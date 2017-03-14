"Monsanto Colluded With EPA, Was Unable To Prove Roundup Does Not Cause Cancer, Unsealed Court Docs Reveal"

If we had a dime for every kooky, left-wing theory we've heard alleging some vast corporate conspiracy to exploit the treasures of the earth, destroy the environment and poison people with unknown carcinogens all while buying off politicians to cover their tracks, we would be rich. The problem, of course, is that sometimes the kooky conspiracy theories prove to be completely accurate.
Lets take the case of the $60 billion ag-chemicals powerhouse, Monsanto, and their controversial herbicide, Roundup as an example. For those who aren't familiar, Roundup Ready is Monsanto’s blockbuster weedkiller, credited with transforming U.S. agriculture, with a majority of farm production now using genetically modified seeds resistant to the chemical.
For years the company has assured farmers that their weed killing product was absolutely safe to use. As proof, Monsanto touted the approval of the chemical by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
That said, newly unsealed court documents released earlier today seemingly reveal a startling effort on the part of both Monsanto and the EPA to work in concert to kill and/or discredit independent, albeit inconvenient, cancer research conducted by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)....more on this later.
But, before we get into the competing studies, here is a brief look at the 'extensive' work that Monsanto and the EPA did prior to originally declaring Roundup safe for use (hint: not much). As the excerpt below reveals, the EPA effectively declared Roundup safe for use without even conducting tests on the actual formulation, but instead relying on industry research on just one of the product's active ingredients.
"EPA's minimal standards do not require human health data submissions related to the formulated product - here, Roundup. Instead, EPA regulations require only studies and data that relate to the active ingredient, which in the case of Roundup is glyphosate. As a result, the body of scientific literature EPA has reviewed is not only primarily provided by the industry, but it also only considers one part of the chemical ingredients that make up Roundup."
Meanwhile, if that's not enough for you, Donna Farmer, Monsanto's lead toxicologist, even admitted in her deposition that she "cannot say that Roundup does not cause cancer" because "[w]e [Monsanto] have not done the carcinogenicity studies with Roundup."
And just in case you're the super skeptical type, here is Farmer's actual email, from back in 2009, which seems pretty clear:
"you cannot say that Roundup does not cause cancer..we have not done carcinogenicity studies with "Roundup".
And while the revelations above are quite damning by themselves, this is where things get really interesting.
In early 2015, once it became clear that the World Health Organization's IARC was working on their own independent study of Roundup, Monsanto immediately launched their own efforts to preemptively discredit any results that might be deemed 'inconvenient'.
That said, Monsanto, the $60 billion behemoth, couldn't possibly afford the $250,000 bill that would come with conducting a legitimate scientific study led by accredited scientists. Instead, they decided to "ghost-write" key sections of their report themselves and plotted to then have the independent scientists just "sign their names so to speak."
"A less expensive/more palatable approach might be to involve experts only for the areas of contention, epidemiology and possibly MOA (depending on what comes out of the IARC meeting), and we ghost-write the Exposure Tox & Genetox sections...but we would be keeping the cost down by us doing the writing and they would just edit & sign their names so to speak."
Finally, when all else fails, you call in those "special favors" in Washington D.C. that you've paid handsomely for over the years.
And that's where Jess Rowland, the EPA's Deputy Division Director for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention and chair of the Agency's Cancer Assessment Review Committee, comes in to assure you that he's fully exploiting his role as the "chair of the CARC" to kill any potentially damaging research..."if I can kill this I should get a medal."
All of which begs the question of whether the D.C. swamp is just too large to be drained.
The key bit is not glyphosate
This is good back ground, bad conclusions:
https://gmoanswers.com/ask/glyphosate-round-listed-active-ingredient-tox...
Roundup needs to penetrate into the weed's leaf.
Which is typically waxy.
The key bit are the ingredients ( solvents aka surfactants ) that allow the waxy surface to be penetrated.
Monsanto does not publish those other ingredients.
http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2013/07/30/glyphosate...
http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2013/07/30/glyphosate...
“Back in Feb. of 2012, the journal Archives of Toxicology5 published a shocking study showing that Roundup is toxic to human DNA even when diluted to concentrations 450-fold lower than used in agricultural applications.
This effect could not have been anticipated from the known toxicological effects of glyphosate alone. The likely explanation is that the surfactant polyoxyethyleneamine within Roundup dramatically enhances the absorption of glyphosate into exposed human cells and tissue,” Sayer Ji writes.
“If this is true, it speaks to a fundamental problem associated with toxicological risk assessments of agrichemicals (and novel manmade chemicals in general), namely, these assessments do not take into account the reality of synergistic toxicologies, i.e. the amplification of harm associated with multiple chemical exposures occurring simultaneously.”
Because Monsanto does not publish the other ingredients ( allegedly inactive ) Roundup cannot be effectively tested.
https://theintercept.com/2016/05/17/new-evidence-about-the-dangers-of-mo...
But it is worse:
http://www.snopes.com/food/tainted/roundupwheat.asp
Farmers in wet areas need to harvest their crops dry (desiccated ) - so they kill them off with Roundup first:
This was pioneered in Scotland.
This was pioneered in Scotland.
My next door neighbor passed away a couple of months ago. Cancer. Without knowing his exposure, the doctors told him that it was likely exposure to one of two substances, and one of them was Round-Up. He was always out spraying his weeds. I swear, he had to have purchased that shit in 55 gallon drums.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/21/the-long-arm-of-gove...
If ever there was a real-life James Bond-esque corporate villain in this world, it's Monsanto. (The name even SOUNDS evil.)
It's not that hard to drain the swamp.
We need the EPA to do their job. It is pretty obvious we need beter regulation, not no regulation.
You've learned nothing. All that is necessary is to enforce property rights.
Talk about standing in the way of progress..
Monsanto had the deal sealed with Ukraine before Obummer/Hitlery/Noodleman/McCain decided they did not like the idea of Ukraine being closer to Moscow than the EU and to destroy the joint which gave Russia the perfect opportunity to reclaim Crimea and Sevastopol.
All they wanted to do with the breadbasket of Eastern Europe was to wrap it up with GMO seedless wheat that requires glyphosate weed killer in an evil cycle of corporate hegemony.
Chevron, Cargill and others were in on the scam.
It blew up in their faces.
Well, at least Monsanto got all of India’s cotton and a few hundred thousand dead farmers..
The Roundup I use to kill the weeds in the cracks of my driveway is not the problem..
The spray from the crop dusting airplanes over the seedless farm worker huts is.
BTW... could there possibly be a reason why the Douche-bag.nl inconclusive MH-17 report coincided with the shipment of their gold back from the NY Fed?
Maybe Geert can blow the whistle on that one.
..and oh.. oh.. would it not be sweet for Prez Trump to blow the satellite and radar images of that murder out to the pulic?
We have them in an archive somewhere...
Do we need to wait for Assange to leak them?
I just don't understand Monsanto's business sensibility. Killing consumers, albeit slowly, is never good for long-term survival...unless they are also in the pharmaceutical industry as well. Oh wait...was that the reason Bayer bought Monsanto?
This was an ad I got when googling Bayer Bee Research. They have a big facility in the Triangle Research Park in NC. Your login name made me think of it, plus the fact that all the bee decline is due to Monsanto and Bayers agriculture insecticides is quite ironic.
https://beecare.bayer.com/media-center/news/detail/bayer-cropscience-ope...
It is becoming obvious if any body is formed for your interests like the EPA it is then standard practice for it to become corrupted just like the FBI and therefore no longer working for you. Best to get rid and use a gun instead all the legislation you need.
This is the kind of fake democracy we have all over the place where the purchasing power of FIA buys everything for elites and the ordinary population is just farmed to keep it all working.
No more concensus of opinion from the population.
Just like the SEC's role.....make small investors believe that they are being protected and are on a level playing field.
The EPA's job is to be muscle for corporate juggernauts. They were never about clean water and air. That's a job for Property owners and the States, not federal dogs enforcing the monopolies of industry!
"We need the EPA to do their job. It is pretty obvious we need beter regulation, not no regulation."
It is obvious we need better REGULATORS.
And on my birthday, the 19th, they do what is legally required under the Constitution and end the rest of the alphabet agencies, defund and disband 99.99% of the military and return the natural powers to the people.
I was thinking recently that if Globalism falls there will be one drawback in the form of loss of advantage. Not in just a profit sense but in every way. In this time frame if somebody can think out of the box and is even slightly capable of simple pattern recognition you can know things that one in ten thousand knows. Once you recognize how they lie, attack people, obfuscate findings, etc., etc., you can see it everywhere. You can see global warming science everywhere.
I remember seeing what I call the Peter Schiff effect, where they ganged up on him with all the people in the little boxes laughing, taunting, talking over him, etc., I knew that instant he was right. I didn't even have to understand why. You may not know the timing or all specifics but you can tell very easily what is going on around you simply because you are removed from the tribal mind and can recognize simple and obvious patterns. If we get a real media system that advantage would be gone. Right now damn near everybody is an idiot.
Can't give you enough up votes on that concept.
It really is mind boggling how fucking crazy the world has become I thought I was losing my mind.
The ganging up on Schiff was done at the media level but probably orchestrated higher up by some govt media controller, after all it wasn't that long ago we found out that FBI et al has people embedded in all sorts of media places just churning out their little bits of trip etc. I've even been researching 50's cold war propaganda authors looking to see what kind of stuff they were barfing up at the time.
They did the same things to Ron Paul, just get a bunch of people to start taunting and throwing him off and you can easily see where the 'crazy old coot' meme got started.
None of these were battles of ideas, they were basic school yard bullying situations. Some of those douchebags that went up against Schiff are gone now, would be interested to know which ones...ass hats they were.
If you cannot destroy the message, destroy the messenger.
I'm a bit miffed about the author leading off with this: "every kooky, left-wing theory we've heard alleging some vast corporate conspiracy"
It's not the left-wing that propounds most of this but libertarians and conservatives. I've never heard a peep out of the progressives or Republicans about the corruption in corporatacracy.
Farmers in wet areas need to harvest their crops dry (desiccated ) - so they kill them off with Roundup first:
http://www.snopes.com/food/tainted/roundupwheat.asp
This was pioneered in Scotland.
Which means that the harvested grain ( wheat ) is guaranteed to have Roundup residue.
Long story short, they feed you garbage, you get sick, and they bankrupt you with b.s. pill-pushing medical "treatment". Sweet !
I once discussed the practice with a fellow who posts here.
It causes the grain(s) to mature faster, in effect they dry down in the field and it allows an earlier harvest of the crop usually by a week or two. I hate to do it but i do; it's just to busy during harvest to sometimes wait for nature to take its course.
http://www.unz.com/ldinh/postcard-from-the-end-of-america-don-hensley-in...
‘I’ve never understood why farmers should get special treatment just because they happen to live in the middle of a big garden.’
"
“Some of my fondest memories are of the little tin-roofed log cabin Dad let us build back in the woods. We built a small sandstone fireplace outside, the pot-bellied stove was just for cold weather.
No honor could be bestowed on me to compete with the feeling of sitting in my favorite spot with beans & franks simmering near the fire while reading a book and listening to the baby squirrels run up and down the tree at my back while a mama rabbit and her little ones watched from just a few feet away.
I’ve never been in any religious institution that felt more hallowed than that little woods during a heavy snow. :)
Heavy lifting for me started at the age of 10. During the winter Dad kept the cattle’s access to the water trough penned off. That was so that they wouldn’t get hurt in the frozen muck around it (that’s what you have kids for) so that meant we had to water them at night when we got home from school (Dad worked swing shift at ALCOA). At that age I only weighed about 70lbs. A 5 gallon bucket of water is about 40lbs so that meant that each trip I was carrying about my body weight to the barn through about 12?-16? of a mixture of slush/mud/cowsh*t that wanted to pull your boot off with each step. Dad always kept around 100 head of cattle, that’s a lot of thirsty animals when they’ve gone all day without water. Since my brother was the ‘chosen twin,’ you can imagine who pretty well always made the most trips.
Picking up hay, I was on the wagon handling every bale while my brother walked along with the guys from town grabbing every 6th or 7th. Back at the barn it was the same. I fed the elevator while Danny was in the loft. On a 100 degree day the peak of a hayloft is about 7 degrees hotter than H*ll!
Every time I ever brought up getting any kind of pay, I always got the same smart-*ss remark, ‘You ate breakfast this morning, didn’t you?’
I’ve lost track of how many malignant skin tumors I’ve had removed, as well as two basal cell carcinomas and three squamous cell carcinomas on my scalp and face from all the years in the sun.
"
Got the same from teaching midshipmen to assault beaches. The little spot came from to much sun for to long. We at least know why we got it. I still think many cancers were caused by inadequate understanding of chemicals in farming during the early 1900's.
And, who goes to Prison?
Absolutely no one.
Because we're completely
LAWLESS.
We get all the names of the EPA personnel and Monsanto people in the Round-Up product area and spray them, their children and grandchildren a couple times each week for a couple months and then just sit back and see what effect this has on them over time. I think a stitistical population of over a 1000 should be an adequate case size to render factual information.
start with rumsfeld
https://www.organicconsumers.org/news/racketeering-charges-filed-against...
Don't forget Clarence Thomas, Monsatan's point man in SCOTUS.
Yes....I participated in the case against round up ready GMO alfalfa which went to the supreme court. Thomas did not recuse himself. The court ruled in favor of monsanto, despite all of the scientific evidence presented against so doing.
Right on. Thanks for fighting the good fight.
SCOTUS is especially fucked up these days, what with corporate personhood, money equalling free speech, and .gov forcing people to buy corporate goods and services, ultimately at pains of imprisonment (or, by extension, death by .gov goon SWATters) being among its recent legacy.
Roberts and some other complicit black robes may soon be casualties of war at the rate things are degenerating....
RIP Scalia.
Roundup kills by causing the cells of the plant to replicate too quickly.
Kind of sounds like Cancer, no?
No. Incorrect. Doesnt make it replicate too quickly. According to Wikipedia, Roundup *inhibits* a plant enzyme needed in production of 3 amino acids necessary for plant to grow. As another post has already stated, the health problems may be caused by the agents mixed in with glycophosphate to allow it to penetrate the plants outer tissues.
The do not Need to dessicate they can dry it after harvest for a small fee using natural gas heating . Nothing Monsanto provides is needed.
In an earlier post, I stated that the EPA was full of career criminals. Then this headline appears:
"Monsanto Colluded With EPA, Was Unable To Prove Roundup Does Not Cause Cancer, Unsealed Court Docs Reveal"
Guess I was right in my assessment of the EPA.
I have a new defintion for the PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL DESPOTS: "CORRUPT EXTORTIONISTS MASQUERADING AS DEMOCRATIC CAPITALISTS".
DRAIN THE 'EPA' SWAMP
You can now buy small potatoes in Ontario in mid summer. Drive buy the potatoe fields in early august and see them spray. Within one week the plants are all dead and the stalk and leaves nearly blow away. Harvest the hand size potatoes, bag and go to market. DON'T EAT THE SKINS!
The systemic sprays used to kill the Colorado Potato Beetle is worse. It grows right inside the plant and will kill a beetle as soon as they take one bite of a leaf. The systemic chemical grows right into the tuber. The younger small potatoes will have a higher concentration.
We had a guy up the street who did the same thing. We called him Agent Orange.
While we're embroiled in a national debate over preposterous health care costs, I'd like to point out that EPA bans cheap, effective, OTC medications because they cause global warming.
Primatene Mist is a great example of how EPA facilitates pure, solid, fraud at the expense of millions of people. Thanks, EPA!
"If we had a dime for every kooky, left-wing theory we've heard alleging some vast corporate conspiracy to exploit the treasures of the earth, destroy the environment and poison people with unknown carcinogens all while buying off politicians to cover their tracks, we would be rich. The problem, of course, is that sometimes the kooky conspiracy theories prove to be completely accurate."
Yup. EPA, FED, CIA, FDA, CDC, FBI...ALL of them are corrupt to the core, and were designed to be that way from their inception.
Many don't want to hear this, but many conspiracy theorists like David Icke were right and have been all along: this entire reality is upside-down from what it should be. Health care kills; education dumbs down; justice is a farce...the 'elite' profit from this death system, while everyone else literally dies.
This is finally being exposed to the masses, and change is happening. Everything needs to be turned upside down first, but things WILL be better after this coming chaos passes.
Today's conspiracy theory = tomorrow's news (at least news not filtered by the MSM propaganda machine).
some of the best medicines grow in your front yard.
I'm not old enough to have been close to a lot of cancer victims (though as a kid, both of my grandmothers died due to smoking-related cancer), but I've had some interesting run-ins with Monsanto, via my wife. In the first case she was working a university catering gig, where Monsanto was celebrating the commercialization of a GMO cherry tomato. Lots of applause, but she noticed that no one ate of the tomatoes at their table.
Later on, through her I met one of Monsanto's most prominent mouthpieces in the DFW area, who organizes "educational" events. I went to one - she gave me a copy of "Unnaturally Delicious" by Jayson Lusk. I later learned form my wife that the event counted as continuing education for licensed dietitians, even though the "education" was just a 2-hour Monsanto movie with little educational content at all. I also found out where this woman lived, and it turns out to be a gated community with an average house price of $1M.
Fortunately, this woman lost the recent election for president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and she lost it because someone let the world know of her dealings with Monsanto, Coca-Cola, and Mcdonalds. Good. Dealing with Monsanto should be a mark of shame.
Lived in Fiji in the 80's. Farmers got to join the Paraquat Club on purchase of 93 (litres I assume). Indian wives who could not take it any longer drank or were given it. It dessicates and takes a long painful time to die.. more than a week. There were more than 300 products banned in the US sold there.