017 7:58 PM

It's not like McStain 'might' have fired a missile while on deck of the Forrestal which killed 131 USN Sailors.

Knob Creek's picture
Knob Creek espirit Jan 29, 2017 9:05 PM

Ol' wet start mcstain 

jcbudmo's picture
jcbudmo xythras Jan 29, 2017 10:09 PM

Please don't attampt to conflate Iran with Saudi, they are enemies for a start, and while one of them has been the systematic victim of US aggression since the coup in 1953, the other has been a parasite on the US and actively worked against US interests, even being heavily involved in 9-11.

wildbad's picture
wildbad jcbudmo Jan 29, 2017 11:03 PM

right on jcbudmo.

the shia - sunni kindergarten tribal divide

Luc X. Ifer's picture
Luc X. Ifer wildbad Jan 30, 2017 2:16 AM

Listen till the end and you'll find out who keeps these scumbags on payroll and for how long

ANONYMOUS - Donald Trump Will REMOVE George Soros From AMERICA

https://youtu.be/Ih1PBSVMBwA

 

New World Chaos's picture
New World Chaos Luc X. Ifer Jan 30, 2017 4:15 PM

He needs to remove Soros from Earth

wren's picture
wren jcbudmo Jan 30, 2017 1:48 AM

Republicans aren't playing ball on tax reform and are bitching? Indict Hillary and all the other criminals, release ALL information on 9/11, push the Audit the Fed bill, and steamroll anyone that gets in the way. They don't want to play ball? Burn down the house with them in it! I'm done with these ruling pricks profiting off our sweat and hard work!

SmittyinLA's picture
SmittyinLA xythras Jan 30, 2017 5:43 AM

Oh no there's a Saudi ban, it's just on the other end, trust me they are self screening and we're helping them, it's a Muslim face thing not banning Saudis, Saudis are all about image

Ballin D's picture
Ballin D Knob Creek Jan 29, 2017 9:39 PM

how many people did he kill with that stunt?

CuttingEdge's picture
CuttingEdge Ballin D Jan 30, 2017 3:11 AM

134 all told on the day, and more after:

McCain crashed 5 jets, plus was responsible for the Forrestal fire. Surviving crewmen and those who investigated the Forrestal fire case reported that McCain deliberately 'wet-started' his A-4E Skyhawk to shake up the guy in the F-4 Phantom behind his A-4. 'Wet-starts', done either deliberately (the starter motor switch allowed kerosene to pool in the engine and give a wet start) or accidentally, shoot a large flame from the tail of the aircraft. In McCain's case, the 'wet-start' 'cooked off' and launched the M34 Zuni rocket from the rear F-4 that punctured the Skyhawk's fueltank, knocked the M-65 1000 lb bomb off it's 500 lb rated mount, and touched off the explosions and massive fire. The F-4 pilot was reportedly killed in the conflagration, along with 167 of his fellow Forrestal shipmates (including those who died later from wounds suffered). 'Wet starting' was a common practice among young 'hot-dog' pilots. McCain was quickly (they were still counting the Forrestal dead) transferred to the USS Oriskany (the only Forrestal crewman to be immediately transferred).

 

I suppose graduating 5th from bottom in a class of 900 should have given his superiors a bit of a clue as to his competency.

Cunt should have had a firing squad. Instead he's a senator. Fucked up world, ain't it?

SoDamnMad's picture
SoDamnMad CuttingEdge Jan 30, 2017 4:18 AM

His daddy was the admiral who got him immediately transferred to the Oriskany to avoid being questioned in the inquiry investigation.

RichardParker's picture
RichardParker SoDamnMad Jan 30, 2017 12:14 PM

Was he immediately transferred to the Oriskany to avoid being questioned or to avoid being fragged?

Normalcy Bias's picture
Normalcy Bias espirit Jan 29, 2017 10:11 PM

I'm sure the North Vietnamese referring to McCain as "SONGBIRD" wasn't just a coincidence.

EINSILVERGUY's picture
EINSILVERGUY Normalcy Bias Jan 29, 2017 10:50 PM

Im not a fan of John Mccain but ALL enemy captives will eventually break under torture. What you refer to is intent and that has never been credibly proven. 

kommissar's picture
kommissar espirit Jan 30, 2017 12:47 AM

as much as i despise mcpain, that didn't happen: another plane discharged a missile that struck the plane next to him on the forrestal.  he did, however become the sr22 filing of the navy for multiple incidents.  he should have been assigned to supply duty long before he was shot out of his seat.

Chief Wonder Bread's picture
Chief Wonder Bread kommissar Jan 30, 2017 2:46 AM

Go look under Ron Unz's series "American Pravda" the article about the McCain cover-up of the missing POWs.

SoDamnMad's picture
SoDamnMad kommissar Jan 30, 2017 4:20 AM

His "wet start" caused the F4's Zunni to go off.  His wet start got a lot of good men killed for his prank.

29.5's picture
29.5 espirit Jan 30, 2017 3:24 AM

Ah! So I've finally realized that Charlie Sheen in Hot Shots wasn't playing the character Maverick from Top Gun, he was in fact portraying John McCain from real life.

heuvosYbacon's picture
heuvosYbacon bamawatson Jan 29, 2017 7:35 PM

See, lookit here. If the man was literally correct, it would follow without comment that he was speaking in fact.

As you were. Carry on.

Post-Truth Society's picture
Post-Truth Society bamawatson Jan 29, 2017 8:35 PM

Trump is a Muslim douchebag. Sooner or later the truth will come out.

 

Misplacedcowboy's picture
Misplacedcowboy Post-Truth Society Jan 29, 2017 9:41 PM

"Trump is a Muslim Douchbag" ?   I suggest you look at the Muslim Brotherhood Marxist that was just voted out of office.

Post-Truth Society's picture
Post-Truth Society Misplacedcowboy Jan 29, 2017 9:53 PM

Muslim-loving Trumptard pussies just can't handle the truth... yet.

secretonfire's picture
secretonfire Mustafa Kemal Jan 29, 2017 11:56 PM

"T is for Troll"

...as in paid Soros troll

leftcoastfool's picture
leftcoastfool secretonfire Jan 30, 2017 1:10 AM

Mr.T's been a member for all of 4 weeks and 6 days - says it all right there...

Zero Point's picture
Zero Point secretonfire Jan 30, 2017 2:09 AM

Soros should demand his money back. Cunt's pathetic.

isudas's picture
isudas Post-Truth Society Jan 30, 2017 12:19 AM

He is not Muslim, like his children and son-in-law, Jewish.

kommissar's picture
kommissar Post-Truth Society Jan 30, 2017 12:50 AM

you're a fucking moron.  check that: that's actually offensive to morons, who can't help it.  trump is likely a freemason, and certainly and demonstrably more sympathetic to the judeao christian tradtion.  did ya see the portrait of andy jackson he put on the wall next to his desk?

say it aint so's picture
say it aint so Post-Truth Society Jan 30, 2017 2:26 AM

Holy shit is that the best you can come up with ? McCain sure is a cheap bastard.

 

 

fockewulf190's picture
fockewulf190 Mr.Sono Jan 29, 2017 8:43 PM

It´s this kind of shit that so obviously shows why term limits really needs to happen QUICKLY!

CheapBastard's picture
CheapBastard fockewulf190 Jan 29, 2017 8:49 PM

McShame should quit and join Dole in some commericals perhaps for an Alzheimers drug since he obviously has it. He forgot what being an American is all about.

Dusty Rhodes&#039; Muffler's picture
Dusty Rhodes' M... Mr.Sono Jan 29, 2017 9:59 PM

Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...

Dusty Rhodes&#039; Muffler's picture
Dusty Rhodes' M... Mr.Sono Jan 29, 2017 9:59 PM

Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...

Dusty Rhodes&#039; Muffler's picture
Dusty Rhodes' M... Mr.Sono Jan 29, 2017 9:59 PM

Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...

Dusty Rhodes&#039; Muffler's picture
Dusty Rhodes' M... Mr.Sono Jan 29, 2017 9:59 PM

Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...