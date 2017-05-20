A Quarter Of American Adults Can't Pay All Their Monthly Bills; 44% Have Less Than $400 In Cash

There was some good news and some not so good news in the Fed's latest annual Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households.
First the good news.
The report, based on the Board's fourth annual Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking conducted in October 2016, presents a "picture of improving financial well-being among Americans", at least according to the report (read on to see if this is merited). Overall, 70% of the more than 6,600 respondents said they were either "living comfortably" or "doing okay," up 1% from 2015 and up 8% from the first survey results in 2013.
Not surprisingly, the highest percentage, or 92%, of those who responded they were "living comfortably" was among the group with more than $100,000 in family income. For Americans making less than $40,000 the breakdown was almost evenly split with 49% saying they are "just getting by." According to the same study, 28% of respondents said that their income in the last 12 months was less than $25,000, and 40% report that their income was less than the key $40,000 cutoff, which suggests that roughly 4 in 10 Americans are "finding it difficult to get by."
The improvements in well-being as reported by the survey respondents were concentrated among high-income adults, with at least some college education, and prompted the WSJ to write that "U.S Household financial health improved in recent years." Even so, most of the changes reported in the survey were relatively modest, "reflecting a slowly improving economy and an unemployment level at or below 5% throughout 2016."
Now, the not so good news.
Nearly eight years into an economic recovery, nearly half of Americans didn’t have enough cash available to cover a $400 emergency. Specifically, the survey found that, in line with what the Fed had disclosed in previous years, 44% of respondents said they wouldn’t be able to cover an unexpected $400 expense like a car repair or medical bill, or would have to borrow money or sell something to meet it. Troubling as this statistic remains, the overall share of adults who would struggle to come up with $400 in a pinch has declined by 2% from the last survey conducted in 2015, and down 6% since 2013.
Of the group that could not pay in cash, 45% said they would go further in debt and use a credit card to pay off the expense over time. while a quarter would borrow from friends of family, and another 27% just couldn’t pay the expense. Others would turn to selling items or using a payday loan.
The breakdown was largely by education attainment: 79% of those with at least a bachelor’s degree said they would still be able to pay all of their other bills in full if hit with a $400 charge. Just 52% of those with no more than a high school diploma said the same.
Just as concerning were other findings from the study: just under one-fourth of adults, or 23%, are not able to pay all of their current month’s bills in full while 25% reported skipping medical treatments due to cost in the prior year. Additionally, 28% of adults who haven’t retired yet reported to being grossly unprepared, indicating they had no retirement savings or pension whatsoever.
The median out-of-pocket cost for an unexpected, major medical expense was $1,000, and 42% of those with such an expense in the past year either had debt relating to that expense or unpaid balances. The Fed reported that 24 million adults are in debt from medical expenses incurred over the previous year. As a result, many respondents went without some type of care, dental care in particular, because they could not afford it, though the 25% who reported such a situation was down from 27% in 2015.
Commenting on the report's concerning findings, Fed Governor and Hillary Clinton supporter Lael Brainard said that "the survey findings remind us that many American households are struggling financially, including fully 40 percent of those with a high school diploma or less. More broadly, 44 percent of all respondents could not cover an unexpected $400 emergency expense or would rely on borrowing or selling something to do so. The survey also shows that many adults have no savings for retirement."
The findings also underscore themes apparent during the presidential election, namely the growing gap between the elites and the broader population. Of whites with a bachelor’s degree or more, 85% said they’re doing OK or living comfortably, compared with 62% for whites with a high-school diploma or less. Blacks and Hispanics have similar but narrower gaps in response to that question when sorted by education.
The biggest differentiator appears to be education: the Fed reported that 82% of adults with a bachelor’s degree or more in education said last year they were “living comfortably” or “doing okay,” up from 80% the year before, as well as 69% of those with some college or an associate degree, up from 66%. Furthermore, 79% of those with at least a bachelor’s degree said they would still be able to pay all of their other bills in full if hit with a $400 charge. Just 52% of those with no more than a high school diploma said the same.
Americans’ sense of economic health also varied among racial and ethnic groups. Of the respondents with no more than a high-school diploma, a greater portion of non-Hispanic whites—20.5%-- reported being worse off than a year before than did non-Hispanic blacks, at 18.6%, or Hispanics, at 20.2%.
Asked to comment by the WSJ on the latest annual study, Jonathan Morduch, a New York University professor of public policy and an economist said that “everybody on the low end feels like they’re in a different situation, almost like they’re in a different America than those with a bachelor’s or more.” He added that “The combination of instability and illiquidity are really hurting at the low end,” he added.
That's the same "end" that had such an outsized impact on the latest presidential election.
So based on the latest set of Fed results presented above, the solution to America's wealth problem would be to force every American into a college education. Well, sure... just make sure it's debt free, because as even the NY Fed's Bill Dudley admitted in early April, student debt and default are a “headwind to economic activity" noting that "rising student loan debt in the United States could ultimately hurt
overall home ownership and consumer spending and erode colleges' and
universities' ability to elevate lower-income students."
There are "potential longer-term negative implications of student debt on homeownership and other types of consumer spending," Dudley said.
"Continued increases in college costs and debt burdens could inhibit higher education's ability to serve as an important engine of upward income mobility, (and) these developments are important and deserve increased attention."
Which is understandable with a record $1.44 trilion in student loans outstanding as of March 31, surpassing even the $1.1 trillion in US auto loans.
Here are the disturbing findings from the latest NY Fed study on America's student debt crisis:
...our analysis shows that for any given level of educational attainment, those with student debt are less likely to own a home in their early thirties than those who completed their education without taking on as much—or any—debt.
To the extent that the statistical associations we uncovered reflect a causal impact of debt on homeownership, they have important implications for the housing market and future spending behavior.
Homeownership represents an important means of wealth accumulation, with housing equity being the principal form of wealth for most households. So, changes in the way we finance higher education, with an increased reliance on student debt, may have important implications for the housing market and the distribution of wealth.
It only took the Fed about 6 years to figure out what was patently obvious to everyone else. Alas, that does not help solve the core underlying problems discussed above because absent a world in which US colleges hand out diplomas to everyone - which will never happen - the vast wealth gap will only get bigger. And that "prediction" does not even take into account the fact that the US is now about 2 years overdue for a major recession.
Blood from a turnip
Water from a stone
If you think you're getting paid
Suck on my bone
Burma Shave
Actually, there is a lot in this report/article to cheer oneself.
For instance, over half of Americans making less than $25,000 per year report that they're doing just fine, thank you very much. This is consistent with my repeated arguments in these pages that it is, indeed, possible for a family of three to thrive on the income from a part-time job at McDonald's or thereabouts. I know this is so, because I have been doing so; in fact, I live very, very well on very modest means. It didn't/doesn't happen by accident. (An 'artist of life' in Thoreau's words.)
To me, this means that a lot of Americans are a lot smarter than a lot of us here at the Hedge give them credit for.
Another thing I noticed is that half of Americans, confronted with an unexpected expense, are in a position to and would employ the judicious use of credit, which I think is consistent with best practices espoused here; namely, credit cards not pegged at the limit (someone forewent the latest iThing?), and using credit to fix the idler pully on their car so as to get to the doctor, work, grocery store, etc.
Seems like a smart thing to me, although I would concede that it would indicate a more prosperous and secure community if the bar were somewhat higher - a couple/few thousand dollars, maybe?, or the six month savings advocated by such as Dave Ramsey?
I was there for many, many, years. I've worked two jobs most of my life. I'm fnally about to hire a carpenter to do some work, not doing it all myself. Not once did I insist that the government point guns at people, taking their income to give to me.
Sorry. Government and the Fed are the problem, not the solution.
FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY(!!!) just makes things worse. More gubmint just makes things worse.
Take (((Janet Yellen))) advice & TWERK HARDER... That's all it takes to be successful... Well, that, a whiny voice, & a barber with the proper sized bowl for a template..
You can't learn or teach what you learned in those years with books. Good for you
He who is richest is not he who has the most, but he who needs the least!
Slavery isn't always about how much you owe.
This is the miserable financial situation of a nation of cowardly slaves.
This is the majority of Americans viewpoint from Queen Great song.
https://youtu.be/hFDcoX7s6rE
,..and yet most vote to import 3rd world competition
Dumb as a box o rocks
They didn't realize they were voting. They thought it was a like in Fakebook
...and they vote for the Dems based on never ending promises....they never look back to see what was delivered.
It is really shocking that the blacks are not up in arms over this lib let everyone in policy. You'd also think that maybe the labor unions might take care of their members by opposing unlimited immigration which drives down wages to the advantage of the corporaations.
Dumb as a box of rocks is rright....my dog has a greaterr sense of what was done to him in the past than any of the Dem voters.
unemployment in America is because of a lack of creativity and lazyness.
Nothing else.
WHY ISN'T THE GOVERNMENT PAYING MY BILLS AND WHIPPING MY ASS??!!
Because they where never supposed to do that.
They can blame anybody they want but it's all their own fault.
I've seen in Azia how people react when they turn up unemployed. The state doesn't cover their ass so they start their own business in a day.
Yeah but all the paperwork... that's an excuse for lazyness.
Spoiled lazy kids with no responsability.
The best way to help America would be to slash all unemployment aid and social security crap down to zero.
All that socialist crap has turned Americans into lazy parisites who think they "deserve it"
And then they complain they can't afford luxury... the blacks call it rascisme and the whites blame the blacks for their low government aid.
And in fact they should all be givin shit.
Help a person for 4 months. After that, they should be able to stand on their own feet.
If they can't, they should be givin the choice to work cleaning the streets for government aid or other works that benefit society or get shit.
And for the drug addicts who keep yelling that weed isn't a drug... they should automaticly get shit. These are the worthless people of society who can't be helped.
i like most of your thoughts there but if people don't get shit for smoking weed they definitely shouldn't get shit if they drink alcohol. There is absolutely nothing more hypocritical than people who drink but despise weed and think it should be illegal.
They have almost succeeded, everyone poor broke and bankrupt or enslaved. Thanks for letting us know how well they are doing. When does the war start.!!!
"Nearly eight years into an economic recovery, nearly half of Americans didn’t have enough cash available to cover a $400 emergency. "
Working as planned, Bernanke, Yellen, and the other 12 banksters, stealing from the 99% to give to the 1%.
Not much left to give. Almost done
"They have almost succeeded, everyone poor broke and bankrupt or enslaved."
You guys are a bunch of glass half empty sorts; moreover, just plain wrong. That's not what the article says at all. Go back and take another look at the charts; in fact, over half of those making less than $25k a year report that they are doing just fine, thank you very much.
Your take from the article is influenced by your bias; to wit: Your belief that no one could live well on less than a kadjillion dollars a year.
I and my family of three do, in fact, thrive on an income substantially less than $25k.
No, it's called the stupidity of America.
Are they dispairing or just lazy?
These people are adults but can't take care of themselves.
Most Americans want more government in their lives because they just can't take care of themselves.
The real problem is that most Americans are just suckers.
Helpless sheep.
You can blame the world but the real problem is the people themselves.
Looking anything but than willing to spend less than 400 dollars that night with cheap looks and telling undecover shoes and all would
not get you into a good club back in those days. Emergency my ass , make that 4000 for your pet or 40 thousand for you yourself
with a mandated cover only with a half assed monkey plan that covers anything but.
And the talking was about cash ! Royally fucked up those colonial/imperial subject slaves of the Americas must feel.
Not even allowed a freehold a hut as in good old slave days...
"44% Have Less Than $400 In Cash"
I have it in trade. Au, Ag etc. Fuck holding worthless fiat.
-that guy
...and I have 20X that amount in ammo.....it will be interesting to see which becomes more valuable.....
You are and everyone else is a slave to the system.
They know who is hoarding and stacking, they'll come for it.
I believe the words from this "heathen", will be imperative to have firmly fixed in our minds and hearts, now and especially then.
“So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart. Trouble no one about their religion; respect others in their view, and demand that they respect yours. Love your life, perfect your life, beautify all things in your life. Seek to make your life long and its purpose in the service of your people. Prepare a noble death song for the day when you go over the great divide.
Always give a word or a sign of salute when meeting or passing a friend, even a stranger, when in a lonely place. Show respect to all people and grovel to none.
When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself. Abuse no one and no thing, for abuse turns the wise ones to fools and robs the spirit of its vision.
When it comes your time to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with the fear of death, so that when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way. Sing your death song and die like a hero going home.”
Chief Tecumseh
see the trouble is the fact that they really have made the masses dump. The conspiracy to this is so true.. Ego is our weakness. People believe that they are their thoughts but its not true. We are the awareness of our thoughts. We are controlled by our ego.This only makes sense to those that have broken free tho.
I agree freedom lies in the mind and heart especially when we can let this physical world completely go with all its greed and selfishness
Short sightedness is our enemy
You are only a slave if you want to be a slave.
Stupidity isn't an excuse.
Who the hell cares, they have their iphones, netflix and other blablabla, so, everything is ok.
"It's transitory."
~ Janet Yellen
Lies, damned lies, and stastics.
Believe the Fed and I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.
For BTC I hope, nobody has any cash. ?
It does seem the PTB are getting their wish for cashless society though.
Then they'll virus everything. Shut it all down
Ameriuela, Venezukeria.
"44% Have Less Than $400 In Cash"
Yea, but I'll bet that they have the latest cell phone and pay that bill so they can be seen on Faceplant!
Ah...you've met my sister then.
The one that borrows money to fix her car. And somehow ends up with a new tattoo in the process. Must be a package deal.
"Borrows" money to fix her car. Ha ha ha.
Mrs. Tippy has three siblings that are in constant need of more "borrowed" money. She's "loaned" them tens of thousands of dollars over the years. We don't give them cash, but we have stepped up to pay for eyeglasses, dental work, car repairs, legal bills, vet bills, even childbirth. They're all three working-class people, but they live paycheck-to-paycheck and are always riding the ragged edge of financial disaster. No financial acumen whatsoever.
Don't forget the beer in the cooler and smokes!
Beings that a family have taken and controls all the worlds money, can the good decent people take advantage and ditch their governments for good?
Not for a long time yet. The great majority will line up with open mouths to be fed. If the smell of food doesn't persuade them, the butt of a rifle will. It was ever thus. When Amerikans are hungry then it can happen.
How do you not pay your bills? What happens to you?
Trickin' for bills
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1jWY52TvUw&t=85s&ab_channel=PictureEugene
Relax - those people can always stay home and watch ESPN on their 70 inch flat screen, or play games on their smart phones, while applying for yet another credit card.
The quarter of Americans who cannot pay the $400 bill should become janitors and earn millions:
https://howibeatgold.wordpress.com/2017/03/27/janitor-amassed-an-8m-fort...
USA! USA! USA!
Somebody had to pay for DOW 20k.
Maybe employees would earn better wages if their boss wasn't always bidding down their wages in order to get the contract. Maybe employees would be earning better wages if they weren't subsidizing their boss's rising standard of living by being forced to accept lower and lower wages relative to what inflation has been doing.
Whenever jobs are on offer what is usually missing is the conditions of employment and the wages on offer. Very greasy.
WTF are you trying to say? Why don't you become the boss then? What's stopping you from creating something from nothing? Scared?
Want to blame it on someone else. STFU and do something yourself or speak up for yourself. If you do neither then you get what you get.
It's a race to the bottom. It's called taking advantage. It's what gets you ahead in life.
Very Sad- Not even $400 ?
Less than a quarter of a Bitcoin.
Two bits in old dollar terms