Russia's New Voicemail: "Press 2 For Services Of Russian Hackers, Press 3 For Election Interference"

With the Russian election hacking scandal having gone from the merely strange, to the bizarre, to the ironic, to the McCarthyist, and most recently, jumping the patently absurd shark - as of last night, anyone who is against Hillary is "influenced by Russia" according to a former Clinton advisor - Russia decided to have some fun at the expense of US paranoia.
On Saturday, the ministry posted the following audio file of the "new" automated telephone switchboard message for Russian embassies.
"You have reached the Russian embassy, your call is very important to us. To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1. To use the services of Russian hackers press 2. To request election interference, press 3 and wait until the next election campaign. Please note that all calls are recorded for quality improvement and training purposes."
Russian MFA developed automated voicemail system - please listen (Russian, then English) and tell us your opinion. Feedback appreciated! https://t.co/HH23WC1THi
— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 1, 2017
???????????? ??????????? ??? ?????? ??????????? ???????? ??????????? ????????????? ??? ?????????? ??????????????? ?????? ?? ??????? pic.twitter.com/eLl8Jgcgzt
— ??? ?????? ???????? (@MID_RF) April 1, 2017
And just to make it clear, it is April 1: as AP observes for the countless spy agencies, and congressional committees still trying to explain how Moscow subliminally influenced millions of Americans to vote for Trump instead of Hillary, a ministry officer confirmed that the post was a joke.
This is fucking hilarious.... Go Putin.
Well, the Russians actually are scumbags, so it's not really that funny.
Mr. Schumer, is that you?
Actually, a hillary cunt.
Press #4 for pissing hooker dossier
Here is the English part of the answering machine message
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDOGOPZrsb0
Does the Russian government think this is a joke?? This is NOT a joke! Russian hacking is an act of war, which warrants a nuclear response! There is overwhelming pubic support for nuclear war with Russia. The only people who don’t want it are Russian agents and fake news journalists!
Timeless Wisdom From Pop Culture Icons
Fuck you and fuck your dinky ass spam website. You really are annoying and provide nothing but idiocy.
I 100% whole heartily agree MDB! There is NO place for jokes in times like these. The fake news media has rights too and I'll be damned if a foreign country makes this a laughing matter! The CIA controlled news outlets have worked very hard at undermining our liberties and they deserve respect dammit!! Ready the launch codes NOW and lets burn the whole effing thing down.
One dumbfuck agreeing with himself. Classic.
Considering the nature of this article MDB and anyone else wishing to engage in some cynical satire in the comments is more appropriate than your bellyaching.
Why you consider that link spamming dreck to be worthwhile is beyond me. It is garbage.
...take that penis outta your ass before addressing ZHers King MDrainBamaged!
Wow, someone had a full bowl of frosted retard this morning. I think you should go spend a night with some spent fuel rods and report back in the morning. Dumb ass...
"When one dog barks at nothing, a dozen will bark with him."
I'm starting to like these Ukrainian proverbs. Gonna use them more often I think.
------>Putin: A true statesman
------>Obama: Your BFF
You meant,
------>Obama: Your FFF
(Fist Fuck Forever)
Maybe, if they are then you're a liberal pimp.
april fool
This is genius. An April Fool's joke at the expense of the US Government by calling out it's ridiculousness with this hyperbole. This shows just how little respect these countries have for the US government:
Zero Point Zero.
You really looked inside the Prince Albert can????
What does Russia do that the U.S. doesn't? Spy on it's people? Engage in state sponsored assassination? Invade sovereign nations? Oh, I know what makes you angry! They don't allow homos access to children. Yeah, only scumbags keep their children safe. S/
Good question. Part of the answer may be that the Russians don't eat genetically modified (GMO) food.
How many Russians do you know? I know quite a few Americans scumbags, several Asian scumbags, and some scumbag Jews who have cheated me in commissions disproportionately more than any other race or Nationality over several decades of experience. I also know some truly fine Americans, Asians, and Jews.
Russians are largely white Orthodox Christians. Is that why you call them all scumbags?
Press #4 for the invasion of an insignificant 3rd world country.
Sorry, wrong number... you dialed the State Department. Have a cookie.
You have never been to Russia or the Ukraine and have no idea what the fuck you are even talking about. Must also like McCain?
False dichotomy. Sorry, but you threw it out there. Not liking Russia does not equate to liking McCain.
Well, the Russians actually are scumbags, But it is very funny and I do hope some of the tin foil hatted mainstream dems are good enough to get a good laugh out of it. hahhahahhahhahahha
Pilot to bombardier: Approaching target.
Press #4 if you need to know how to defend despot regimes against liberating forces
Pressing #4 would redirect you to Langley, Virginia, methinks.
Here is a very good doc re: com spy.
https://cryptome.org/2017/03/Trumps-Fiber-Rings-NSA-Eavesdropping-03-17-...
I apparently didn't lay it on thick enough, lol
"Liberating Force" So that's what you believe it's called when your government arms, trains and supports Radical Islamist nuts in invading a foreign country. Or for that matter sends our troops into a sovereign state without a proclamation of war. You are totally sold out bond slave to that criminal narrative and the very war criminals spreading Democrazy one dead civilian at a time, what a fucking TOOL.
Actually, Assad and his Daddy are MURDEROUS DICTATORS but you refuse to see that because you don't want to.
So many of you leftist faux libertarian jackholes are internally dishonest. Something doesn't fit into your life view? IGNORE IT.
This doesn't mean that I agree with what the US has been doing, because pretty much everything Obama did was tainted with the AMERICA LAST rationale.
All I know is that there are mountains of propaganda spouting from both sides on that notion, and the Syrians I've listened to tend to support him. Not sure you can really know without living there, but our involvement in their domestic issues is still none of our business. Same with Iran.
you, accuser of ignorance fail to cite your assertions. I'd be glad to consider it but you offer nothing to chew on.
Elder Assad was hard but compared to SA and other not worst
Bashar is very kind man
Nurses worked with him in UK told he most gentleman, thoughtful, respectful and kind.
while other ME males very most terrible opposite
Saudi Arabia?
Your profile says you have been at ZH 6 years and 31 weeks. What have you been doing all that time, Jerking Off?????
You certainly have not been paying attention. Tyler, I think it's time to initiate IQ requirements for poster status.
Fogging a mirror is simply not cutting it any more.
May be the Chinese have started investing in ZH membership; that alone can explain why dormant accounts are suddenly coming alive.
Is ZH influential?
You can tell the answer by the obvious # of paid trolls posting obvious lies in hopes of disrupting this political rally.
Soros and Obama funded radical groups have a big push going on for the control of weak minds. They didn't spend enough time on the Alt Right media during the election and now they are trying to make up for that. They haven't figured out yet that they piss off most rational thinking people. MSM hasn't figured it out either. They are playing a stupid loser's game.
You're implying that what ZH publishes is the end all be all of knowledge & wisdom.
Nothing could be furthur from the truth.
Your ego must protect your head from the rain well enough that you don't need to own an umbrella.
There goes that irrational intellectual superiority of the Left. No one said ZH was the end all of information. The idiocy you spew shows that you on the other hand have been completely Brain Fucked by the MSM. Take 2 more of the blue pills and 1 of the yellow and go stick your head back up your ass.
Bring back the math captcha!!
I'm all for the captcha, but have to get out the calc by the 3rd or 4th drink.
"Your ego must protect your head from the rain well enough that you don't need to own an umbrella."
Sounds like a Ukrainian proverb...lol.
Here's another:
Dance well or start drinking.
and another:
You don’t see the world if you only look through your own window.
aaaaaaand another!
The obliging fool is worse than an enemy.
Wasn't the whole point of the automated phone responses sarcasm? How could that have not come across?
At the present time 23 posters did not see your sarcasm. Sorry