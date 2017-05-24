California Million-Dollar Home Sales Hit An All Time High

At the end of April, we showed that the California housing market is getting just a "little frothy" again, when in the span of a few days a simple 2-bedroom house sold for 40% above asking. Now, according to a recent analysis by CoreLogic it appears that this was not a one-off event, because as many Californians struggled to gain a foothold in homeownership early this year, they were hindered as a surging stock market and other forces lifted sales of $1 million-plus homes to the highest level ever for a first quarter.
In a blog post by CoreLogic's Andrew LePage, the real estate consultancy reports that the number of California homes that sold for $1 million or more totaled 10,562 during the January-through-March period, up 11.7% year over year and the highest on record for a first quarter. Luxury homebuyers purchased 2,523 homes priced at $2 million or more in the first quarter, up 11.8% year over year and also a record for a first quarter (Figure 1).
Maybe it's just another opportunity to blame the Fed: historically there’s often been a correlation between a rising stock market and an increase in luxury home sales (Figure 2). Higher stock values can make potential homebuyers feel wealthier and in some cases stock proceeds are reinvested in real estate. Job growth and higher consumer confidence are among the other likely drivers of the record $1 million-plus sales last quarter.
Or maybe just simple math: as price appreciation continues, more homes reach or exceed the $1 million mark.
On average, $1 million-plus homes that sold last quarter were a bit smaller, and situated on smaller lots, compared with the average home and lot size for $1 million-plus sales over the past decade (more on this below). Last quarter’s share of $1 million-plus sales that were newly built homes – 11 percent – was lower than a year earlier, when it was 13.9 percent, but higher than the 10-year quarterly average of 8.4 percent. While the number of sales of existing (resale) $1 million-plus homes hit a first-quarter record high in this year’s first quarter, sales of $1 million-plus newly built homes were about 12 percent lower than a year earlier and about 30 percent below the first-quarter record set in 2006.
According to CoreLogic, California’s all-time high for the total number of $1 million-plus sales was 15,222 in second quarter 2016, which is also when the state experienced an all-time high of 3,508 sales of $2 million-plus homes.
Meanwhile, even as total California home sales – including all price levels – last quarter were the highest for a first quarter in five years, the number of sales of homes priced below $500,000 was the lowest for any quarter in nine years, since first quarter 2008. Home price appreciation and tight inventories in many markets have led to fewer sub-$500,000 sales. Last quarter 59.3% of all sold homes were priced below $500,000 – roughly the same level as during the previous three quarters and the lowest for any quarter in nearly a decade, since third quarter 2007 (Figure 3).
Last quarter the share of homes that sold for $1 million or more – 10.9 percent – was the second-highest on record for any quarter, behind 11.7 percent in second quarter 2016. The share of all homes that sold last quarter for $2 million or more – 2.6 percent – was also the second-highest on record, behind 2.7 percent in second quarter 2016.
Of the homes that sold for $1 million or more last quarter, nearly 77 percent sold for $1 million to $2 million, and the vast majority (91 percent) sold for no more than $3 million.... which probably means that when the Chinese finally leave Canada and hit California, watch out.
Other highlights from California’s $1 million-plus home sales in first quarter 2017, per CoreLogic:
- Roughly 78 percent of the $1 million-plus sales last quarter were existing (not new) detached houses, up from about 75 percent a year earlier but below the 10-year quarterly average of about 82 percent.
- About 11 percent of last quarter’s sales were existing condos, roughly the same as a year earlier and above the 10-year quarterly average of around 9 percent.
- About 31 percent of the homes that sold for $1 million or more last quarter were purchased with cash, while nearly 43 percent of multi-million-dollar sales were bought with cash.
- The average size of a $1 million-plus home sold last quarter was 2,739 square feet, down from a 10-year average of 3,064 square feet. For resale detached houses the average was 2,825 square feet, while for resale condos it was 2,053.
- On average, $1 million-plus homes sold last quarter had four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
- The average lot size for a $1 million-plus home sold last quarter was 17,368 square feet, down from a 10-year average of 19,370 square feet (for homes on 5 acres or less).
- The five zip codes with the highest number of million-dollar-plus home sales last quarter were 92620 (Irvine); 92130 (San Diego, including Carmel Valley); 95125 (San Jose); 92037 (La Jolla, San Diego); and 92651 (Laguna Beach).
Boo Yahh---
Sincerely ,
Jimminy Cramer.
No houses are selling in my hood. Avg starting price just under $2m.
That shows you socialism works...for the rich at least. All others let them have cake.
Viva Commiefornia ! Viva la Revolucion !
Soon to a Democrat state close to you.
Handout Nation: Combined Enrollment in America’s 4 Largest Safety Net Programs Hits a Record High of 236 Million
I hear Marie Antoinette's palace was at an all-time high price before the plebs stormed the Bastille, too.
Of course, those who instigated the uprising against the throne in her day are now the ones who flaunt their power over US (neo-plebs). Ah, how the wheels of history and fortune turn. A great day of reckoning is fast approaching. To all of those self-chosen elitists on the Coasts who look upon we "fly-overs" with disdain... tick-tock. tick-tock. tick-tock. ;)
California Million-Dollar Home Sales Hit An All Time High
My response: Based on sales levels and price, one would think that people have found nirvana. Yes indeed, SEX, DRUGS and ROCK'n ROLL are alive and well.
Every single one of these sales is to Chinese. All of them cash sales.
Sydneys average is over 1.1 million buck - so are other places in this rediculous bubble filled world, yet in all of California it's ony 20 odd thousand in the entire state hat hit that price? Meh.
Miami is the same way. 2-4 million selling like crazy
The only thing you can afford is/are two M&Ms.
If you're lucky, they might have peanuts inside.
San Antonio upper tier housing is exploding. Record house sales for homes over $1 million. This time it isn't the Mexicans buying but the Mexifornians.
It night be tech people. Supposedly, Texas has a tech boom.
The Tax Assessors in California must be sporting more wood than 84 Lumber.
I live in the SF East Bay burbs and now houses around me that are 2k sqf are now going for a million,ridiculous.
The FED FUCKERS print it, the little and big guys gives it to the internet brat pack, so they masterbate each in the game of who pays the highest gets the greatist ego. Prices should continue when the FED Preserve fuckers turns off the ponzi faucett