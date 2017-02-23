O'Keefe Drops "Bombshell" Undercover Footage From Within CNN

As promised two days ago on the Sean Hannity radio show, James O'Keefe and his team at Project Veritas just released covertly captured, previously unheard audio footage from within the CNN newsroom. But unlike his usual undercover sting operations, this footage was allegedly sourced from a CNN insider who apparently grew frustrated with the perpetually biased reporting of the "fake news" media outlet.
Per O'Keefe's website, today's release includes 119 hours of secretly recorded raw footage from an inside source at CNN with another 100 hours of footage still to be released. Given the volume of footage to be released, O'Keefe is asking for help to transcribe and investigate the recordings and encourages users to provide tips on interesting discoveries here.
The audio was secretly recorded in 2009 by an anonymous source inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters who we are identifying as Miss X. The tapes contain soundbites from current and previous CNN employees Joe Sterling, Arthur Brice, and Nicky Robertson, as well as numerous others.
In order to expose media malfeasance within CNN, we need your help transcribing, investigating and connecting the dots on these 200+ hours of audio. Leave comments, upload transcriptions or contact us with your tips below.
BREAKING: @Project_Veritas releases Part I of @CNN tapes at #CPAC2017 press conference. #cnnleaks pic.twitter.com/Jo6Nnsr7Og
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017
Among other things, the audio recordings reveal CNN attempting to misrepresent polling data...
Miss X: "I read a CNN poll that was taken on June 26 and 28th, and I know that the hearing for the case, the fire fighters case was on the 29th, so the poll was done right before it, and those are still the poll results we're reporting, so I asked someone in DC who does the poll results about why we hadn't updated it, and said there were a few newer polls from last week and the week before and there's CBS news polls and a Rasmussen poll, and he said we don't use Rasmussen, and I said does CNN plan to do another poll if we're only using that. He said we're not going to be doing another poll, those are the results we'll be using. So I don't see how that's reporting all sides because that poll said hold for release until Friday the 10th."
Arthur Brice: "Who did you talk with?"
Miss X: "Paul [CNN's Deputy Political Director Paul Steinhauser]."
Arthur Brice: "Yeah, he's your director. Yeah, he's pretty high up in the food chain. I agree. I think it's dishonest to use outdated information if new information shows something that is in variance with what you're reporting. It's just, it's dishonest."
...and again with polling data related to Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor:
Miss X: "This wasn't released until two weeks after. So can we say a newly released poll?"
Joe Sterling: "No, you can't say that. You can't say that at all. This isn't a newly released."
Miss X: "But it says newly released on Friday."
Joe Sterling: "I know, how did we write about this? Did we write a wire about this? "I don't think we stand to change how people think of her [Sotomayor]. Geez, I mean if someone picked this up it's not going to change - it's not going to change anybody's opinion."
And, admitting what we all knew already, here is CNN's former News Desk Editor, Joe Sterling, revealing his clear bias for Obama.
Joe Sterling, once News Desk Editor @CNN admits he has a clear bias in favor of @POTUS44. Doesn't #CNN claim to be "most trusted?" #CNNLeaks pic.twitter.com/VhxeJCK1lL
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017
With that brief intro, here is O'Keefe's latest work.
The full 119 hours of audio footage will eventually be available here, but for now PV's servers seem to be having a difficult time keeping up with the overwhelming demand from supporters eager to hear first-hand accounts of CNN's bias.
Meanwhile, noting that this is just the "beginning of the end for the MSM", O'Keefe also announced that he will pay a $10,000 award to anyone who comes forward with legally obtained audio or video footage exposing media malfeasance.
If you are an employee in a newsroom and hear or see something unethical, record it. If it's good enough I'll pay you $10k. #cnnleaks
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017
I want to start exposing the media and their flaws. This is the beginning of the end for the MSM. And it starts today. @CNN
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017
Have video inside a newsroom? I will go to jail to protect your name. We will defend you. Come to me. Come to us. I will protect you.
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017
And apparently President Trump has now weighed in on O'Keefe's latest project.
Just received confirmation that @realDonaldTrump has seen and heard about the @Project_Veritas @CNN leaks. He said "that's so cool"!
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 23, 2017
BRING IT, JAMES!!!
Time to REALLY hammer fake news!
CNN = Pedophile Support Central
I hope someone exposes John McCain being present during all ISIS beheadings.
Looney
Does CNN's behavior piss you off?
Want to take action?
CNN is propaganda.
However, these videos have not been vetted and could be a ruse or disinformation.
Love how it isn't a simple summary. This is going to fester for a long time. ..
I think it is time to boycott all their advertisers. Any commercial that shows up on CNN loses all conservative sales!
When you dig up the video of Anderson Cooper buggering Jim Acosta in the green room please just burn the tape.
All news anchors you see on main stream news broadcasts (FOX, MSNBC, CNN, etc..) are not reporters they are ACTORS. They are paid and instructed to create empathy and outrage as required.
CNN doesn't say anything about the Chimping out in France.
VIDEO: Tear Gas, Arrests in Paris as Students Protest Alleged Rape of Detainee by Police. #JusticePourTheo
http://dailywesterner.com/news/2017-02-23/tear-gas-arrests-in-paris-as-s...
Good, lets keep the winning going. Its time to actually get this country back on he right path
-
Article: CNN's former News Desk Editor, Joe Sterling, revealing his clear bias for Obama.
It doesn’t mean anything. Wondering why?
Because, political and economically speaking, the media is pro-business, meaning, to the right of most Americans.
What I find amazing, but not really surprised is that, American libertarians ideology is not much different, if one bothers to look at it critically. Give you an example: Where were the libertarians when the unions try to fight back? When the unions try to organize? Libertarians try to crash them.
So, how are the libertarians, political and economically speaking, different than of the Clintonites?
They’re not, because both are just factions of the same ideology, but, for different constituents.
not sure I'm understanding what you mean
Now you’ll really have a problem with this one. Sorry, I am gonna ride my bicycle now but I‘ll be back later. Anyway, here it goes:
“If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.” — Joseph Goebbels
If anyone thought that the media is not heavily influenced by the conservative elites, they really need to have their heads checked, because they are incapable to grasp what is really happening, especially now with this CNN “dog and pony show” right wingers versus liberals.
“Even if you take these studies at face value, there are a number of flaws with them. Perhaps the most important one is that they assume that it’s the journalists rather than the owners, the advertisers, the news shapers, or the newsmakers who control the manufacture of news. That’s a bit like saying that the workers on the factory floor decide what the car industry produces.” — Justin Lewis, The Myth of the Liberal Media, 1997.
Let me show how powerful propaganda/lies are.
First: How fast it spreads:
https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=liberal+media+bias%2Cconservative+media+bias&year_start=1800&year_end=2008&corpus=0&smoothing=3&direct_url=t1%3B%2Cliberal%20media%20bias%3B%2Cc0
Second: And we keep repeating it. And guess from where it come from?
https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Joseph_Goebbels#Misattributed
"If anyone thought that the media is not heavily influenced by the conservative elites, they really need to have their heads checked, because they are incapable to grasp what is really happening, especially now with this CNN “dog and pony show” right wingers versus liberals."
Next you'll be telling us that Wall Street & NYC are run by conservatives.
Listen, it’s very easy to see if one is a ‘real’ US liberal:
They will favor some kind of welfare for the poor, the old, and so on so they won’t go hungry.
They will fund social security by making sure jobs are created to sustain it. It’s a pay and go system, for the most part, because savings leads to fraud.
Universal healthcare.
And a free labor press.
So, I stand correct, POLITICALLY and ECONOMICALLY speaking, New York elites are not liberal. To the contrarian, they want more and more for themselves.
The goal of libertarianism, going back to the enlightenment, is to liberate people from exploitation.
Libertarians is a left movement that are anti-capitalist and anti-state, because these exploit the people, degrade the worker, and is heavily class oriented.
Libertarianism has a high moral value/code of conduct, because it governs by interpersonal interactions, such as in communities, worker’s councils, and so on.
Now, in the US, libertarianism is the peak of absurdity, because it wants to eliminate the state-capitalism, but sees no problem with private-capitalism, which is much more authoritarian than state-capitalism.
So, libertarianism in the US is an ideology, meaning, that benefits a certain group at the expense of others.
https://qph.ec.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-edd9b6fa11f93db79e13efe1a1fb1571-c
Yes, yes, where shall we host the Olympic tax scam, ghey Paris or ghey Los Angeles? They both have many rapists and alien gangs. But LA has guns too. LA it is then.
David Seaman on the CNN leaks:
CNN Leaks Are Out!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV1_HZsMlhU
birds of a feather @ wapoo
http://www.politico.com/blogs/on-media/2017/02/john-podesta-joins-washington-post-as-contributing-columnist-235300
I gotta suggestion.
*Can* the fucking Olympics. It's only approx 100 yrs old and has very little to do with the original anyway.just classical fetishism.
It doesn't look like amateur *enthusiast* anything anymore. Just a juicing competition. Some countries have been more lucky whitewashing it than others. I could be unkind and point out EU countries where *current* Olympic coaches were busted *themselves* for doping steroids a few years back, and somehow it is supposed to be ok. And dopers in weightlifting, bodybuilding, biathlon, cycling (repeated offenses by the same people!).
Mostly political posturing and baiting. Plus, very few people actually do athletics anymore. Good luck to the genuine ones that do, let them just get on with enjoying it as they wish, without any interference from politicians or tennis-shoe pedlars. Less of the extreme pressure to win at all costs for "the glory of the country", where even the second-place holder is painted as an abject loser. Didn't they used to say it was the taking part that counted, not the winning? No wonder kids are mostly fat now, they think they can't compete or are turned off by the doping.
Olympics? It's bullshit along with the world cup football. They should just switch it to the club championships like UEFA. How can countries compete against each other with countries who are citizens (dual or more) of other countries?
THe olympics has turned into nothing more than a real estate scam where builders make off like bandits on the backs of whatever local taxpayers were duped into hosting thier shitty event.
Currently, the cost to have Ryan Lochte to come down & piss on your buildings is $39 Brazillion dollars.
They call it "le freak". C'est chic.
CNN doesn't say anything about the serial spammer with multiple upvoting accts on ZH.
CUT THE CABLE !!!!!!!!
SCRAP THE DISH !!!!!!!!
CANCEL THE SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!!!!!!
STARVE THIS FUCKING BEAST !!!!!!!!
DO IT TODAY ! TODAY ! TODAY !!!!!!!!
Done, Done and Done.
My most memorable "ditch" was my local rag who openly endorsed Hillary. Realistically, I would have cancelled them if they supported Trump. The reason is that I want my news to be professional. Not biased. I dont give a fuck what the editor thinks. I want news. Not opinion. Not cherry picked facts. Not "spun" stories and flowery language.
Anyhow, I told the nice lady on the phone (recorded conversation) exactly the above.
I already did just that. During Obummers first election I was getting so irate at the lies that it was either cutting off cable or risk HULKSMASHING the TV in a fit of rage.
Example: Lester Holt. He can hold both emotions at the same time!
Has DJT named him Creepy Lester Holt yet?
The Cunt News Network preaches to a smaller and smaller choir everyday.
Kinda like this gal... :>D
They could just sell it to a little boys site...
Waste not, want not...
The tape visuals really are unremarkable but the audio, jeesh. The grunting. The, " call me Barack....I'm your nig master beg white bitch...Oh Oh Barack Barack Barack......" and so forth.
Unfortunately, none of this is new news. Trump rightfully declared CNN as very fake news and we all knew that he was right.
The good news is that a security guard and a metal detector won’t cut it at CNN anymoar.
They will have to initiate full body cavity searches from now on.
I am sure everyone at CNN will welcome the process.
I want the latex glove and lube franchise there.
Trump is President, and CNN/MSM are getting exposed for the Goebbelists they are
Now if Kim Jong swings from a lamppost in the next few weeks, that's what I call a Trifecta.
I could not resist and donated to PV again.
It's sickening to see how the MSM distorts news. I saw MSNBC healines showing some drunk white guy thrown off a plane for a remark he made to a Paki.....but ZERO coverage of the hundreds of attacks by muzzies on innocent Europeans---Swedes, german girls, etc.
very one-sided and distorted imo.
"...Goebbelists"
I see what you did there. Very clever, and well played.
That's a keeper. May it become the euphemism for globalism!
Goebellists or gerbilists? Both work...
Kim Jong? Who gives a fuck about Lil Kimmy when we have Obama, Hillary, John Pedosta et al. When THEY are hanging from lamposts then we can celebrate! ;)
Unless, this same msm has been misleading you with regards to North Korea and Iran for that matter. Both North Korea and Iran both know it's only a matter of time till the Empire comes knocking and are desperately trying to make a stand in what ever way they can. I wonder what % of the news about North Korea is real.
With regards to Iran the biggest mistake is to think they are Arabs they are not they are Persian’s and I expect they like Russia have been very Very busy over the last 30 years or so.
Colonel Gaddafi hit the nail on the head when he said the situation in the middle east could be sorted out with 1 low yield nuke targeted on the Heart of the Beast, ‘The Crown’ (no not the royal family) that resides in London, The City of London Corporation.
There will come a day, when all the lies will collapse under their own weight, and truth will again triumph. - Joseph Goebbels
He'll take the pipe before he let's himself fall into the hands of the mobs.
So the same people, whom you completely distrust, tell you something about Kim Jong and you actually believe them??
Hey, he likes and admires Dennis Rodman and vice-versa. That's all I need to know about him-he's insane!
The problem with that is one would have to watch CNN to learn who their advertisers are. Maybe someone here could do the dirty work and post a list.
Tune in CNN. Put Volume on MUTE, and keep a running list of their advertisers as you happen to catch them. Easy. No need to actually follow/watch or listen.