""Turkey Says "Migrant Deal Has Ended", May Unleash Millions Of Refugees""

As we noted moments ago, the tit-for-tat aggression resumed its escalation between Turkey and the Netherlands, with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus exclaiming from Ankara that "Europe's politicians are under fascist, neo-nazi influence" and in response, Turkey will suspend all high-level diplomatic meetings and cancel all flight permissions for Dutch politicians.
As part of its furious response, Turkey said it would impose various travel sanctions on Dutch diplomats such as halting all high-level political discussions with the Netherlands in the wake of the Dutch government's decision to bar two cabinet ministers from campaigning in the country. Kurtulmus said during a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting that Ankara also is closing its air space to Dutch diplomats until the Netherlands meets Turkish requests, according to the AP.
Kurtulmus also says the Dutch ambassador to Turkey, who was traveling when the diplomatic row started, won't be allowed to return, and said that Turkey's government plans to advise parliament to withdraw from a Dutch-Turkish friendship group.
It was unclear what the sudden Turkish escalation means for economic ties between the two nations: as a reminder, Dutch direct investment in Turkey amounts to $22 billion, making the Netherlands the biggest source of foreign investment with a share of 16%. Furthermore, Turkish exports to the Netherlands totalled $3.6 billion in 2016, making it the tenth largest market for Turkish goods, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Turkey imported $3 billion worth of Dutch goods in 2016. Should the diplomatic spat lead to a collapse in trade relations, a Turkey recession is all but assured.
Kurtulmus said the political sanctions will apply until the Netherlands takes steps to "redress" its actions. He said: "There is a crisis and a very deep one. We didn't create this crisis or bring to this stage."
However the most troubling development, and one which has the potential to sway the outcome of the Dutch election which will be held in less than two days, is that in the final power play aimed towards Merkel, Kurtulmus exclaimed that since "Europe has not kept its promises on the migrant deal, for us that agreement has ended."
Which means that one year after it collected $3 billion for the migrant deal, Turkey has just voided the agreement, and the next step would be that Turkey is about to flood Europe with refugees currently held inside Turkish borders. And since by some estimates Turkey currently harbors over 2 million potential migrants, Europe's refugee situation is about to get far worse, and as a corollary, support for anti-immigrant political organizations across the continent is about to take another step function higher.
Erdogan is Daesh and he has the nerve to complain about anything? #TurkeyHelpsISIS
Maybe Hungary will help the day. All others FENCE THE FUCK UP !
Hungary Doubles Down on Migrant Crackdown with Second Border Fence Ahead of Summer Surge
http://dailywesterner.com/news/hungary-doubles-down-on-migrant-crackdown...
Orban is pretty good. The Turks have always been CLOSE with the Mossad and Shin Bet, I don't trust their government.
Good thing we have all these supranational organizations to smooth over these kinds of problems in Europe, right?
EU
nato
UN
WTO
G-20
Etc
I mean thats why we have them, to spread love and peace everywhere.
Troops on the boarders with shoot to kill, anything less you are screwed.
Yeah I can just see NATO, FINALLY needed to be used. And they will sit there like a bunch of autistic slugs watching their nations be overrun.
""Turkey Says "Migrant Deal Has Ended", May Unleash Millions Of Refugees""
Great... Send Them Straight To Murkels House...
Once upon a time the morality of using food as a wheapon was debated .... and now they're using live people
Looks like the Netherlads are going to import their coffee beans from Columbia.
All the EU has to do is tell Erdogan that every migrant he sends to Europe will be armed to the teeth and sent back to Turkey.
This migrant situation with Turkey & Europe is exactly how they stir the immigration pot.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/24/stirring-the-immigrat...
The US and Israel destroying the Middle East will do that.
I'd say.
RELEASE THE KRAKEN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SqC_m3yUDU
It looks like Golem has the upper hand.
But only as long as the EU continues to capitulate to the muslim invasion.
When they finally figure out that they are being conquered, maybe things will change.
Warm weather is coming ..
I could end the rubber boat influx problem in a heartbeat with only one of my .22’s.
The real idea is not to hurt anyone, but to set the example.
Maybe one has to break some eggs to make an omlette.
“When they finally figure out that they are being conquered, maybe things will change.”
For all of you historians out there..
What does the SIEGE of VIENNA have to do with today?
Maybe it’s just paranoid me,,,,
–but I cannot help but think that somewhere in the bowels of some edifice somewhere…
There is a Doctor Evil putting all of the pieces of the globalist and insurrection puzzle/plan in place.
This shit is too coordinated to be happenstance.
Hey, boys and girls… moms and dads….
POP QUIZ time…..
What proper noun begins with “S”, ends with “S” and is Spanish for gold in the middle?
OK, snowflake PnD’s, this is above your pay grade..
So until the quiz is resolved, chew on it.
Hint: Hungarian Nazi collaborator.
Then there's this:
http://www.biblestudytools.com/lexicons/greek/nas/soros.html
ewww....
Damn! I only know the answer for the hint, "Jewish Nazi Collaborator"! Rats.
Apparently, Europe will be the last to know that it IS an invasion. GAWD are their leaders stupid and evil.
Even the Islamist (yes he is) Erdogan is admitting that refugees are weapons to be used against the West.
He OPENLY admits that he's retaliating against EU political policies he doesn't like by siccing more refugees on them.
it will. i don't know how long these (welcome) right wing populists/nationalists can keep acting like israel's part of the solution not part of the problem.
it boggles my mind that it's gone on as long as it has, given past events and improved communications.
Eric Hoffer, Longshoreman Philosopher King, on Israel:
"The Jews are a peculiar people: things that are permitted to other nations are forbidden to the Jews.
Other nations drive out thousands, even millions of people, and there is no refugee problem. Russia did it. Poland and Czechoslovakia did it. Turkey threw out a million Greeks and Algeria a million Frenchmen. Indonesia threw out heaven knows how many Chinese---and one says a word about refugees.
But in the case of Israel, the displaced Arabs have become eternal refugees. Everyone insists Israel must take back every single Arab. Arnold Toynbee calls the displacement of the Arabs an atrocity greater than any committed by the Nazis. Other nations when victorious on the battlefield dictate peace terms. But when Israel is victorious, it must sue for peace.
Everybody expects the Jews to be the only real Christians in the world."
So, there's that....
double post
Come on Erdogan, let's make this happen on Tuesday, just in time for Geert Wilders election on Wednesday.
Germany soon... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DHD9tgK7bE
i know; isn't democracy a bitch at times, just when they had the fix in about ? different ways?
it's almost enough to give you a teensy bit of hope for change.
Yes, indeed, or nuke 1/2 of Turkey.
Thank God for Brexit!!
Send them all to their 'perps'...Erdo...ASAP!
Total War ..
I suppose there has been other examples, but I think of Shermans march to the sea, a.k.a The Savannah Campaign.
Still much reviled in the south,
"This war differs from other wars, in this particular. We are not fighting armies but a hostile people, and must make old and young, rich and poor, feel the hard hand of war". William Tecumseh Sherman
turned out not fighting armies but a hostile people was a growth industry. we may even get a taste of it on the home front shortly.
The IRS, CIA, FBI have been focused on harvesting the stupid goys for decades. Actually the BLM and NFS and all the asset management arms as well. As a victim of the IRS I can tell you that no one cares about your suffering until they are personally affected too. This is what Sherman was talking about and this is why they will slowly bleed the goyim to death just as they have goy children for centuries.
Funny how that works. I was thinking the same thing with cutting off an enemies water supply. Now they use a swarm of locusts in human form as a weapon. What will we be doing to each other next century? Unfortunately at the rate, probably down to beating each other to death with sticks fighting over a rotting animal corpse to eat.
Interesting. Trump would ask NATO to direct its attention to the muslim invasion (terrorism). But NATO is trying to ring fence Russia. Meanwhile Russia is befriending Syria and Iran (muslim). So now, in the spirit of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend", NATO is nudged into grouping Russia and islam into common enemies. Great, so now NATO has a new lease on life and no one is the wiser.
Hordes of savage refugees trying to cross the border? Nothing several hundred well placed MG42 machine gun nests couldn't handle.
we'll put you in public relations if it's ok.
They are too busy keeping all eyes on Russia, to pay a attention to a few "refugees"
Overrun?
By whom exactly? Short of the Turks forcing Syrians and/or Iraqis into boats at gunpoint, and then dumping them into shallow waters off the coast of Greece, nobody is going anywheres.
After the fear porn script is edited for a return to non-fiction, this is the deal: those who ended up on the Turkish side of the border for whatever reason over the past few years, are sitting pretty snug right now, with subsidized health care, some basic allowances, accomodations which are a great deal more warm and secure than a place on cold ground somewheres between Macedonia and Austria,
and extremely little desire for bathing in the frigid waters of the Med. And if you think that Bulgaria is going to be watching passively while "hordes of darkies" snip the wires of their border fences late at night, you've read too many installments of GATESTONE gatorade here.
Yet another empty threat and failed attempt at extortion is all that is going on here. The Yurps have finally caught on to the fact that the hot air which blows out of the southeast is not a mistral, but just the usual bluster from a regime with now empty pockets, and empty rhetoric to boot.
Fueling the fantasy of Europe overrun by refugees is Srael's script for advancing their own agenda of conquering Europe. The folks supposedly dying to plunge northwards into the icy reality of a no longer welcoming EU would love nothing so much as to be able to return to their own properties and rebuild after all the destruction caused by the tiny pirate states mercenary jihadis... which is now about to finally get wound up.
The PNAC plan to depopulate the middle east of it's native demography, in preparation for seizing more territory is all you need to understand in order to see through this bit of smoke n mirrors.
Next overblown click bait piece pls.
heartening talk but i feel there may still be more than a trickle of immigrants from the mahgreb and the levant into europe in the immediate future.
one idea that would help, and the israeli president is behind it, is the one state solution for palestine: israeli citizenship for every person in the de facto nation of israel, including gaza.
the trump administration has admirably changed u.s. policy to support this idea as a possible solution to the seemingly insoluble problem of palestine.
No you have it wrong the Nato troops wont simply sit there. They will pass out food blankets, and welfare applications to Merkels millions.
How can you shoot women and children?
ummmm.... Don't lead em so much?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lk595qFLlLo
I knew that was coming...
you just pull the trigger---
A dead woman is worth 10 men.
Why its as old as man, and war itself ... A primitive form of "eugenics." or as some others may call it, genocide.
Although, it does bring to mind the question of man's "sanity."
Frankly, I believe WE are the lower "animals."
I know some will obviously disagree ..
There are few women and children among the invaders. And if they put their women and children in front of the line while invading, they are the inhumane ones. Erdigan is not forcing people out of Turkey, invadera are trying to get out of Turkey and into Europe