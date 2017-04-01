Moscow And Beijing Join Forces To Bypass US Dollar In Global Markets, Shift To Gold Trade

The Russian central bank opened its first overseas office in Beijing on March 14, marking a step forward in forging a Beijing-Moscow alliance to bypass the US dollar in the global monetary system, and to phase-in a gold-backed standard of trade.
According to the South China Morning Post the new office was part of agreements made between the two neighbours "to seek stronger economic ties" since the West brought in sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis and the oil-price slump hit the Russian economy.
According to Dmitry Skobelkin, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Russia, the opening of a Beijing representative office by the Central Bank of Russia was a “very timely” move to aid specific cooperation, including bond issuance, anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism measures between China and Russia.
The new central bank office was opened at a time when Russia is preparing to issue its first federal loan bonds denominated in Chinese yuan. Officials from China’s central bank and financial regulatory commissions attended the ceremony at the Russian embassy in Beijing, which was set up in October 1959 in the heyday of Sino-Soviet relations. Financial regulators from the two countries agreed last May to issue home currency-denominated bonds in each other’s markets, a move that was widely viewed as intended to eventually test the global reserve status of the US dollar.
Speaking on future ties with Russia, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in mid-March that Sino-Russian trade ties were affected by falling oil prices, but he added that he saw great potential in cooperation. Vladimir Shapovalov, a senior official at the Russian central bank, said the two central banks were drafting a memorandum of understanding to solve technical issues around China’s gold imports from Russia, and that details would be released soon.
If Russia - the world's fourth largest gold producer after China, Japan and the US - is indeed set to become a major supplier of gold to China, the probability of a scenario hinted by many over the years, namely that Beijing is preparing to eventually unroll a gold-backed currency, increases by orders of magnitude.
* * *
Meanwhile, as the Russian central bank was getting closer to China, China was responding in kind with the establishment of a clearing bank in Moscow for handling transactions in Chinese yuan. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) officially started operating as a Chinese renminbi clearing bank in Russia on Wednesday this past Wednesday.
"The financial regulatory authorities of China and Russia have signed a series of major agreements, which marks a new level of financial cooperation," Dmitry Skobelkin, the abovementioned deputy head of the Russian Central Bank, said.
"The launching of renminbi clearing services in Russia will further expand local settlement business and promote financial cooperation between the two countries," he added according to.
Irina Rogova, a Russian financial analyst told the Russian magazine Expert that the clearing center could become a large financial hub for countries in the Eurasian Economic Union.
* * *
Bypassing the US dollar appears to be paying off: according to the Chinese State Administration of Taxation, trade turnover between China and Russia increased by 34% in January, in annual terms. Bilateral trade in January 2017 amounted to $6.55 billion. China’s exports to Russia grew 29.5% reaching $3.41 billion, while imports from Russia increased by 39.3%, to $3.14 billion. Just as many suspected, with Russian sanctions forcing Moscow to find other trading partners, chief among which China, this is precisely what has happened.
The creation of the clearing center enables the two countries to further increase bilateral trade and investment while decreasing their dependence on the US dollar. It will create a pool of yuan liquidity in Russia that enables transactions for trade and financial operations to run smoothly.
In expanding the use of national currencies for transactions, it could also potentially reduce the volatility of yuan and ruble exchange rates. The clearing center is one of a range of measures the People's Bank of China and the Russian Central Bank have been looking at to deepen their co-operation, Sputnik reported.
One of the most significant measures under consideration is the previously reported push for joint organization of trade in gold. In recent years, China and Russia have been the world's most active buyers of the precious metal. On a visit to China last year, the deputy head of the Russian Central Bank Sergey Shvetsov said that the two countries want to facilitate more transactions in gold between the two countries.
"We discussed the question of trade in gold. BRICS countries are large economies with large reserves of gold and an impressive volume of production and consumption of this precious metal. In China, the gold trade is conducted in Shanghai, in Russia it is in Moscow. Our idea is to create a link between the two cities in order to increase trade between the two markets," First Deputy Governor of the Russian Central Bank Sergey Shvetsov told Russia's TASS news agency.
In other words, China and Russia are shifting away from dollar-based trade, to commerce which will eventually be backstopped by gold, or what is gradually emerging as an Eastern gold standard, one shared between Russia and China, and which may day backstop their respective currencies.
Meanwhile, the price of gold continues to reflect none of these potentially tectonic strategic shifts, just as China - which has been the biggest accumulator of gold in recent years - likes it.
They are presumably also looking at combining their new SWIFT-equivalent Interbank payment systems, which would provide even greater (and mutually cross-beneficial) independence from the USD and immunize against the inevitable next round(s) of US bullying for not acepting everything the US wants, a/k/a sanctions. Use of this system would also protect most of ROW from such bullying also. Any wonder that Russia and Cjina are on the MIC shit list?
GOLD Is The New Dollar ...
Watch as CB's start adding to reserves around the world to ward off Market Crashes and maintain some confidence in their Bonds...
2017 May be the Year ~
lol @ Putin being China's bitch.
"This hatred will be still further magnified by the effects of an economic crises, which will stop dealing on the exchanges and bring industry to a standstill. We shall create by all the secret subterranean methods open to us and with the aid of gold, which is all in our hands, a universal economic crises
Whereby we shall throw upon the streets whole mobs of workers simultaneously in all the countries of europe. These mobs will rush delightedly to shed the blood of those whom, in the simplicity of their ignorance, they have envied from their cradles, and whose property they will then be able to loot."
--The Protocols.
"These mobs will rush delightedly to shed the blood of those whom, in the simplicity of their ignorance, they have envied from their cradles, and whose property they will then be able to loot."
So the reptilian authors of this document foresaw their own demise? They're not all bad, perhaps I may have to reconsider the "simplicity of my ignorance."
The Protocols speaks of the money changers as a seperate, lower, entity, one that "we" are supposedly going to "shed" / "loot", taking us to the next stage, a more direct rule by those who really hold the power.
..."lol @ Putin being China's bitch."
Is he?! Russia just isn't the monster that the USA make it out to be.
Russia is slightly larger than Canada in terms of area, has 5 times the population of Canada but only has the same GDP as Canada.
Qusetion 1: If Canada had nukes like Russia would we be considered the same threat to the USA as Russia is?
Question 2: If Obama hadn't sanctioned Russia, would Russia have turned to China to be the consumer of her basic materials on a wholesale level as seems to be the case now?
Answer 1: No, Americans know Canadians are not inherently evil. You could never fool Americans THAT much. (Russians are not inherently evil either, btw).
Answer 2: Obama's sanctions against Russia made Russia the biggest oil producer in the world (now ahead of Saudi) and soon to be the biggest basic materials provider in the world (ahead of North American owned resource producers world wide).
Thanks Obama!
Gold will be the new world currency.
America will be screwed. With a new gold standard there is no way to steal the worlds assets with printed dollars.
https://socioecohistory.wordpress.com/2014/07/26/flashback-1988-get-read...
This article by Dmitry Kalinchenko was written a long time ago.
It's fantastic, but that's exactly what's happening right now!
http://www.gold-eagle.com/article/grandmaster-putins-golden-trap
Error. The early goldsmiths kept your gold in their vault and gave you a paper note. But they then counterfeited more paper notes without gold to back them. Thus began what culminated in the Federal reserve. It matters not what is said to back your notes if counterfeiting and interest is charged for production of notes. Fractional reserve banking is counterfeiting. This reduces the value of notes in circulation. The ferderal reserve also charges interest to create notes which makes every note in circulation worth less. The 1913 dollar is now worth two cents. The other 98 cents went to the federal reserve in compound interest.
Unless you trust sovereigns to issue debt free money and regulate the quantity, you will have never ending loss of value in notes.
Money is simply an IOU. It is a temporary marker to note an obligation between people. Once the obligation is fulfilled the IOU is destroyed. There is no time value called interest. Just as gold value does not change except by mining more so money IOUs do not change in value over time.
This article says Japan is the 2nd largest gold producer. I don't think so. Wonder what else is wrong in the article?
Ausrtalia is the 2nd largest gold producer and china is number 1 and they dont export any of it. My opinion with the gold price is why would NWO eg lizards want pay more than 10 to 20 percent over mine all in cost production ? only to keep the mine in production
Is this an April's Fools Day gag? If not, gold's gonna go. By gold I mean the shiny heavy kind, not the digitized, comex futures, unallocated, GLD ETF, hypothicated non deliverable, leased, deep storage, Central Bank unaudited infiinite kind
There's absolutely NOTHING in any of the links in the article to suggest that "The Russian central bank opened its first overseas office in Beijing on March 14, marking a step forward in forging a Beijing-Moscow alliance to bypass the US dollar in the global monetary system" had anything to do with planning "to phase-in a gold-backed standard of trade."
After ten years of this bullshit, I've had enough. NO country wants to re-introduce a gold-backed standard of trade. It limits "our" leaders' options too much. And it's about time we accepted it.
The only hope goldbugs have of seeing their precious substantially appreciate in value is if the monetary order between countries breaks down. The more countries are coordinating monetary policy together successfully, the less likely that is.
It is the bypassing of the USD that will drive gold higher and diminish its influence as the WRC. Did you miss that part? China and Russia both love gold and understand its role and importance as a monetary asset.
This news is very positive for gold.
Jim Willie has been all over this crucial shift to the Eurasian Trade Zone...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggIbQW1BbIg
--
I agree it's the bypassing of the dollar that is the goal and will drive gold higher. Russia and Chinese governments would likely love fiat as all governments have, but right now the way for them to take power back is to have gold and to bypass US influence.
Attempting to drive down the price of gold won't work.
If the Russians and Chinese move to a precious metals backed currency the US only has 2 options at that point
Go back to the gold standard or go to war
Guess which one we get goaded into?
Well.. If you fucking bother to do 1 google search? You'll find the links.
Here, DIRECT from Russia Central Bank website,
China OPENS branch office to clear Yuan's, in Russia,
https://www.cbr.ru/eng/Press/?PrtId=event&id=978&PrintVersion=Y
Russia Central Bank OPENS branch in China,
https://www.cbr.ru/eng/Press/?PrtId=event&id=970&PrintVersion=Y
Unlike US? Or the Western world in generals? They don't do STUPID things..
http://russia-insider.com/en/putin-explains-difference-between-us-and-ru...
There's a YT video showing Putin's saying it. If you want to know, whether that news is true or not.
And btw, this is current Russia current account,
https://www.cbr.ru/eng/
399 B$ in value. Value before western world sanctions? 420 B$.
Looks like that sanctions does pretty darn good effect for Russia...
A gold standard is useless as long as there is a country that will accumulate gold like a black hole. India, of course. At any cost whatever some cultures accumulate the physical metal thereby starving the world of currency to trade with. It happened to the British it will happen to the Chinese and Russians.
Also, a gold standard will not allow permanent trade deficits. That is actually what is happening in Europe, internally the Euro is a quasi Gold standard. Won't work. With a WW gold standard, all economies will be on "cold turkey" regarding imports in no time.
Actually the border tax scheme could be a first step into that direction. Will be very interesting to see what happens.
First of all...
Hey Jimbo all it takes for flexibility is the revaluation of the finite asset in correlation with the devaluation of infinite paper. Its not difficult. The key is a fixed amount of gold per financial agreement - golds actual worth is something else.
It won't be a 'country' that wants a gold backed trade, it will be a multinational company
Unless they knew that a systemic failure was going to happen and wanted to set up an alternative system that is crash-proof. Having a functioning market that allowed trade backed by gold would insulate (to an extent) countries using it from a Western market crash, allowing them to recover much quicker
https://www.rt.com/business/382017-russia-swift-central-bank/
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics_business/2014/11/14/01-32-30pm/rus...
http://russia-insider.com/en/ready-anything-russia-develops-alternative-...
long time known, to prevent usa to fuck monetary system of countries pluged to swift, the only solution is, like einstein said, " you not fixe problems with thos who create em "
this remove power from usa, weaken their pressure ability for, the stability and the sake of the world.
usa must be shakled military & financiary to let other forces to balance.
like it or not, i don't give a fuck, you messed enough for the last century. let trump make internal corrections, and stop saying world is against you, because you provoked it, you reap what you sow.
Here is what you don't understand. It isn't gold that will appreciate in value. It is a STORE of value.
It is fiat currencies that will be destroyed by the printing that is happening all over the globe.
Gold retains value. An ounce of gold in the Republic of Rome 2000yrs ago bought a good man's suit. Today, to get a good man's suit it costs me about an ounce of gold. Gold endures, paper deteriorates.
