US Deploys Second Aircraft Carrier Toward Korean Peninsula

One month ago, when we first discussed that in addition to the CVN-70 Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group, the US was deploying two more carriers toward the Korean peninsula, some took the Yonhap-sourced report skeptically: after all, what's the incremental symbolic impact of having two aircraft carriers next to North Korea when just one would more than suffice. One month later, and the report has been proven half right: according to CNN, in addition to the first US carrier already on location, the US Navy is moving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula where it will conduct dual-carrier training exercises with the USS Carl Vinson.
After completing its maintenance period in Yokosuka, Japan, the USS Ronald Reagan, just as we first reported a month ago, departed for the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, according to the Navy.
"Coming out of a long in-port maintenance period we have to ensure that Ronald Reagan and the remainder of the strike group are integrated properly as we move forward," Rear Adm. Charles Williams said in a press release. Once it arrives in the region, the carrier will conduct a variety of training exercises but primarily focus on certifying its ability to safely launch and recover aircraft, the service said. In other words, traing for combat missions involved the North Korean capital.
The formal deployment comes several days after North Korea demonstrated a surprising leap forward in its missile program after launching a projectile that achieved "successful" controlled reentry into the earth's lower atmosphere rather than falling back to the surface, according to a preliminary US intelligence analysis.
The 1,092-foot CVN-76 Ronald Reagan carries a crew of 4,539 and is equipped with roughly 60 aircraft, according to the Navy. It was commissioned in 2003 and cost about $8.5 billion.
The USS Carl Vinson arrived at the Korean Peninsula late last month "as a show of force in advance of a long-anticipated sixth nuclear test from the North Korean government. While Pyongyang has yet to carry out that nuclear test, it did launch a KN-17 missile that achieved an altitude of more than 1,000 miles on Sunday" by far the longest reach yet in nation's missile test program.
According to CNN, defense officials would not comment on how long the US plans to operate two carriers near North Korea, but ultimately the Reagan is expected to replace the Vinson in the region once its deployment ends. Unless it isn't, in which case the US may further the CVN-68 Nimitz, which was the third carrier reported to be eventually making its way toward Korea.
And while we wait, here is the latest weekly US Naval map courtesy of Stratfor.
Carriers seem to be a moot point. I would suspect that most NK targets would be strikeable from airbases in Japan and Korea.
There is zero opsec at Kadina and the other JP KR base. They employ 100,000s of foreign nationals on Uncle Donald's payroll,t they even fuel and load arms into the fighters and bombers, and are allowed to carry cell phones right on the airfield. Then KJU would know even before the pilots get their target briefing, which begs the question, what the hell are JP and KR air bases for, if there's zero opsec?
One BILLION a day, winging away, and $8,000 BILLION apparently MIA. Panetta promised the audit that Rumsfeld never performed. Another Donald. The best he could get was an internal audit that found 'no anomolies'. Of course, when your crime model is looting every taxpayers' SS and MC, there are no 'anomolies', ... it's all green-over-green, and go for powerup.
Even if Trump gets his $50 something billion in defence spending, the increased deployments will chew through it in less than one year.
How will the ' ways and means committee' deal with that? Trump spends money like a drunken sailor.
Don't get me wrong... TOTUS spent our futures in epic fashion.
If they took out Kim Jong Un they could end the religion.
China just loves that little guy, proxy puppet pinata extraordinaire.
I don't know about the rest of you, but I am sick of reading about all of this.
I can't understand the why of it, unless the "Intelligence" agencies finally figured out that there are too many people on this planet to allow to live a "middle class" lifestyle as McMansions and Beemers require plenty of resources to maintain and build and the only way out is by taking out vast swaths of humanity that the people who operate the war toys do not like.

The USA has been looking for a fight for awhile now and it may get it. When it does, North America will get a taste of what it has been dishing out for awhile.
The USA has been looking for a fight for awhile now and it may get it. When it does, North America will get a taste of what it has been dishing out for awhile. Tears after the fact doesn't do any good, does it?
If I had a super magnet I would aim it at the US Navy and pull them all back into ports in the USA and let them rust in peace.
Take a huge boat, put a nuclear reactor in it, fill it with bombs, missles, bullets, aircraft, fill those with fuel, and more missles, bombs, rockets, and large caliber machine guns, load tons of spare fuel, wire the whole thing with high voltage electric wiring. Toss some nuclear bombs along with more spare missles, bombs, rockets. Don't mention some off the books stuff that you're not supposed to have because of weapons treaties, and other such quaint vestiges, say, aerisolized ebola.
Now send it to the Sea of Japan or the East China Sea. Ignore the possiblilty that nations, besides North Korea, would like to get a shot in on the USA for their attempt at Empire, "The Big Dog", a shot they can take during the "fog of war" a punch in the nose, if you will, say a low altitude hypersonic cruise missle. Or, low tech, fill a submarine with old fashion dynamite and some true believers kamikazi style. How about a society who has been actively planning a depopulation event for a century, an inside job, if you will?
Nothing bad can come of this. Let's get out there and show how big our balls are.
Special prosecutor was the worst news possible for North Korea.
Altitude is easy - it's the lateral (sideways) velocity that's harder, and that is necessary to achieve orbit.
Would someone please illuminate the targets for me...
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/02/140226-north-korea-satel...
Suuuuure, 'training exercises', because 'positioning assets for a military first-strike' might tip off the opposition, no?
They want a war and it could be that the South Korean government is moving away from US policy and towards their own (i.e. Sunshine policy). I see it as killing two birds with one stone. Korea is completely taken out and Japan will move in to fill the void. I wouldn't be surprised if Japan was the driving force behind this.
I don't understand the NK missile reaching a height of 1000 miles. That's into outer-space. If they can control it in outer-space then it would be easy to hit the USA with it.
At 1000 miles it is still rotating with the Earth but a small thrust of power could position it over DC. They are going to take out NK.
