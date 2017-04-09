Russia, Iran Warn U.S. They Will "Respond With Force" If Syria "Red Lines" Crossed Again

A statement issued on Sunday by a joint command centre consisting of forces of Russian, Iran and allied militia alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad said that Friday's US strike on the Syrian air base crossed “red lines” and it would "respond with force" to any new aggression while increasing their level of support to their ally.
In the statement published by the group on media outlet Ilam al Harbi, the pro-Assad alliances says that “what America waged in an aggression on Syria is a crossing of red lines. From now on we will respond with force to any aggressor or any breach of red lines from whoever it is and America knows our ability to respond well."
Earlier on Sunday the UK's Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon, demanded Russia rein in Mr Assad (by which he really meant be willing to accept a new Syrian regime with a pro-western puppet leader, and one who is willing to allow the Qatar gas pipeline to cross the country on its way to Europe.
Fallon also claimed that Moscow is "responsible for every civilian death" in the chemical attack on Khan Sheikhun and said Putin was responsible for the brutal killings “by proxy”, because it was the Syrian president’s “principal backer." The defense minister said the attack had happened "on their watch" and that Vladimir Putin must now live up to previous promises that Mr Assad’s chemical weapons had been destroyed. His comments came after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson pulled out of a Moscow visit hours before he was due to fly.
Finally, for those who are unclear about the core geopolitical tensions that are at the base of the long-running Syrian proxy war, the answer is - as so often tends to be - commodities and specifically natural gas, as we first explained in 2013, and as summarized in the following October 2016 article courtesy of Eric Zuesse (see also "Competing Gas Pipelines Are Fueling The Syrian War & Migrant Crisis")
The Oil-Gas War Over Syria (In 4 Maps)
Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, though government-run, is providing remarkably clear and reliable diagrammatic descriptions of the current status of the U.S - and - fundamentalist - Sunni, versus Russia - and - Shia - and - NON - fundamentalist - Sunni, sides, in the current oil-and-gas war in the Middle East, for control over territory in Syria, for construction of oil-and-gas pipelines through Syria supplying fuel into the world’s largest energy-market: Europe. Russia is now the dominant supplier of both oil and gas, but its ally Iran is a Shiite gas-powerhouse that wants to share the market there, and Russia has no objection.
Qatar is a Sunni gas-powerhouse and wants to become the main supplier of gas there, and Saudi Arabia is a Sunni oil-powerhouse, which wants to become the major supplier of oil, but Saudi oil and Qatari gas would be pipelined through secular-controlled (Assad's) Syria, and this is why the U.S. and its fundamentalist-Sunni allies, the Sauds, and Qataris, are using Al Qaeda and other jihadists to conquer enough of a strip through Syria so that U.S. companies such as Halliburton will be able safely to place pipelines there, to be marketed in Europe by U.S. firms such as Exxon. Iran also wants to pipeline its gas through Syria, and this is one reason why Iran is defending Syria’s government, against the U.S.-Saudi-Qatari-jihadist invasion, which is trying to overthrow and replace Assad.
Here are the most-informative of Anadolu’s war-maps:
The first presents the effort by many countries to eliminate ISIS control over the large Iraqi city of Mosul. A remarkably frank remark made in this map is "An escape corridor into Syria will be left for Daesh [ISIS] so they can vacate Mosul" - an admission that the U.S. - Saudi - Qatari team want the ISIS jihadists who are in Mosul to relocate into Syria to assist the U.S. - Saudi - Qatari effort there to overthrow and replace the Assad government:
The second is about the Egyptian government's trying to assist the Syrian government's defense against the Saudi - U.S. - Qatari invasion of Syria, at Aleppo, where Syria's Al Qaeda branch is trying to retain its current control over part of that large city. The Saud family are punishing the Egyptian government for that:
Here is Russia's proposed gas-pipeline, which would enable Russia to reduce its dependence upon Ukraine (through which Russia currently pipes its gas into Europe). Obama conquered and took over Ukraine in February 2014 via his coup that overthrew the democratically elected neutralist Ukrainian President there:
In addition, there is the following map from oil-price.com:
That map shows the competing Shiia (Russia-backed) and Sunni (U.S.-backed) gas-pipelines into Europe — the central issue in the invasion and defense of Syria.
On 21 September 2016, Gareth Porter headlined "The War Against the Assad Regime Is Not a ‘Pipeline War’", and he pointed out some errors in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s account that had been published under the headline "Syria: Another Pipeline War". Porter argued: "It's easy to understand why that explanation would be accepted by many anti-war activists: it is in line with the widely accepted theory that all the US wars in the Middle East have been ‘oil wars’ — about getting control of the petroleum resources of the region and denying them to America's enemies."
But the ‘pipeline war’ theory is based on false history and it represents a distraction from the real problem of US policy in the Middle East — the US war state's determination to hold onto its military posture in the region. Porter ignored the key question there, as to why the US war state has a determination to hold onto its military posture in the region. Opening and protecting potential oil-gas-pipeline routes are important reasons why. Clearly, Kennedy’s documentation that the CIA was trying as early as 1949 to overthrow Syria’s secular government so as to allow to the Sauds a means of cheaply transporting their oil through Syria into Europe, remains unaffected by any of the objections that Porter raised to Kennedy’s article. The recent portion of Kennedy’s timeline is affected, but not his basic argument.
Furthermore, any military strategist knows that the US war state is intimately connected to the U.S. oil-and-gas industries, including pipelines (oilfield services) as well as marketing (Exxon etc.). And Porter got entirely wrong what that connection (which he ignored) actually consists of: it consists of U.S. government taxpayer-funded killers for those U.S. international corporations. Here is how Barack Obama put it, when addressing graduating cadets at West Point, America’s premier military-training institution:
Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. And even as developing nations embrace democracy and market economies, 24-hour news and social media makes it impossible to ignore the continuation of sectarian conflicts and failing states and popular uprisings that might have received only passing notice a generation ago.
It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world. The question we face, the question each of you will face, is not whether America will lead, but how we will lead - not just to secure our peace and prosperity, but also extend peace and prosperity around the globe.
He was saying there that America’s military is in service to U.S.-based international corporations in their competition against those of Russia, Brazil, China, India, and anywhere else in which "rising middle classes compete with us". Those places are what Gareth Porter referred to as "America's enemies".
Economic competitors are "enemies". Obama thinks that way, and even a progressive journalist such as Porter doesn’t place into a skeptical single - quotation - mark - surround, the phrase ‘America’s enemies’ when that phrase is used in this equational context. On both the right (Obama) and the left (Porter), the equation of a government and of the international corporations that headquarter in its nation — the treatment of the military as being an enforcement-arm for the nation’s international corporations — is simply taken for granted, not questioned, not challenged.
RFK Jr. was correct, notwithstanding some recent timeline-errors. Syria is "Another Pipeline War", and Obama is merely intensifying it. (On 9 November 2015, I offered a different account than RFK Jr. provided of the recent history — the Obama portion — of the longstanding U.S. aggression against Syria; and it links back to Jonathan Marshall’s excellent articles on that, and to other well-sourced articles, in addition to primary sources, none of which contradict RFK Jr.’s basic view, "Syria: Another Pipeline War").
Another portion of Porter’s commentary is, however, quite accurate: America’s ‘Defense’ (or mass-killing-abroad) industries (such as Lockheed Martin) are not merely servants of the U.S. government, but are also served by the U.S. government: "the US war state's determination to hold onto its military posture in the region" is protection of the major market — the Middle Eastern market — for U.S. ‘Defense’ products and services. It’s not only America’s firms in the oil, gas, and pipelines, industries, which benefit from America’s military; it is also America’s firms in the mass-killing industries, that do.
To the extent that the public (here including Barack Obama and Gareth Porter) do not condemn the presumption that "the business of America is business", or that a valid function of U.S. - taxpayer - funded military and other foreign-affairs operations is to serve the stockholders of U.S. international corporations, the hell (such as in Syria) will continue. Gareth Porter got lost among the trees because he failed to see (and to point to) that forest.
Denis Kusinich rips apart Trump's bombing of Syria. Says that it was a false flag attack. He should go after Saudi Arbia instead that attacked US on 9/11 and is spreading terrorism into Syria. Stop helping them take over another secular country.
This OIL pipeline business is to muddy the water. ALL BS. This CONFLICT is all for Israel, to destroy their supposed enemies.
1. If it were about pipeline, Syria would have agreed for it to go through its territory since it would make money off the deal.
2. If it were about mass killing and all out war for the Military Industrial complex, we would already be at war.
All of the excuses put in the above article sound hollow.
You are missing the point... Why do you think Putin supports Assad? To keep the pipeline OUT of Syria... Why? Because oil / gas from the ME flowing into southern Europe removes Putin's energy stranglehold on the EU... The spice must flow...
Was it about oil in Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon, Libya, etc.?
No, it's to destroy the ME and make it into Israel's image.
Russia is in Syria to get access to the Mediterranean. An area that Western Powers have been trying to control since the Crusades.
Now Israel wants to control it by wagging America to remake the Middle East.
And in the process create Greater IsraHell.
I find it remarkable, how quickly Tillerson shifted back to the "ISIS first, Assad later on" meme. It seems quite something going on beneath the surface while everybody focusses on the most obvious (missiles, strong words, russian verbal response etc). The wild card is, how quick mcCain and his ilk can organize the next false flag to force trump's hand again - if just for public show purposes
Oh, and poor Killary... weep, weep...
You know, come to think of it, this change came almost immediately after he met with Prince Abdullah.
Did the Saudis threaten to dump the petrodollar if Trump didn't get in line?
Quite possibly. I want to be out of underneath that deal so bad it hurts.
VIDEO: Trump Considering Sanctions Against Russia and Iran Over Syria – US Envoy to UN
I think Nikki Haley is as stupid as Nancy Pelosi.
Don't know how the hell she ended up at the UN.
Just compare her with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, she's a retarded nobody.
If this represents the bulk of Trump administration, we're fucked.
McMaster would have been better off deploying his 150.000 troops into Europe because by the time he deploys his 150.000 troops into Syria, Putin will be looking over the English Channel at the UK from Calais
There's only one way to understand what's really going on here. YUUUUGE!
Agreed.
She acts like a school teacher scolding her young charges.
After her stupid UN statement her Russian counterpart replied in a way that put her in her place but it did not make the news.
Notice how she speaks to them -- "we are taking names," and "as I warned yeaterday," etc., right out of 7th grade.
She has no inherent diplomatic skills that can be developed.
Not difficult to understand, Trumpster was low on his woman-in-office tally and Haley is female AND Indian-American. Double whammo. Female and minority.
. Current National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond “H. R.” McMaster is manipulating intelligence reports given to President Donald Trump, Cernovich Media can now report. McMaster is plotting how to sell a massive ground war in Syria to President Trump with the help of disgraced former CIA director and convicted criminal David Petraeus, who mishandled classified information by sharing documents with his mistress.
As NSA, McMaster’s job is to synthesize intellience reports from all other agencies. President Trump is being given an inaccurate picture of the situation in Syria, as McMaster is seeking to involve the U.S. in a full scale war in Syria.
The McMaster-Petraeus plan calls for 150,000 American ground troops in Syria.
Many special operations veterans including General Joseph Votel have raised serious concerns about McMaster’s plans for Syria. ..."
https://medium.com/@Cernovich/h-r-mcmaster-manipulating-intelligence-rep...
This ends in nuclear war.
Months ago there was chatter on sites like ZeroHedge that Saudi Arabia wanted Assad gone. Saudi is the key to the petro dollar and has started making ties with China and Russia over the past couple of years. Put 2 and 2 together on this one along with the War Mongering Deep State and my guess is the Brown Stuff Is About To Hit The Fan. Trump was always their "man".
Saudia Arabia's hand is way weaker than most assume. And for all the pipeline wars (which are there and true, no doubt) it's first and foremost the zionist script of partitioning syria that is in play here. SA is a sideshow. The real puppet-master are the zionists in Tel Aviv and D.C.
Indeed. We could start bombing Saudi Arabia tomorrow.
Step One - release proof that Saudi Royal family sponsored 9/11
Step Two - Missiles and bombs rain on Saudi Arabia
great, once the place is razed to the ground and syria's assad... 'sues for peace', the reconstruction cost for all of syria will top a trillion $$$, and guess who gets the no-bid`less contracts?
so how will syria pay for this--- selling its sand to palestine?
or the american's can just use fill from iraqi's depleted uranium desert as top soil, or barge in napalm from the 'gulf of tonkin.
what say you ze maddox`incidential
"The real puppet-master are the zionists in Tel Aviv and D.C."
Please allow for additional.
The rothschilds own all the eastern oil, and THEY OWN BOTH ISREAL AND SA puppets.
The rockofellers own all the western oil and all USA puppets using satanisim/luciferianisim and blackmail to not expose the pedo child killing that most are involved in. Who holds the keys of blackmail? The mosad/mi-6/al-CIA-duh etc.
All woars are bankster wars...all evil puppets work for the banksters...not the People of the World.
I don't think he was always thier man. If he had been, he would have taken a more adversarial stance against Assad from the start. For him to do a 180 IMMEDIATELY after meeting with Abdullah makes it painfully obvious that he was there delivering a message. "Support our terrorist war against Assad of we will destroy the dollar TOMORROW."
Launching a few cruise missiles was a better option than nuking SA. Buying time now. We'll see how far he can be pushed. If we invade Syria, we are officially a puppet state, and we are then obligated to find anyone and everyone with financial ties to Saudi and execute them for treason.
Or he called Abdullah to plan the invasion of Syria through Jordan.
See that Sissi was here too,the Donald tryed to coopt him,not sure he succeeded bc Egypt just had a terrorist attack
Entertained? Have you lost your mind?!?!
The armed forces are NOT a toy! This is Kim Jung-Un shit! At least he knows better not to let his missiles land on other nations their land.
Wut DaFuQ is wrong with the cheeto-in-command? Let me fire 60 cruise missiles just to do what? Make a statement?! Is he nutz? He's not up to speed on how to have cold war. Justified by some fucking LIE?!
Furthermore. We know one didn't launch. 23 Hit their "target", whatever that means, and 36 just did *POOF*?!
You think Jinping or Putin even blinked on this BS? They see it for what it is. Trump wants validation. His way of MAGA. What he DID achieve is become an international LIABILITY!!!
You use cruise missiles... 60 of them... To send a signal. But affraid to do real damage? This is fucking nutz. Sending a fleet through the China sea is also a message you dumb cheeto in command.
Entertained? This guy upgraded himself As Dear Chubby Leader 2.0. No this guy will be the death of us all if this is his way of doing things.
Well, for starters MAGA is dead !
Went from Make America Great Again to Make America Great Ssatan Again in one busted hand..
..'A Billionaire you can trust"..
Lol..... I thought we'd get at least past the first 100 days before it all went to shit.
I think the escalation between US and Russia is smoke and mirrors. Trump and Putin both know what they have to do to keep order while keeping those who want war slightly amused believing they (Putin and Trump) are at each others throats not a moments notice before WWIII. At the same time, if we truly cared about ISIS, we'd be fighting along side Russia right now. What happened to the father of ISIS and crushing them? If Trump is the real deal he is obfuscating his real intentions, backing the MSM off the Russia bs, backing McCain and Graham off, all while McMasters plans to send 150k troops to Syria to exterminate every single ISIS fuck right after they feel emboldened by Trump bombing Syria. The Syria tomahawk bombing was nothing but a message - we just have to figure out how to read it.
