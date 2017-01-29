Trump Slams McCain, Graham: "Stop Trying To Start World War III"

Shortly after Senators McCain and Graham issued their "joint statement on President Trump's Executive Order on immigration"...
U.S. Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released the following statement today on the President’s executive order on immigration:
“Our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation.
“It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.
“Such a hasty process risks harmful results. We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children.
“Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”
President Trump decided to let them have it...
The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
Hard to argue with that!
Least Mcain served this country instead of dodging
IF by "served" you mean "crashed a bunch of jets" you would be right
do you mind if hold your pee pee big John
Yeah.......WW3.....bad thing!
Finally someone with BALLZ calling the Shit Out ~ ~ ~
Wonder if Don can sign an order to have Graham's head removed from McCain's ass.
Maybe these OLD MEN don't have much left to live for so they WANT/Need WWW3 ???
No one gives a flying fuck what these two douchebags say. Keep on Trumpin!
you may in fact be literally correct
I'm with TRUMP !
The sanctimonious self righteous act of these smug arrogant McCain-Graham jerks is LOOOONNNG past it's "use by" date.
It's not like McStain 'might' have fired a missile while on deck of the Forrestal which killed 131 USN Sailors.
Ol' wet start mcstain
Those NeoCo(he)n fags always pick on Russia instead of Iran and the Saudis. I suspect someone is on the take.
9/11-Linked Saudi Arabia Not Included in “Muslim Ban”
http://dailywesterner.com/news/2017-01-29/911-linked-saudi-arabia-not-in...“Open Affront”: Tehran vows “Reciprocal” Retaliation for US Banning Entry to Iranians
http://dailywesterner.com/news/2017-01-29/open-affront-tehran-vows-recip...
Please don't attampt to conflate Iran with Saudi, they are enemies for a start, and while one of them has been the systematic victim of US aggression since the coup in 1953, the other has been a parasite on the US and actively worked against US interests, even being heavily involved in 9-11.
right on jcbudmo.
the shia - sunni kindergarten tribal divide
Listen till the end and you'll find out who keeps these scumbags on payroll and for how longANONYMOUS - Donald Trump Will REMOVE George Soros From AMERICA
https://youtu.be/Ih1PBSVMBwA
Tweedledum & Tweedledee
http://aliceinwonderland.wikia.com/wiki/Tweedledee_and_Tweedledum
He needs to remove Soros from Earth
Republicans aren't playing ball on tax reform and are bitching? Indict Hillary and all the other criminals, release ALL information on 9/11, push the Audit the Fed bill, and steamroll anyone that gets in the way. They don't want to play ball? Burn down the house with them in it! I'm done with these ruling pricks profiting off our sweat and hard work!
Oh no there's a Saudi ban, it's just on the other end, trust me they are self screening and we're helping them, it's a Muslim face thing not banning Saudis, Saudis are all about image
how many people did he kill with that stunt?
134 all told on the day, and more after:
I suppose graduating 5th from bottom in a class of 900 should have given his superiors a bit of a clue as to his competency.
Cunt should have had a firing squad. Instead he's a senator. Fucked up world, ain't it?
His daddy was the admiral who got him immediately transferred to the Oriskany to avoid being questioned in the inquiry investigation.
Was he immediately transferred to the Oriskany to avoid being questioned or to avoid being fragged?
I'm sure the North Vietnamese referring to McCain as "SONGBIRD" wasn't just a coincidence.
Im not a fan of John Mccain but ALL enemy captives will eventually break under torture. What you refer to is intent and that has never been credibly proven.
as much as i despise mcpain, that didn't happen: another plane discharged a missile that struck the plane next to him on the forrestal. he did, however become the sr22 filing of the navy for multiple incidents. he should have been assigned to supply duty long before he was shot out of his seat.
Go look under Ron Unz's series "American Pravda" the article about the McCain cover-up of the missing POWs.
His "wet start" caused the F4's Zunni to go off. His wet start got a lot of good men killed for his prank.
Ah! So I've finally realized that Charlie Sheen in Hot Shots wasn't playing the character Maverick from Top Gun, he was in fact portraying John McCain from real life.
See, lookit here. If the man was literally correct, it would follow without comment that he was speaking in fact.
As you were. Carry on.
Trump is a Muslim douchebag. Sooner or later the truth will come out.
"Trump is a Muslim Douchbag" ? I suggest you look at the Muslim Brotherhood Marxist that was just voted out of office.
Muslim-loving Trumptard pussies just can't handle the truth... yet.
4 weeks, says it all
T is for Troll
"T is for Troll"
...as in paid Soros troll
Mr.T's been a member for all of 4 weeks and 6 days - says it all right there...
Soros should demand his money back. Cunt's pathetic.
He is not Muslim, like his children and son-in-law, Jewish.
you're a fucking moron. check that: that's actually offensive to morons, who can't help it. trump is likely a freemason, and certainly and demonstrably more sympathetic to the judeao christian tradtion. did ya see the portrait of andy jackson he put on the wall next to his desk?
Holy shit is that the best you can come up with ? McCain sure is a cheap bastard.
wow. you're an idiot.
It´s this kind of shit that so obviously shows why term limits really needs to happen QUICKLY!
McShame should quit and join Dole in some commericals perhaps for an Alzheimers drug since he obviously has it. He forgot what being an American is all about.
Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...
Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...
Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...
Yeah, they are such obvious PTB shills anymore...time to retire to a bungalow together, fellas...