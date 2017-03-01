Meet 'Silent Hunter' - China's New 'Armored Vehicle Slicing' Laser Gun

While politicians are more than willing to rattle their economic sabres at China, we suspect, after China flaunted a range of high-tech weaponry at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Dubai, we suspect Washington will slow its roll a little with any kinetic warmongery...
Let's start with lasers, says Popular Science's Jeffrey Lin and P.W.Singer...
Poly Technologies showed off The Silent Hunter, one of the world's most powerful laser weapons. It claims an output of at least 50-70 kilowatts, which would make it more powerful than the 33-kilowatt laser weapon systems (LaWS) currently deployed on the USS Ponce. The laser is probably based on a smaller anti-drone laser, the Low Altitude Guard. That's enough to knock out automobiles by burning out their engines from over a mile away, as the 30-kilowatt Lockheed Martin ATHENA laser demonstrated in 2015. The Silent Hunter uses fibre optic lasers (fibre optics doped with rare earth minerals), which provide weight savings over chemical lasers through increasing optical gain by kilometers of coiled fibre optics (as opposed to bulky chemical lasers). The Silent Hunter is likely to be scaled up and equipped with radars to complement its optical/infrared tracking system, making it a capable close range defense system against enemy missiles, artillery, drones and aircraft.
The Silent Hunter laser is powerful enough to cut through light vehicle armor at up to a kilometer away, making you wonder if China already has more powerful laser weapons only for domestic use.
The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) recently came out with report that China is "near parity" with western nations in terms of indigenous defense technology. As we can see from IDEX 2017, that is playing out in fields that range from tanks to lasers. And as the Chinese defense industry innovates more, it will likely grab an even bigger share of international arms sales.
Lasers are absolutely the dumbest weapons possible. Want to fight against this? Simply add reflective material on the exterior.
Funny you should say that. I was just contemplating the effects of a mirror.
A mirror that can reflect 70kW? Where's my Physics Professor when I need him?
Edit: Is that 70 kW per sq mm? per sq inch? Always more questions ...
I call BS on this one
Now that the Chinese bought half of Hollywood, they started making props not just propaganda:Chinese Propaganda: New Hollywood Movie Depicts Trump-like President Killing Us
http://dailywesterner.com/news/chinese-propaganda-new-hollywood-movie-de...
Made in China: Fake. Downvote away you 50 cent army assfucks. I wouldn't give 2 cents for you cunts.
So who did they steal this tech from?
Damn sure it was not an organic development. Maybe a couple of Chinese "students" got internships somewhere.
The MIC always leaks (sells) next gen stuff to US "enemies" - so they can run screaming to Congress about how the bad guys are "Catching up!" and they need more bajillion-dollar no-bid contracts to stay ahead. Same as it ever was. The only way to ever stop this is to require the entire families of the top MIC executives and all board-members to fight in every war, for the entire duration, until it is over. IMO, If it's worth us paying that much, it's worth them putting their families on the line.
This is the head-end of a system that requires a giant diesel generator on a semi to run and an real-world output of 1/5 of the advertised power rating. We mounted ours to a vessel with large turbine generators FOR A REASON. China is unzipping it's fly and showing us the dildo they have stuffed into their pants. Weak, asinine fear tactics.
My Chrome Plated A-10 Warthog could probably use that beam for pinpoint targeting.
Depleted Uranim rounds take that thing out at the Speed of light
Yep... This is the usual puppet show that our MIC keeps showing us so they get their proper funding...usually Russia and/or China are the main villans. LOL
It will be a LOT less than 70 kW once path losses are considered. That said, it is not the output wattage of the laser that needs to be consdidered, but the incident power density in watts/square-meter that needs to be considered.
Arguably an incoming missile could be made reflective (chrome plated?) but if it has any seeker in the nose that may not work out very well. Expose the seeker and the laser would burn its eyes out.
Chrome plating military vehicles and aircraft all of a sudden makes them very un-camouflaged and easy to spot. Military vehicles/aircraft tend to have pilots, optics, target designators etc. These would be vulnerable to high intensity lasers. Either way this technology may have its uses.
Reflective? No. Any such coating would be 95% reflective or less, and only for a short while, as the few % that get through cause scorch marks, which absorbe the full beam.
Now if you were to coat it in a metamaterial that shunts light around to the other side and re-emits it, effectively making it invisible at that particular wavelength...
Right, by the time the laser cuts through the Chinese smog the power is equivalent to a laser pointer from Sharper Image.
Don't go shining that thing into airplane cockpits.
Per whatever the beam area is at current distance.
If we could only mount it on a shark...
and for how long, it is energy deposited that is the figure of merit. What is the power source? Mounting a 100kw generator not too tough.
can blind ya, though. Lot more HC smoke in the future if used.
And of course most important of al, can it toast crumpets ?
Can it pop popcorn?
Real Genius style?
Exactly, that mirror would blow apart from the heat before it could reflect enough energy.
What Mr. PT is trying to convey here is that no mirror is 100% reflective, and that the small portion of unreflected light will heat the mirror. If the mirror is 99% reflective, then 1% of 70Kw, 7kw, will be absorbed by your armor. Assuming that the mirror is coated in gold (a good IR reflector), this power level for any small spot size will boil the gold almost instantaneously and remove any protection your mirror would provide.
Additionally, "put a big mirror on it" makes the vehicle extremely easy to target from an aircraft.
Laser weapons are not a game changer, but not something you should just arbitrarily ignore. As it pertains to infantry specifically, a blinding laser weapon could be devastating. There is a Geneva Convention treaty against this weapon system, but such things tend to get forgotten in large scale war.
Ooops. 1% of 70KW is 0.7KW or 700 watts. Not 7kw.
Interesting how being blinded seems to scare folks more than being shot to pieces or blown-up.
70 kW is the output of the beam on the target...and yes you can reflect.
Incident Beam = Transmitted Beam + Reflected Beam + Absorbed Beam...you want VERY low absorption. Think about the optics in the beam line @ LLNL's NIF or the much smaller ignition facility @ the U or R.
Here is the first thing I thought of Tag Riaru Onigokko Horror Movie Part 1
Try contemplating looking through a scope or a pair of binoculars with an inbound infrared laser. Going to be a lot of blind people out there.
The IR diode from a 52 speed CD burner is sufficient to cause permanent eye damage, unfocussed.
China already knocks out IR lasers more powerful than CD burners for less than $20, good at blinding cameras too.
This is assuming that the mirror or reflective surface reflects 100% of the energy which is not the case. The portion that does not get reflected creates heat, and will eventually burn through if concentrated long enough.
Plus if the vehicle is moving it would make it more difficult to concentrate on the same spot, but again, it would depend on the power of the laser.
Don't be thinking typical bathroom mirrors, and a simple reflective surface will burn through in a nano second. You need to use a coated sapphire mirror of the type already in use in lasers. Very expensive and difficult to obtain as the sapphire required is only mined in three countries, one being Khazakstan. I forget the other two counties, but neither one is the US. Even so, it also depends upon the the wavelength of the laser beam and whether the laser is a diode or gas laser. Lots of things to consider here.
Lasers are pretty deep in the wayyyyyy back machine of my personal experience, but why wouldn't synthetic sapphires work?
(since they were developed in first place to solve the sourcing problem while delivering the unique properties of sapphire crystal at a much more attractive price)
i have been focused like a laser trying to get the real news...
It's a question of longevity. A natural saphire in an ultra-deep UV-laser (192 nm) will take 6,000,000 pulses before needing recoating/regrinding and after three "repairs" is no longer seviceable as a mirror. Synthetics I'm not sure of.
?
We make optical sapphire. We don't mine it. It's just aluminium oxide. We've known how to make it for decades.
The point is, in their configuration you don't need mirrors:
"increasing optical gain by kilometers of coiled fibre optics"
Constantly moving mirrors would solve the problem.
What they don't tell you is the car engine or other target has to be sitting still long enough for the laser to hit one precise spot. Just like using your magnifying glass to burn ants.
You don't need a mirror to defeat it. Just a cloud of dust or smoke. And keep moving so the laser can't focus too long on one spot.
This has been discussed since Reagan's "star wars" defense 30 years ago. The ruskies laughed and said our missiles will just rotate and/or zig zag. Notice 30 years later, no star wars ever deployed.
Um. What do you call the missile defence platform that NATO is surrounding Russia with then?
Hence... New zigzagging missiles being deployed by Russia.
Um. What do you call the missile defence platform that NATO is surrounding Russia with then?
A fantastic waste of money that could have raised the general standard of living here, but instead goes to Lockheed , boeing etc etc
Any other questions?
Everyone is so concerned about Russia. Trump's budget proposal has a 10% or 54 billion dollar increase to defense spending. Russia's TOTAL defense spending is 66 billion. Who are we defending ourselves against?