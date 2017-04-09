US Ambassador To UN: "Regime Change In Syria Is Now A Top Priority For Trump"

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who has done a remarkable job of continuing the diplomatic tone set by her predecessor Samantha Power, said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” which will air in full on Sunday, that regime change in Syria as one of the Trump administration's top priorities in Syria. Her statement was a complete U-turn from what she said just over a week ago, when she told a group of reporters that the US was "no longer focused on getting Assad out."
In her CNN interview, Haley also said that defeating the Islamic State, pushing Iranian influence out of Syria, and the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are top priorities for Washington.
"There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime," Haley told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "If you look at his actions, if you look at the situation, it's going to be hard to see a government that's peaceful and stable with Assad."
"We don’t see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there," Haley added.
Haley's remarks come just a day after she warned that the United States was prepared to take further actions in Syria during a special session at the UN following a US military strike against a Syrian air base. "The United States took a very measured step last night," Haley said at the UN special session Friday. "We are prepared to do more. But we hope that will not be necessary. It is time for all civilized nations to stop the horrors that are taking place in Syria and demand a political solution."
Contrast this with what she said on March 30:
"You pick and choose your battles and when we're looking at this, it's about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out," Haley had told reporters on March 30, just days before dozens of Syrian civilians died from chemical weapons injuries.
Playing the "good cop", and appearing to take a more patient stance regarding Assad, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday that Washington's first priority is the defeat of Islamic State. Once the threat from Islamic State has been reduced or eliminated, “I think we can turn our attention directly to stabilizing the situation in Syria,” Tillerson said in excerpts from an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” that will air in full on Sunday.
Quoted by Reuters, Tillerson said the United States is hopeful it can help bring parties together to begin the process of hammering out a political solution. "If we can achieve ceasefires in zones of stabilization in Syria, then I believe - we hope we will have the conditions to begin a useful political process,” Tillerson said.
Speaking on ABC's This Week on Sunday, Tillerson took a similar conciliatory approach toward North Korea, saying that a regime change of the country's leader Kim Jong-Un is also not a US objective.
Tillerson said that while the U.S. wants a denuclearized Korean peninsula, it has “no objective to change the regime in North Korea." When asked about reports the US would consider killing Kim Jong Un, Tillerson said “I am aware of no such plans."
Meanwhile, the USS Vinson carrier group is currently en route toward the Korean peninsula.
"We don’t see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there," Haley added
SYRIA WAS PEACEFUL WITH ASSAD BEFORE WE STARTED MEDDLING IN THEIR AFFAIRS YOU STUPID BITCH!! Take a look at pictures 10 years ago. Compare them with today. Quit with your fucking nation building you neocon idiots!! I suppose you want Syria to join NATO too!!
And The Song Remains the Same... Geopolitics at work... Assad is toppled and puppet regime installed, pipeline construction through Syria into southern EU, Saudi-Qatar gas / oil flows into the EU, Russia loses their stranglehold on energy delivery to the EU, Russian economic decline due to lost oil / gas revenues, western hegemoney wins...
He gets a period of grace from me while we wait to see if he really changed or if this is a ploy to bring down the deep state traitors who told him the gas attack was real. I'm not sure how long to wait. Not that it matters since there is little for me to do besides watch the wheels come off the bus.
WTF...Who are they trying to promote, ISSIS???
Is That the True Plan???
Strange how his sentiment shifted 100% apparently DURING his meeting with Abdullah II, King of Jordan. It is NOT because he felt so bad for the dead children. Spicer indicated after the attack a move towards realpolitik, acknowledging the political reality in Syria. This was on April 5th, before the end of Trump's meetings with Abdullah. Yet when they spoke to the press afterwards, he seemed to have decided on military action against Assad.
What did Abdullah say to him? Was he delivering a message from the Saudis? "Attack Assad or we dump the petrodollar tomorrow"?
Trump is bought and paid for by the Jewish neocons.
Welcome to the deep state, where removal of stability leads to more Chaos and wars. What the deep-state makes money off of.
How well did removing Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi work?
Good point but we are warned on the heels of a problem they speak of laws and legislation to render us unto death to speak the truth as the church and state will merge once again in time going forward we contend is on the very door step here. You have to be very removed from issues not to see it approaching again. The herd is to ignorant to fathom what will be as the last election pointed to recently. The clear point is simply that Trump is being kicked around also and any one can else would be in the same position since the neocons are simply trancending interests anyways. The europeons are finished in a few decades anyways or less it was noted, and as we are going so we are not that far behind with out a border to really speak of. It will be seen later we have over swung to far to the left and the long march in the branches of governement were ignored way to long. Given the point opec is decending into they are smart enough to see it and some facts already seen here point to the current geostrategic arrangements ensueing. If the Saudi dump the dollar they simply die to be blunt to Iran.
"Attack Assad or we dump the petrodollar tomorrow"?
Intriguing thought. Would certainly transform Nikki Haley to a sister "War Whore" ala Samatha Power, and reprogram the Trumpinator to a Neocon-bot.
OR is Trump doing this as a "Wag the Dog" tactic to dispell the "Trump is a Russian stooge" narrative, and will he reverse late from a "better negotiating position?"
TWT, but, I suspect he's been converted to the Deep State party line.
Not ISIS : Al Qaeda.
I dunno, I think it's time for another bean run. It's hard to concentrate on anything else with this epic 72 melt-down going on. tRump got the benefit of many doubts and now poof, I'm wondering what's the next flip-flop gonna be...Adam Schiff was just on fake newz with his black eyes popping out with delight.
It was reported that Trump's entire national security council voted to strike Syria. So much for crafting a diverse think tank. Looks like Syria and Iran are still slated for regime change.
“Looks like Syria and Iran are still slated for regime change.”
Well, he ain’t going to be able to pull off the regime change there without regime change in Russia first.
..and that means we all glow in the dark.
trumpbama was positioned to be the greatest president since Lincoln.
He threw the opportunity in the crapper.
Maybe one good thing to come of this is that his malfeasance may continue to fuel more people like shadowbrokers to unveil the depths of unconstitutional activity to which the state has descended.
It appears the Trumpinator has been reprogammed to succumb to the Dark Side. He has been immersed in a Neocon soup of advisors and is now part of the ingredients.
Let's just hope there are factions in the IC that will out the intell that says this was the "Moderate" rebels and either a storage/factory or a set-up to frame Assad.
Otherwise, we're back to the same ole' interventionist BULLSHIT except possibly several orders of magnitude WORSE if they seriously confront Russia and Iran.
This could be a "Wag the Dog" on steroids.
Agreed, there is a chance (however slim) that Trump is playing the players but with the revelations that the Kushners are in bed with Soros, he needs to tell his daughter to go play with her dresses.
i am thoroughly against all of the US foreign warring.
trump is still president for the next four years but my scrutiny level has gone way up and he does not get a pass.
i will not wait for the hidden superior motive behind this decision but if one appears i will change my mind accordingly.
"among his top priorities" and tillerson ranks those - and assad isn't holding the #1 spot there.
The only problem is: Do they mean what they say or don't they? I am sure the Russians are on high alert and are not taking anything at face value here. That's why they issued that timely warning. Putin knows that he cannot trust any US politician these days.
The downside is that with their declaration they sort of invited mcCain and Co to push Trump towards a test of the Russian capabilities.
Donald Trump.... teh classic neocon "bait and switch".
It's pretty hard to hear what you're saying over the beating of the war drums. what do you think the draft age will be when the first Million troops get slaughted by drones? 27? 30?
.."i will not wait for the hidden superior motive behind this decision but if one appears i will change my mind accordingly"..
That is the only sensible position to take, anything else is just a variation of the once popular 'hope and change' approach.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNtsQmwas5k RAW TALK WITH EX CIA ROBERT DAVID STEELE - THE GOOD THE BAD AND THE UGLY - #DRAINTHESWAMP
Now Trump's grace period has run out for me. I am done with this pucker.
Agreed, at this point there is no valid reason for the posture this administration has taken towards Syria, a sovereign state. While Syria didn't go as far as to call the attack "an act of war" , what the hell was it? a love tap? Jimminy Fucking Crickett, it's as though Hillary is spirit cooking Donald with her voodoo dolls.
You waited too long already Fred. A political ploy that kills people and accomplishes nothing makes Trump a clone of Obama. There is no way to make this into something good.
Not how it works... by a long shot.
"Geopolitics" has long since been replaced by "Judenpolitics," or the application of talmudist sorcery(modern financial varieties or otherwise)to the issue of 'resource extraction.'
Far from opening up opportunties for Gulf State product to go north and then west through a failed state Syria, the master plan closes off that zone to those exporters, whlle cartel members go to town with sio-approved lines further north. Russia, far from 'losing' their stranglehold on energy delivery to the Eu...
will increase it... after cutting in the Gangster State for the usual protection money percentage.
Russia neither booms... nor busts, dragged along in the slipstream of sionist international hegemony, it just will struggle to stay afloat as a semi-independent entity, rather than a fully subservient one such as the diminished satrapies of the west will be. Stranded Gulf producers will be 'offered' the opportunity to ship their goods to markets via a new pipeline scheme which just happens to end at a land/sea terminal not-unadjacent to a tiny pirate state in the s e Med.
A script as far from the playbook offered by the ONEMEDIA in it's many and various permutations of "alt" pepper & "vanilla" salt, as any that could be imagined. Which is why I am completely confident in it's accuracy. And the outrage it will cause armchair Exceptionalists of all stripes.
Russia neither booms... nor busts, dragged along in the slipstream of sionist international hegemony, it just will struggle to stay afloat as a semi-independent entity,
No. Russia wins. Their linkage to China is key element you are overlooking. China and Russia are embarking on a land power gambit with new silk road.
Western Interests are Atlantacist, which in turn are mercantile. The ocean routes for trade are enforced with U.S. Navy and its aircraft carriers. International dollar and oil, supertankers, control of canals, are all closely correlated to Atlantic sea power.
Land powers do not project power with Navy's, they use close-in littoral type defensive Navy's. They protect their land mass with aviation, missiles, and tanks.
Land powers use Rail and interior arteries to move goods.
Atlantic sea powers (like U.S. and England) try to control rim countries - which touch the oceans, and in turn to control the interior. Atlantacism is no longer the dominant scheme for the world. Russia's pivot to China has sealed the death of Atlantacism.
If Germany joins with Russia and China, then that would overwhelm Atlanta.
By the way, Syria can also be seen in this context. Russia controlling energy to Europe and hence Germany, would be the early death of Atlantacism.
“Atlantacism V Land Powers”
Now that is a cool perspective.
I wonder if anyone in .gov has thought in those terms.
No one in .gov has thought at all for decades.
That's a pithy, non bloviating explaination. Short....but pretty darn accurate.
if u know this, then these crazy fucks in office know this. and there's no way they're just bending over willingly.
do you see a scenario where this shit doesnt lead to a nuclear war?
No idea why you're getting down voted. Guess the joos don't like the truth being told.
Odd how only a few days ago trump was pledging to fight isis our real enemy (and McShames buddies). Now we're fighting Suria wih no authroization from Congress and against the will of the people.
I would really like to know what has happened here. It's like fucking Invasion of the Body Snachers.
Same here. We can speculate on all sorts of scenarios but the one thing th/at/ seems to be certain about this is - Trump's supporters are now divided.