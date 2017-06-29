Vatican's Finance Chief, Cardinal Pell, Charged With Multiple Sex Assaults

The Vatican's finance chief, Australia's highest ranking Roman Catholic and one of Pope Francis' most senior advisors, Cardinal George Pell, has been charged with multiple sex offenses by Australian police in the latest blow to the Vatican’s attempts to put decades of child sex abuse scandals behind it.
"Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offenses," Victoria state police deputy commissioner Shane Patton said, following a police investigation that followed the same processes and procedures applied in other sex abuse cases. Cardinal Pell has been summoned to appear in court in Melbourne on July 18 to face the charges, which relate to complaints made by more than one person, according to the FT. To attend the hearing the 76-year-old would have to return to Australia from Rome, where he has been tasked by the Pope with cleaning up the Vatican’s finances.
Cardinal George Pell at St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney
“He is to appear in Melbourne magistrates’ court on July 18 in a filing hearing and it relates to multiple charges and multiple complainants,” added Patton.
There might be up to 10 alleged victims, Australian news website News.com.au reports, adding that they were minors at the time of the alleged assaults and are now aged from their late 20s to their early 50s. The allegations are believed to stretch from the time that Pell was a priest in the Australian town of Ballarat to when he was Archbishop of Melbourne. It is alleged that the cardinal groomed boys at a swimming pool in Ballarat in the 1970s and committed sexual assaults at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne, according to The Australian.
Since 2014, Pell has lived in the Vatican, with which Australia has no extradition treaty, meaning the cardinal could potentially avoid prosecution if he chose not to return to his home country. However, the Australian Catholic Church said in a statement Thursday that the cardinal "will return to Australia, as soon as possible, to clear his name."
"He said he is looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously," the statement added.
Over the past 18 months Cardinal Pell has publicly denied sex abuse allegations that were leaked to the Australian media. In July, ABC, the Australian state broadcaster, interviewed two complainants, Lyndon Monument and Damian Dignan, about alleged inappropriate touching at a Ballarat swimming pool in the 1970s. They both allege the cardinal touched their genitals while playing a game in the pool where he would throw them and the other boys up in the air. Cardinal Pell has repeatedly denied these allegations.
When news of the police probe initially emerged last year, Cardinal Pell wrote to Robin Scott, Victoria’s acting minister of police. He formally requested an inquiry into the “maliciously timed leaking of details of a police investigation into purported allegations” against him.
In a statement issued by the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, Cardinal Pell said he “strenuously denied” all the allegations.“Cardinal Pell will return to Australia, as soon as possible, to clear his name following advice and approval by his doctors who will also advise on his travel arrangements,” said the statement.
* * *
Cardinal Pell has appeared several times at a long-running Australian government commissioned inquiry into institutional responses to child sex abuse, most recently last year via video-link from Rome. During that appearance Cardinal Pell denied he knew about abuse perpetrated by paedophile priests in the Australian town of Ballarat in the 1970s and 1980s. He has also denied claims that he tried to “silence” a victim of abuse.
Cardinal Pell cited ill health when making a decision not to return to Australia to appear before the committee in person.
Pell, 76, was promoted to cardinal in 2003 and three years ago he was appointed to serve as the Vatican treasurer, considered to be the third most powerful post behind the Pope. While it is the first time that formal charges are brought against the clergyman, he was subject of an investigation in the early 2000s after claims emerged that he had molested an altar boy back in the 1960s, The Age reported. At the time, Pell denied the allegations against him, dubbing them "lies."
In February, the Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse released a report stating that more than 4,000 children, mostly boys, have been allegedly sexually abused by Catholic priests in Australia over a period of decades.
According to the investigation, since the 1950s some 7 percent of priests in the country were alleged perpetrators. The commission also said that since the 1980s, the Catholic Church has paid over $200 million to victims of alleged sex abuse committed by priests in Australia over decades.
* * *
Cardinal Pell is the most senior Catholic church official to have been charged with sex offences. However, a series of international probes into the Church’s handling of sex abuse have uncovered evidence that paedophile priests were regularly moved between parishes rather than defrocked and referred to police.
The charges laid against Cardinal Pell will cast a cloud over the Pope Francis’s efforts to draw a line under child abuse issues that have dogged the church for decades. In a December letter to bishops, the Pope said there was “zero tolerance” for child sexual abuse by clergy.
Pope Francis has stood by Cardinal Pell throughout the Australian abuse scandals. When asked about Cardinal Pell last July, the Argentine pontiff said that “one cannot judge” before the judiciary had taken its course. “After the justice system speaks, I will speak,” the Pope added.
How can he speak with a cock in his mouth?
It is better to give than to receive.
Why would anyone allow Father Ben Dover to babysit their kids? After all, why would a normal male join the priesthood in the first place?
The same reason the boys of Sparta wanted to be soldiers when they became men.
They could then ass rape the young boy in their care.
The Senate pages weren't the only pages getting ass action, the chivalrous knights had their pages.
Humans. Some day this species is going to be extinct.
The Church at its best Behavior
That 7% number is low.
I would not be surprised if it is north of 25%.
A pedo was my instructor. He was convicted. How many are not reported? Most! Just like rape victims, plus there is the catholic guilt if doing something against the church.
Upon further thought, maybe 50%.....
Scandal involving a member of the Vatican Bank?
Let's just say it's been known to happen...
The IOR has a long history
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banco_Ambrosiano
Remember when Pope John Paul I got "heart attacked"?
Bingo! This guy might be Hugh Hefner but if he pissed off the wrong person, he's Hugh Sandusky.
If they're saying it was only 10 kids, then we can be sure it was really more than 100......
As a schoolgirls, my ex-wife was compelled to kiss this creature on the hand, and she says he looked upon the children with contemptuous smugness as they were forced to do this.
I dont doubt for a second his guilt
so many ready to convict on charges alone?
seems i recollect lotsa ZH'ers going off against this very thing a hundred times over in other areas. Politics in particular (Trump and Russiagate comes to mind pretty quickly).
yep, the Catholic Church has had its issues with this. Does that mean you are to jump to condemn this guy without any proven or verified evidence as yet?
sorry, it's hypocritical.
calling it not only as i see it but as it is.
Gosh, you've really made me see the light.
You're absolutely right- in fact, let's just drop this entire matter- sweep it under the rug and just ignore the "multiple charges pending" thing- after all, that doesn't mean anything at all....
Your smug judgement of hypocracy doesn't make you right- it's not "as it is", it's as you see it- and you're wrong.
But thanks for playing, Father......
did i say anything about dropping the whole matter?
or - did i say people were condemning a man that has not been proven of anything yet?
guilty because someone or someones else were.
take your hypocritical ass somewhere else, or at least improve on your comprehension skills.
+1 BDU ! The court of public opinion is meaningless . If, IF this person is convicted, and even if not convicted but guilty none the less, he should live the most painful SHORT life as possible to inflict . Stealing the innocence of a child has to be one of the greatest "sins" any human can commit . ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE! Further, there is NO reforming a pedophile, NONE! Even when chemically neutered, the sick brain will continue to offend. And most sad of all, victims frequently become perps . I believe this is the worst offense a human can commit.
Disclaimer, I was raised and educated a Catholic, and no, my butt don't hurt, I was never molested. I do not subscribe to that belief system, barley consider myself a christian. But I am a father to 3 beautiful (grown) children, and that is the one thing that would have made me want to murder someone.
right.
if this guy turns out to be a pedo, i do not know what punishment could be bad enough to fit his crime being in the place of power and trust and and faith he took on.
if he is proven one - turn on the venom full blast.
right now people are lynching a guy almost purely by association.
and TY, Luc.
They both allege the cardinal touched their genitals while playing a game in the pool where he would throw them and the other boys up in the air.
This is a hit piece against the Christian religion. If not, where are the investigative results by the “Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse” into child abuse by homosexual couples who adopt children and "touch genitals" every day?
To the contrary, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan says allowing same-sex marriage benefits children. Says she, “More adopted children and more marital households, whether same-sex or other-sex, seems to be a good thing.”
To believe that is to disbelieve the obvious.
No, the Commission’s main thrust is investigating only “the history of abuse in educational institutions, religious groups, sporting organizations, state institutions and youth organizations.” It’s not about investigating Cardinal Pell’s guilt; it’s not about caring for the children. It’s about painting the church in false colors and destroying it.
The world is going to Hell, and for the children, this is what Hell is.
Who cares about the Church itself? It has been infiltrated. The institution needs to be replaced. The important thing is spirituality itself, and the promotion thereof.
So what’s the beef? It’s the replacement of a thriving Chrisitian culture that established the greatest social miracle on earth with tyrannical atheistic communism.
The seeds to destroy America’s Christian culture were planted long ago in America by Jewish Bolshevik, Herbert Marcuse of the Frankfurt School, with little or no opposition at home or abroad.
Marcuse advocated and now has achieved the deliberate destruction of Europe’s and America’s white Christian culture by using Third World diversity and cultural Marxism, soon to be followed by revolutionary Marxism.
Marcuse, an intellectual of the Frankfort School, fled Germany in 1933 only to become the guru of the 1960s counterculture in America. The mistake was letting him into America in 1934. His book Eros and Civilisation “became the Bible of the young radicals who took over Western European and America’s college campuses from 1965 onward, and who are still there as faculty members,” tearing down the culture.
So now, after experiencing decades of Hollywood nudity, profanity and obscenities and promiscuity and pornography as well as outrageous supporting US Supreme Court decisions, Americans no longer are having their jaded sensibilities “shocked” by anything but the teachings of the Bible, placing in [the Bible's] stead a moral relativism that equates all cultures and all philosophies--except for Western civilization, culture, and philosophy, which are ‘exploitative’ and ‘bad.’
Cultural Marxism is now America’s state ideology, taught throughout America’s state-controlled schools and upheld by the courts.
Ike Morgan writes: “Critical Theory is best described by one of its adherents, ‘... it is the essential destructive criticism of all the main elements of Western culture, including Christianity, capitalism, authority, the family, patriarchy, morality, sexual restraint, patriotism, convention, and conservatism.’"
Writes Morgan: “The time tested traditions of Western civilization that had provided us with the freest, most tolerant nation on Earth are now replaced by nihilistic notions of free love, abortion, euthanasia, drugs, gay marriage, hatred of religion, and divorce.
“Political correctness acts as the protector of the ideas.”
Who cares? I care.
"If you can convince a man there is no God, you do not have a man who believes nothing. You have a man who will believe anything"
Amen.
"We hold from God the gift which includes all others. This gift is life — physical, intellectual, and moral life." -- Frederic Bastiat
I really would need to read a better description of the supposed wrongdoing.
All I read so far is that he was playing with the boys in the pool and throwing them. This is when he supposedly touched their genitals.
I am not making excuses for him but there is a very likely possibility of incidental contact during that kind of activity.
The changes double if you're doing that with girls.
So the question is, did he do this in a sexual manner and thus is a creep of the highest magnitude or is was it just incidental conract while rough housing with the kids???
Remember kids, there is no such thing as elite pedophilia, and therefore Pizzagate is a crazy conspiracy theory!
Now please go turn on the Disney Channel an watch Dan Schneiderman's child foot fetish videos.
I'm making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... www.jobproplan.com
Gee I'm shocked
The Cardinal is building his resume so he can work with peodPodesta and Bill Clinton.
It's worth pointing out that these are homosexuals.
Another thought: since this is the crime most heinous and disgusting, is it being falsely alleged to silence him from revealing whatever financial corruption he discovered while "cleaning up" the Vatican's finances?
great picture
Here comes a few more weeks of extra collections.
The same reason low I.Q. American males join the military, they just can't get enough of that tight Muzzie, young, boys arses!
F'king hope so.... we failed, theres no two way about it... we failed hard and our time is up.
This piece of shit has been doing his utmost to obstruct justice, protect his paedophile mates and both demonize and wear down the victims in Australia... all while hiding his miserable carcas at paedo-central (the Vatican).
Cardinal Pell and his cohorts are the worst kind of person... raising a bible with one hand and slipping their other hand into the knickers of vulnerable people (kids, orphans, invalids etc.).
Let him rot in hell for eternity.
Very restrained comment.
This is all about the side benefits whilst the bastards have been extorting money for centuries with menaces by threatening hell and damnation.
what bothers me the most is they seem to believe not ONE single word they are preaching. Even those who don't molest children seem to cover up for those that do - what kind of religious "brotherhood" is this?
It's evil, and if it wasn't for all the historic books and art I'd say bomb them.
They saved a lot of ancient books over the millenia. They also destroyed anything they found that did not back church doctrine.
If I was Catholic, I would get my peeps together and start my own church. Fuck this centralized religion crap.
Centralized Govt. Banking and Religion... all monopolies, all abuse, all bad ideas.
I put the Catholic church right up there with Islam when it comes to evilness and having values from the stone age....
Like most large centralized organizations in our world, the Catholic Church has been infiltrated by Satanists, and yes they are believers in Satan. Part of Satanism is pedophillia and even worse, human sacrifice. The world needs to be taken back from the devil.
Yep, and it was probably something like a 200 or 400 year process. I mean, look at the foundation of the Jesuits. Why was it necessary to establish a MILITARY order? And why were the founders crypto-Jews (I would argue they weren't believers in Judaism either, Satanists/kabbalist pretending to be Jewish, pretending to be Catholic Jesuit priests, essentially)?
Then 200 years ago, you have the Vatican handing over control of its finances to the Rothschilds! Says it all, doesn't it?
The practice of Satanism was started by Catholic priests who were disqusted with the corruption of the Catholic church.
So they started reciting the prayers backwards and built it from there.
The corruption in that church is nothing new. It is centuries old.
For centuries the Catholic church was the dominant power in Europe. Even kings bowed to the pope and had to have ho consideration for the archbishop and bisops inside their nation.
There was tremendous amount of power in the church. That sort of power is a magnet for psychopaths.
I read stories where they found large numbers of baby skeletons at some convent. Speculation is that the priests would come a fuck the nuns, who if they got pregnant would toss the newborn off the cliff (or perhaps other nuns on the orders of the mother superior ).
Kings provided military leadership (ie. they were in charge of soldiers and castles).
The Church provided civil leadership (i.e. they were in charge of towns, markets, collecting taxes, and law making).
An Emperor was someone who assumed ultimate leadership, that is, both military and civil. That is why it was always controversial when someone had the ambition to become Emperor. It was either a Pope assuming military leadership, or a King assuming civil leadership...
Religion is, and always has been, about control of the masses for political power purposes by brainwashing, indoctrination, downright lies and if necessary, killing.
what kinda brainwashed dipshit dings the truth?
you're absolutely correct & it's just as rampant in other "denominations."
from julian to gregorian...ask yourself about the biggest historical lie.
the 1 thing these cocksuckers can't control is the cosmos...
https://archive.org/details/HistoryFictionOrScienceVolume1AnatolyFomenko
I love Mr Fomenko. Genius. It is a rabbit hole so deep I am still travelling down it, years later.
But it was an extremely interesing journey, in the sense that you learn WHAT people lie about, and for what purpose. Well, one purpose is to legitimize your own dynasty, and discredit rival dynasties!
You destabilize a country, blame it on the current ruler, and then turn public sentiment against him! Another thing is you don't call an invasion an invasion. No. Locals don't support invasion. But civil war... Sure, the public could be convinced to support the 'rightful heir' to the throne!
What I love about Fomenko is he shows you how a story can be interpreted differently, depending on if we insist it happened 1300 BC or 1300 AD (for example). Take something like David vs Goliath. It could be a story of a young man that defeated a fully armored warrior with a slingshot. Or it could be the first story of marksmanship, the first sniper, standing without armor and only this stick (musket), and a few small rocks (bullets). People didn't understand how these small rocks could penetrate Goliath's armor and kill him, so they related it to what they did understand, a sling shot!
Or King Arthur and the 'sword in the stone'. Did he 'pull' a sword out of a stone, or is it an analogy for the early days of metallurgy? Remember that the first use of iron came from meteors (meteoritic iron) not from metallurgy, which was developed later. So you can see how a leader that was familiar with metallurgy would be significant, indeed!
Religion is the opiate of the masses. Somebody famous said that.
Someone also said that if there were no God, it would be necessary for man to invent one.
if gw bush weren't such a pussy, he'd have sent uh-60's into the vatican for cardinal pedophile bernie law! i was in a rage over that. the whole baby fucking catholic church should be razed with RICO as a child trafficing crime syndicate.
Dear higher IQ people, will you please stop "Screwing" the world up !
Dopey prick.
We're trying to shed a light on reality in the course of influencing opinions to do something about fixing it.
WTFUD TheFederalistPapers Jun 29, 2017 5:28 AM
It is better to give than to receive.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sarcasm
Exactly. It is called a coping mechanism.
A family member repeated the mantra to me that internet memes offend muslims, and therefore cause terror attacks! I said that is causally completely backwards, because the terror attacks force people to make jokes about them, to help people cope!
This is what happens when a religion deviates from the Bible. Though considered the first and largest of the Christian religions, the proof is in the pudding they've done more damage to God and are the works of Satan. It was foretold that these apostate would forbid marriage. What can one expect when they take a naturally created desire of sex, tell them no and then like a complete predator seek out the innocent.
1 Timothy 4:1-3
World English Bible (WEB)
4 But the Spirit says expressly that in later times some will fall away from the faith, paying attention to seducing spirits and doctrines of demons, 2 through the hypocrisy of men who speak lies, branded in their own conscience as with a hot iron; 3 forbidding marriage and commanding to abstain from foods which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.