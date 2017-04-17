US Deploys Two More Aircraft Carriers Toward Korean Peninsula: Yonhap

According to a report by South Korea's primary news outlet, Yonhap, the Pentagon has directed a total of three US aircraft carriers toward the Korean Peninsula, citing a South Korean government source.
Yonhap reports that in addition to the CVN-70 Carl Vinson, which is expected to arrive off the South Korean coast on April 25, the CVN-76 Ronald Reagan - currently in home port in Yokosuka, Japan - and the CVN-68 Nimitz carrier group - currently undergoing final pre-deployment assessment, Composite Training Unit Exercise off Oregon - will enter the Sea of Japan next week. According to the senior government official. the US and South Korea are discussing joint drills, which will include the three aircraft carriers and other ships.
USS Carl Vinson, surrounded by a fleet of US warships, was sent by Washington toward the Korean Peninsula in the beginning of April.
While details are scarce, and we would urge confirmation from US-based sources, Yonhap also reports that according to the government source the operation of three aircraft carriers in the same location is unusual, and demonstrates the US commitment to North Korea. Other sources said the Trump administration is demonstrating deterrence by acting on its behalf. "We expect it to be completely different from the previous administration."
On Sunday, Pyongyang launched an unidentified projectile, but the test reportedly failed. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from the area near North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.
The most recent map showing key US naval deployments around the globe is shown below.
The era of strategic patience is over:
If this was poker (and it might just be), this would be Trump saying "I'm all in" and pushing all the chips to the center of the table.
... "It is better to light one candle than curse the darkness" ~ an ancient Chinese proverb
... all these posturing and rooster-crowing by Darth Trump is a failed attempt to convince those who are not willing to be deceived ...
I had previously pointed out certain scenarios here at ZH why all these Kabuki theatrics are taking center stage courtesy of the Deep State and Globalist groups ...
and I doubt very much if Trump is the one calling the shots ...
>>> here, >>> http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-13/trump-preps-new-north-korea-sanctions-armada-approaches-peninsula#comment-9371515 and here >>> http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-13/trump-may-send-50000-troops-syria#comment-9374044 >>> and here >>> http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-14/us-conducts-successful-field-test-new-nuclear-gravity-bomb#comment-9381069 and here as well >>> http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-14/kremlin-warns-us-bigger-threat-north-korea-china-fears-world-war-inevitable#comment-9378704 .
... But Trump's bigger problem is not North Korea (Chinese-protected) nor Syria (Russian-protected). Trump's problem is exactly China and Russia (and their BRICS stronghold, I might add).
... North Korea is China's other Great Wall in the south to prevent land invasion from that side of Asia as well as its buffer protection along the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan ... (China hasn't forgotten any of the Japanese aggressions and massacres ... among them, the Nanking Massacre, and the invasion of the Japanese-named Manchuria or in Chinese, Northeast China [Dongbei], consisting of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces) and they had been protecting and supplying NK with whatever they need for the last 70 years or more. (If you'd like to see the Chinese anger against the Japanese, just watch any of Bruce Lee's movies :)
... Syria has been Russia's Wall to protect their Oil and Gas almost-monopoly to Europe against the Saudi/Qatari/etc. oil & gas consortium's pipeline.
Trump's problems doesn't stop there. Domestically, he has to confront the Deep State and internationally, he has to fight the Globalists which, IMO, Trump has better chances of hitting his head on a wall to achieve some results.
As well, he had to rooster-crow America's "perceived" superiority in military terms because (he must've known very recently that) America's military secrets had been compromised big-time (or in Trumpism, Bigly).
Here's why ...
Incidentally, there was a ZH article dated April 14, 2017, and not too long ago which states, >>> http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-14/us-conducts-successful-field-test-new-nuclear-gravity-bomb >>> entitled, "US Conducts Successful Field Test Of New Nuclear Bomb",
which states ...
... "The flight test included hardware designed by Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories, manufactured by the Nuclear Security Enterprise plants, and mated to the tail-kit assembly section, designed by the Boeing Company under contract with the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.
... >>>>> please note Los Alamos National Laboratories and Boeing <<<<<
... let me jog your memory if you heard this previously or, if not, perhaps direct your attention to the following items:
“The stolen U.S. secrets have helped the PRC fabricate and successfully test modern strategic thermonuclear weapons.”
(“U.S. National Security and Military/Commercial Concerns with the People’s Republic of China” known as “The Cox Report,” Vol. 1, pg. 60)
“The stolen information includes classified information on seven U.S. thermonuclear warheads … The stolen U.S. nuclear secrets give the PRC design information on thermonuclear weapons on a par with our own”
(“The Cox Report,” Overview, pg. i, ii)
“A scientist suspected of spying for China improperly transferred huge amounts of secret data from a computer system at a government laboratory, compromising virtually every nuclear weapon in the United States arsenal, government and lab officials say.”
(Cited in James Risen and Jeff Garth, New York Times, April 27, 1999)
>>> source:>>> https://www.theglobalist.com/shanghaied-in-los-alamos/
... or here >>> "Chinese Spy Scandal in U.S. Nuclear Lab / Bomb-making secrets stolen at Los Alamos, officials say" >>> http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Chinese-Spy-Scandal-in-U-S-Nuclear-Lab-2943427.php ...
... or here >>> "Officials Describe Loss of Nuclear Secrets at Los Alamos" >>> http://partners.nytimes.com/library/world/asia/121299china-spying.html
... or here, and still appears they had no clue ... >>> "BREACH AT LOS ALAMOS: A special report.; China Stole Nuclear Secrets For Bombs, U.S. Aides Say" >>>
http://www.nytimes.com/1999/03/06/world/breach-los-alamos-special-report-china-stole-nuclear-secrets-for-bombs-us-aides.html
... now, I suspect many US Mil "secrets" are sitting somewhere in China which might explain why China "sent a message" they could shoot down space-satellites using a ground-based missile (see my previous comment-postings above) which potentially could knock out all US telecommunications, ship-to-shore comms, Internet, ATMs, Global financing, SWIFT, etc. and anything that travels through satellite comms
... who needs all these non-precise-23/59-laughable Tom Cruise missiles and gravity-propelled MOABs when all the Chinese had to do is shoot down US-based satellites ...
... and the other problem is Boeing ...
Do you ever wonder how in the world the Russians were able to counter the sleek and super-new Aegis radar system (refer: USS Donald Cook) ... and how, after the fall of the Soviets they were able to "produce" top-notch air-superiority and Kaliber missile pin-point accuracy in a very short time?
... one answer could be the BRICS consortium share their military secrets along with Iran, who "stole" a "stealth" drone from the sky under the noses of the Nevada operators, which now forms part of their own military arsenal after reverse-engineering the "secrets" and of course, sharing same with China and Russia.
>>> "Iran seizes a U.S. Stealth Drone by taking over controls. Maybe… And what about that Predator virus?" >>> https://theaviationist.com/2011/12/04/iran-drone/ >>> "Iran says it built copy of captured U.S. drone" >>> http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/12/world/meast/iran-u-s-drone-copy/index.html >>> "Iran claims its copy of US drone has taken flight" >>> http://nypost.com/2014/11/10/iran-claims-copy-of-us-drone-has-taken-to-the-skies/ ...
... now, how were the Iranians able to "guess" the frequencies of those "stealth" flying objects to take control of it from the sky? Perhaps with the aid of the Russians? How were the Russians able to achieve air-superiority in a very short time?
The answer might lie under Boeing's signed agreement with Moscow to set up a Research & Development program-sharing project office with a Russian-owned aero-corporation within the city of Moscow, Russia.
>>> "Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA agreed joint-venture extending and R&D cooperation " >>>
https://www.ruaviation.com/news/2012/10/31/1304/?h ...
... and here on Boeing's own website is the confirmation >>> "Boeing Celebrates Anniversary with New Design Center in Moscow" ... >>>
http://boeing.mediaroom.com/1998-06-09-Boeing-Celebrates-Anniversary-with-New-Design-Center-in-Moscow
... what happened to the US "sanctions" against Russia you might ask? ... hell if I know ...
... from rumors I read somewhere, Boeing needed titanium badly for its aircrafts and Russia has the biggest deposits of titanium and the only way Russia would supply titanium to Boeing and for Boeing to avail itself of those titanium is to partner-up an R&D program with the Russian aerospace group and set up shop within Moscow. I believe some people might refer to that as "selling its soul".
... now, if you were Billionaire Trump, would you like to be POTUS and NOT have any control? Perhaps he was given a copy of Executive Order 11110 to read ...
"John F. Kennedy was assassinated for stripping the Rothschild-owned Federal Reserve of its power to print and loan money to the United States Federal Government at interest. President Kennedy signed Executive Order No. 11110 on June 4, 1963, which returned to the U.S. government the power to issue currency, without going through the privately-owned Federal Reserve. Unknowingly, he also signed his death sentence that day. President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 and the United States Notes (backed by silver) he had issued were immediately taken out of circulation. Federal Reserve Notes continued to serve as the legal currency of the nation."
>>> read more here >>> ... "The FOUR Reasons for the Assassination of JFK, The Greatest US President" >>> http://humansarefree.com/2016/11/the-four-reasons-for-assassination-of.html ...
... I better get a bigger tin foil hat ;)
Wonder whose fingers are up Trump's ass.
Surely not missus' since she uses her elbow to nudge him into compliance.
The old fart forgets even to assume the possition for the anthem:
A New Low: Trump Needs to be Nudged by Immigrant Wife to Put Hand on Heart During National Anthem
http://dailywesterner.com/news/2017-04-17/trump-needs-to-be-nudged-by-im...
Two more a/c carriers to Korea? I would take this 'news' with a large grain (a couple of pounds/kilos should do the trick) of salt.
Wishful thinking for all the goldbugs who hope that they will finally recoup some of their losses when they bought gold for ± $1900,-
p.s. wasn't the Carl Vinson supposed to have arrived near the Korean Peninsula already this past weekend?
Don't be shy with the salt...because the cargo planes already on their way:
Nuclear Munitions Headed to Korean Peninsula? Cargo Plane Spotted Heading West over Cali Escorted by 10 Fighter Jets
http://dailywesterner.com/news/2017-04-16/nuclear-munitions-headed-to-ko...
if they were going to make a run at NK - you would have to see some serious troop deployments to go with these boats. Otherwise - it is just a bunch of showmanship...
They will not even launch on NK without a serious troop build up....unless China is going to do this dirty work, then I can see why he is letting them off the hook for currency manipulation and dumping...
Letting people live in peace will not happen so long as central banks, and their perpetual need to keep imagineering value, exist.
The banksters need the war so they have something to finance, and when it's over they can finance a rebuild with conditions favorable to their parasitic and demonic system.
The Banksters never lose a war. Lending to all involved parties is a win win every time.
...not their blood.
>> The Banksters never lose a war.
Nuclear weapons change that. The Banksters will lose when everyone loses. No exceptions.
The first time a carrier group gets nuked is not the end of the war, it's only the start.
I have a feeling that the bankers will be held personally responsible this time. The war will likely come to them wherever they may hide.
If the right individuals decide to make it so then it will happen. However many who are willing, are not the right individuals.
The right individuals are themselves members of deep state or have spent the time planning for such a mission of justice and have the ability to complete it.
That it a very small list.
No. The purpose is to remove the North Korean monarchy from the face of the earth. China and the US have already divied up North Korea. This will become something like what Germany was post WWII. China will manage the north part of NK, while SK with alot of US guidance will manage the south. There will no longer really be the 'North Korea' we have all grown up with. Clearly, this is not really going to be a slow war. Maybe a few months and a few hundred MOAB's. Just my opinion, but seems possible.
remove MCMaster he is literally calling the shots and will bring the world to the nuclear disaster... but for now as expected they pulled back... the bluff didnt work...
You should learn to better analyze geopolitical situations ;)
The orangeutan is not going to save you, he plans on destroying you :D :D
That is not very nice to say.... for he is not even president anymore.....
By the way, what ever happened to that hopey changey thing?
Everyone loves a turkey shoot, except the turkeys.
All war is deceit,guarded and surrounded by lies.
I've lost the thread in the narrative.
Who is the turkey again ?
Commiting 3 carrier groups sounds pretty f'n serious. When was the last time we did that without blowing some shit up?
This clearly shows that "Orange Jesus and the War Criminals" are beginning to loose the game.
They could hit NK easily with one carrier group. The reason the crims are sending two more is to gain time, it's going to take weeks for the two units to be ready on premises. They now need to gain time, because they are searching for a way out of the trap they set themselves, as NK is not giiving in so far. If they wanted just to bomb it, they could do so already.
In the end, they may only be left with two alternatives:
1. start a war that will at least devastate the region with millions of deaths (wth a potential to escalate globally)
2. just beat it, and look like the loosers they are
Carriers are sitting ducks where ever they are.
Well it is taking the heat off Iran.
Maybe the loss of three carrier groups could bring the USA back to sanity.
Its going to take something like that to avoid being the recepient of a first strike from much more capable enemies.
We will see who is really on whose side soon.
I can't help but think the USA is being led up the garden path, to the woodshed.
For the children of course..
When playing poker, there are cards your opponent sees and cards they don't. Same holds true in the power brokerage of the world of business of which Trump was born and swims.
Loss of three carrier groups leads to insanity, not sanity.
The USA is already insane,a suicidal death cult, so there is no difference for its enemies at this point.
The threat of MAD does not work when one player is perceived as irrational.Only rational
players can play that irrational game.
Its worse than Catch 22,much worse.
Jews don't get to make the calls for the US, Russia, nor China any more. Sorry :((((
well, you got 2 out 3 right. Progress, I guess.
Sometimes I upvote the sentiment, even if the particulars aren't quite right.
Jews have some influence still in Russia and China and they practically govern the US from Israel.
the loosers in this game will be all the Koreans.
Then CVN-77 group in the Middle East ...
Anybody that wants to try that will quickly find out what our SSBNs are carrying.
Little kim will be the patsy, thats what pawns are for.
The best outcome is the NeoCons push NK to a nuclear drop on SK and the world then realizes that Washington is the largest danger to humanity
With its endless war and brinkmanship
Bomber bomb bomb dear leader