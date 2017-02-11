U.S. Special Forces Deployed To 70% Of The World In 2016

U.S. Special Operations Command launched a raid in Yemen’s Baida Province on Jan 29, targeting Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The first high-profile special forces operation of Trump’s presidency, the raid resulted in the deaths of at least 14 Al Qaeda fighters, 20 civilians and Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens. Three other Americans were reportedly wounded and an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft was destroyed by U.S. forces after it was heavily damaged in a forced landing. Over the past few days, it has emerged that al-Rimi survived the raid and he has subsequently released an audio message taunting President Trump.
As The Burning Platform's Jim Quinn notes, special forces operations like the one in Yemen are nothing new. America’s elite troops have found themselves on the frontlines constantly since 9/11, conducting operations everywhere from the dusty back alleys of North Africa to the snow-capped mountains of Afghanistan. Even though they have made headlines for high-profile operations like the prison break near Hawija in Iraq or the raid on Bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound in Afghanistan, the vast majority of special forces missions across the world involve training friendly soldiers to fight, mainly so Americans don’t have to.
Although US elite troops typically only appear in the media when an event of particular relevance (such as the capture and murder of Osama bin Laden in 2011), this does not mean that they are not active. As this infographic above shows, elaborated by Statista, these forces were present in 138 States last year or 70% of the world’s countries according to official Special Operations Command data published by TomDispatch. 55.29% of deployments were in the Middle East, a 35% decease since 2006. In Africa, deployments of elite U.S. forces skyrocketed 1,600 percent during the same timeframe.
That’s right. US special forces have been deployed since 1846, because its needs goes beyond its borders. Beyond oceans. Beyond continents.
How do you think we get to finance our debts, acquire oil, all the while keeping our exorbitant privilege? By running a funken laissez fare economy?
I am happy I live in a country where they are not invited.
"deaths of at least 14 Al Qaeda fighters, 20 civilians and Navy SEAL William 'Ryan' Owens."
20 civilians??? WTF? They should know it's easy to recruit "terrorists" from the family members of those civilians killed. Was that the idea?
Your statement is supported by reading Perkins' Confessions of an Economic Hitman. The petrodollar is under attack and it must be defended at all costs. Amazing people on this site don't realize it.
Who is this We you speak of ? We don't think like you, walk like you or talk like you. There is no We as You are just 'Here' and not in 3rd Worldsville for a reason while you spout your leftist shit that would get your ass capped in your Socialist Nirvana. How about opening a can of 'Shut the Fuck Up!' or run off to Brazil and Fix it like a honky would.
My Exorbitant privilege was paid for in blood by my ancestors over centuries while they were inventing the modern world between various attacks and invasions on western culture by non-Caucusoids from far and wide .
Sorry about dragging your ass into the modern world. Nobody has to come, they can hang out in a mud hut anywhere else as long as they don't attack our Ancient Cultural Vision that has brought Light to the World, Undeniably.My exorbitant Privilege includes not owning a home and being suppressed and Oppressed by my own 'government' in Favor of different genders and Ethnicities, for decades.
Scuuuuse me for being a honky that wants to run his own business and prosperity in peace without being liable for the shortcomings of others.
What, no Special forces in Mexico. That is reserved for the CIA.
Jackson would be very discouraged with Trumpster's appointments to Treasury and Economic Affairs. The last thing Jackson would allow is huge commercial/investment banks to produce bogus paper, creating inflation, to deprive the common man of the fruits of his labor.
If it is what he truly believes about Snowden, those statements are disturbing. Snowden was exposing crimes by global elites.
Is it any wonder why US BUDGET is out of control with DEFICITS as far as the eye can see?
We can't defend the entire world and we are not GOD.
It is time to rationalize this business of defense.
Only braindead sheep think this is about defence.
or patriotic or freedom or capitalism etc. It's empire building and colonialism. Ask any veteran if it was worth it now that he's served his masters. They eat dog food and die. How many commit suicide when they return from duty. They are cannon fodder. Send the kids of the elite from DC to woar. They can stick that flag up their brown eye until it's up against their cranium. Highway of heros my a$$.
I'm sorry. Could someone please find my shocked face. I seemed to have misplaced it.
This is no news at all. We are THE world empire just like Britain was during the Seven Years War ( What some know as the French and Indian War ) in the mid 1700's. It was this world war ( Actually the FIRST truly World War ) that set the stage for Britain's loss of the American Colonies and their eventual 100 year decline.
We are there now. This is the final overreach of an Empire desperately trying to hold on to key natural resources....( oil, natural gas, rare earth minerals for electronics )....and the countries that have such natural resources that we don't have any more.
This is simply to prop the banks up and to keep our techno-utopian-easy living "American Dream" facade going just a few more decades. Until by the 2030's when it will be obvious to all the American Dream was a big fat fucking oil infused, debt riddled lie.
Actually....it's obvious now to the Elites. Hence all the stories of bunkers and prepping. Of course...for most Americans....even ZeroHedgers...it won't be obvious until the end of the 2020's. We'll have to try to elect a few more "Magic Negroes" or Lord High Maximus Orange Julius's ( May His Name Be Praised Forever ) in a vainglorius attempt to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
Greenland? New Zealand? Canada? WTF?
Those are training deployments.
In 138 countries? Lasso the damn big spenders, rope 'em in.
The author doesn't understand the difference between Exercises and Operations.
Unless there's something Canada hasn't yet noticed about a Jihadi moose problem ;)
I have a huge wild turkey problem at my house. Also I generally offer free cold beer to visitors.
Not just training, anytime there is a significant US presence at a pig pow wow among the powerful SOCOM/JSOC is lurking the shadows- be it the Olympics in Brazil or the various summits like G7, NATO et al.
That's why this post is beyond retarded.
Many terrrroorrrrisssts disguise themselves as sheep/reindeer
My thoughts exactly. Add to that Iceland and WTF again!
Iceland has become the number one hotbed of LIBERTY on the planet and must be brought back into line quickly
Are you not aware of the dangerous Canadian soda pop girls! Spec Ops were sent to stop them!
Nothing special or elite about them just brainwashed ants.Ask seal team 6
And we know there was no operation to kill Osama in 2011. So, that would make this article in ZH just more Fake news. Tyler(s): why do you post such garbage?
Just shows how many holes are in the dam. We've lost entire sections of it. Drumpf should beat a retreat.
Soldiers are now officially referred to as advisors and 70% of the world must needs a lot of advice.
Nothing has changed since the days of Caesar.
No worries, I'm sure they're all on tourist visas.
Long live Oceania
Next they'll be deploying to Andorra and the Vatican City.
Vatican City does not need them. Vatican City has a wall.
Makes you wonder how the remaining 30% of the world gets by without us.
Oh .... China, Russia. Nevermind.
None deployed in the US, it appears.
That will change.
US Special Operations Command has been the go to tactical force that the Globalists(tm) have utilized for all the operations they have been engaged in over the last 20 years or more. US Special Operations Command, and their soldiers, need to understand that the State Department will sell them all out for a slice of fucking pizza if there is ever any indication that they might be tied to any sort of lawsuit that would cost the bean counters some of their precious beans. The entire Seal Team 6 was assassinated by the US Central Command Planners as soon as they realized lawsuits and depositions would be forthcoming when the raided the compound where adversaries were located. Bottom line is that the US administration cares more about their money than they care about Special Operations US soldiers. Contemporary modern day soldiers should realize the Financial Danger they are faced with when ops take them into the lawsuit zone in a theater of war. Commanders of special ops should insist on much higher rates of pay for serving soldiers IMHO.
They can be put to use on the border for sure. Maybe patrol the streets of SF.
NOT FOR TOO MUCH LONGER!...
