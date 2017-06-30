CNN Producer: American Voters "Are Stupid As Shit"

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe has just capped off a week of destroying CNN's last shred of credibility with a Friday morning release of another undercover encounter with an employee of the beleaguered network. Jimmy Carr, a hate-filled Associate Producer, said that virtually everyone he knows at the network - surprise - absolutely hates President Trump.
Carr: "On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he's really bad at this and that he does not have America's best interests. We recognize he's just f*cking crazy."
"Here's the deal, this is a man who's not actually a Republican... He just adopted that because that was the party he thought he could win in. He doesn't believe anything that these people believe."
Carr goes on to rattle off a laundry list of grievances against the President, stating that "90% of us are on board with just the fact that he's crazy."
Carr didn't stop at the President. When asked about the election, the Associate Producer said American voters are "Stupid as shit," before insulting Kellyanne Conway - a top Trump advisor and the first woman to run a successful Presidential campaign.
Ratings
Carr then echoed what another CNN producer admitted to a Project Veritas operative - it's all about Ratings.
"It's decisions made by people higher than me and if they go wow, your ratings are soaring right now, keep up what you're doing. Well, what we're doing is Russia, ISIS, London terror, shooting in Chicago, that's it.
Fake News Bust
O'Keefe also caught CNN selectively editing out a Trump supporter's answer during an election panel to make him appear stupid when giving an answer to the topic of illegal immigrants voting in the 2016 election.
Entire video:
Week of horror for CNN
Undercover footage released earlier in the week dealt devastating blows to the credibility-damaged network whose President, Jeff Zucker, may be on the chopping block if a merger between AT&T and CNN parent company Time Warner is approved.
On Monday, Project Veritas released undercover footage of a candid discussion with CNN producer John Bonifield, in which the "Very Fake News" network employee admitted that the whole Russia story against President Trump is a "Mostly B.S." ratings grab by CNN's CEO Jeff Zucker.
Bonifield also admitted that he hasn't seen any evidence of President Trump committing a crime.
But all the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school, you're just like, that's adorable. That's adorable. This is a business. -John Bonifield
Then on Wednesday O'Keefe captured footage of CNN host Van Jones saying that the Russia - Trump story is "a big nothing burger."
Van Jones responded with a CNN op-ed, calling the video a hoax and "highly edited right wing propaganda" made by a "con man."
[F]or those of you unfamiliar with James O'Keefe and his misnamed "Project Veritas," here's a helpful recap: James O'Keefe is a notorious con man whose infamy arises from his addiction to pulling the same media stunts, over and over again. -Van Jones
(Perhaps the Project Veritas operative approached Van Jones off camera to role-play as a conservative for fun?)
White House Endorses
On Tuesday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders encouraged people to watch the O'Keefe video of CNN Producer John Bonifield admitting the Russia story was "Mostly B.S." pushed by CEO Jeff Zucker for ratings.
"whether it's accurate or not, I don't know - I think if it is accurate, it is a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism." -Sarah H. Sanders
Huckabee's endorsement drew the ire of the MSM, however instead of discussing the content of O'Keefe's video - pundits like Chuck Todd did a full Exorcist head swivel over the fact that Huckabee hadn't personally verified each claim in the undercover sting (which CNN confirmed the authenticity of).
Death knell?
Will a cleanout of CEO Jeff Zucker and perhaps a few other sacrificial wolves restore credibility to the news network that's been faking it for years? I wouldn't hold my breath as long as guys like James O'Keefe are around to expose the shills.
Project Veritas= 3
Communist News Network = 0
James O'Keefe, a.k.a. James Covfefe. ;-)
ATTABOY, Jimmy! ATTABOY!
Looney
Zucker's first name isn't Jeff. That's just an alias. His real first name is Cock.
OMG ... What a reveal!!
Well we know at least 48.2% of the voters are stupid as shit, so he's not far off.
To be fair, he's right.
LOL, he is right, and people are going to knock CNN for telling the truth for once.
OT: I'll see y'all later. I've gotta go track down some palatable instant coffee, and then I'm going on an Oryx hunt. If all goes well, I'll be back tomorrow evening, but I get the whole month of July for off and on hunting. 6AM until 9PM is going to be brutal in the Alamogordo sun. But it's an Oryx hunt.
There is proof that there are a lot of “stupid as shit” voters out there…
Maxine Mathematician Waters
Nancy Botox Pelosi
Chuckey Cheese Schumer
Little Dick Durbin
Rahm Tiny Dancer Emmanuel
Hillary Saud Clinton
Barack Sweetsound Obama
I could go on….
I'm an equal opportunity hater. Paul Ryan. John McCain. Lindsey Graham. Most of the Republicans are shit too. They tell you one thing, then they kowtow to their campaign donors or whomever promises them a cushy job after their term.
Is that asshat any relation to this asshat?...
Obamacare architect: We passed law due to ‘stupidity of the American voter’
No, Manthong, they just all think we're stupid. And you wonder why they have this unshakable belief that they should be in charge of running everything? The two go hand-in-hand.
PJW nails it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxg6Xs3jQek
The CURSE has got Americans all dumbed down.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/17/is-america-cursed/
Today I learned people still care what CNN talking heads think
well pretty much only when they tell the truth, by accident, to an unsuspected "hot mike".
but really, if any of these legacy media people truly wanted ratings don't you think they'd give some coverage to a political scandal involving the murder of a (jewish, democratic party) u.s. citizen on the streets of the capital, that itself is prima facie evidence of the deepest corruption in the fbi and the d.c. police? that the legacy media has no, none, nada interest in the answers to the following two questions, and hasn't for a year, tells us that the fix is in and the good guys are losing so far (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lin-a2lTelg):
1. why, after the dnc emails were stolen, and a dnc data analyst was murdered (seth rich), and wikileaks published the stolen emails and later offered a reward for seth rich's murderer, did the fbi never, even a little, investigate the murder of seth rich?
2. how did the dnc "rebuff" the fbi's attempts to examine the dnc data servers, from which the dnc emails were stolen, perhaps by "russian hackers", such that the fbi has never seen the primary evidence in their top level national security investigation into "russian meddling" in the otherwise totally clean u.s. elections?
Sounds like the Peter Principle. OT, just noticed your avatar is a nail gun. All this time, I thought it was a boot!
Well if we're stupid as shit that means Jimmy Carr must be dumber than a stump!!!!
That's probably the first non-fake news and truth out of CNN in a long time.
Yes, the average voter in the USA (and almost everywhere else) is dumb as cowshit.
If they watch CNN, then, well, yes, they are stupid as shit.
If they watch any TV, and most have for all of their life, well....duh!
Intelligence is relative. The thing that is important is that they are declaring us stupid, therefor incapable of ruling ourselves, making our own choices, thereby inferring that they are other more intelligent people should do it for us.
This has been the overriding message of the election. We deplorables chose poorly and thus should be negated, Trump removed as an "error" on the electorate's part.
Well, American voters might be stupid as shit, but their press & politicians are far worse. So, there...
The press - and the politicians - have learned how easy it is to manipulate people who are stupid as shit.
Look at all these ridiculous, counter-productive wars. And not just literal wars. Also the "war on drugs," the 'war on poverty," the "war on climate change."
The press helps create the faux "crisis." The politiicians and bureaucrats then exploit said "crisis" to increase governmental control (and/or to simply act like they are "doing something.")
To get the public on board with their programs, sometimes the sequence is reversed - politicians create the "crisis" and then their conspirators in the press help spread the requisite panic. This is what the neocons do to get all their wars, regime changes and occupations.
Anyway, "conventional wisdom" is almost always wrong (an untruth advanced by fake news) and is maninuplated by the Establishment to achieve a specific result.
Carr: On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he's really bad at this and that he does not have America's best interests. We recognize he's just f*cking crazy."
"Here's the deal, this is a man who's not actually a Republican... He just adopted that because that was the party he thought he could win in. He doesn't believe anything that these people believe."
---------------------
This is 100% true. Indeed, the US people are very stupid. However, Trump is a low-life shit but he is not stupid. His behavior and his actions are just a smokescreen and a diversion to promote his own financial interests and agenda of his real masters from GS and FED.
You should say "I THINK it is 100% true, rather simple declaring it to be true. This way we can assume you are simply STUPID rather that ARROGANT AND STUPID.
I would say that yeah - we have a problem with people not doing their own research - people are lazy and want the "truth" handed to them by the MSM - and the MSM is more than happy to feed anyone who will watch/listen the most bullshit that they can pump out. So when the fuckers at CNN say that the US voters are stupid as shit - THEY KNOW first hand!! They are the ones who have been piping out the shit into the heads of the drooling zombies who actually listen to them - and incidentally, these drooling zombies vote - almost all for the blue team. Fox and the red team also have their BS stream going. When you get the two of these teams together - it is a hurricane of bullshit and actual reason and critical thought are OUT the window.
And the small minority that is not "stupid as shit" represent a threat to the objectives of the "powers that be."
Members of this critical-thinking, contrarian group are derided and censored. By design. For a necessary reason and purpose - it's vitally important that these people NOT be listened to, that they do not not obtain significant influence with the masses or succeed in the shaping of "conventional wisdom."
The conventional wisdom that allows the masses to be so easily manipulated is bogus and must not be exposed as such. Those who try to point this out must not be heard or believed.
Well he is right, merikans are dumb as dog shit.... and that dog shit will keep watching cnn.
OMFG!!!!! The Cranial Neurons Not-working network shit the bed again???!!!
Like Ric James used to say, "ratings are a helluva drug", or something like that.
The sad thing is that the high majority of the general public have never even heard of James O'keefe or Project Veritas.
ATTENTION ALL ZHers: please do this man a solid, go to http://projectveritas.com/ and throw him some cash. Doesn't have to be a lot. He's performing a very valuable public service.
They need tp work on their donation game. Only by CC? PayPal is nice and anonymous and my CC info is not stored on their server. And they are going to opt me into junk mail? Here is some truth fot PV, I fight a constant battle with junk mail and I am quite cautious about handing over my CC info. A PP option and a check box to opt in to email would have gotten them a donation a few minutes ago.
There is a giant paypal link at the bottom of the donation page.
http://projectveritas.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/paypal_button.png
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=0Q6p2IGNuhBgaqb8sUR2RQqWhx2ebbSGGxS...
I hope that changes. They have come up with a brillaint beat - investigate the (alleged) investigators.
Somehow they need to show all the stories the MSM could and should investigate but does not. That is, they need to expose that owners of corporate media - and the news "gate keepers they hire" - know that there are many topics that are "off limits."
A few examples:
1. Rigged markets - first and foremost precious metals, but also stock markets.
2. Rigged/BS economic data
3. Any investigation of the Fed. With my posts, I often lobby for an "official" audit of the Fed (which I know won't happen), but there is nothing stopping the press from giving the Fed the Watergate treatment. Well, there IS something/someone stopping this from happening.
4. Gold owned by USA. Gold owned by China.
5. All the lies that get us into wars/interventions that are reported as truths. All the truths about the consequences of these interventions that are concealed.
Lots of people and organiations are almost literally begging the MSM to cover these topics. These pleas are typically laughed at, made fun of, always ignored, none of their requests for investigations are acted on.
Anyway, Real journalism on the lack of real jounalism would be a great story - and important for our country and the world.
"Fake news" is not just reporting BS. It's NOT REPORTING all of the important stories that could and should be reported. Well, someone could actually investigate this.
Of course, the people who are not reporting what they should be reporting are not going to easily and freely volunteer this information. But, as this project has shown, if you are clever enough you can expose them for who they really are.
I'll add McCain...
"I could go on…."
Please do. Good laugh at the end of a long work week.
hey, at least you have a job...
Lucky you, but they are ghost in the heat of the day, went last year, had a blast but the missle range shit all over my hunt.
The problem is further aggravated. In many countries CNN is the only US chain offered by your cable operator and therefore only source for certain "journalists". Write your cable operator to change this situation or change your provider if you can.
"Lie of Omission." In other words,
A Deep State Scripted False Narrative PsyOp.
The Weaponized Presstitute's are the media vehicles or Deep State appendage's which carry out the PsyOp.
finally it is not 100% fake news on CNN.... for once they say something reel.
The "gate keepers of the news" control the agenda and form "conventional wisdom" by A) "news" they report that is bogus, but also by (B) omitting a vast number of important stories that they could cover but don't. As you point out, this is a "lie of omission." Omitting to tell the truth is both intentional and vitally important to the effort of advancing the state's false agendas.
Those who often plead with the press to cover A, B or C are conveniently dismissed as "kooks" and are seldom granted the courtesy of an audience or a reply. GATA's pleadings with the financial press to expose manipulation of the monetary metals is just one example that comes to mind here.
Anyway, the press never really looks into matters they could and should be looking into (probably because they know what they will find and this truth will expose both their allies in government as well as their own jounalistic malpractice in protecting these crooks).
So investigations of powerful people and activities that could change the status quo - and make the world a better place to live - do not take place. Findings that could be reported never are.
The abdication of the Fourth Estate's role as a watchdog of powerful people and organizations - and as an exposer of agendas that are based on lies or half-truths - is one of the saddest developments in our world.
Yes, please keep investigating the press. Shame them. If they don't change, replace them too.
Oh, be nice. Allowed the choice between Hillary and Trump, enough voted for Trump to break past the fraud and keep her sidelined.
Maybe most voters are not THAT stupid. ;)
is oryx good eating, or have good fur, or is it a vanity kill? anyway, good luck!
It is fair to say that anyone who voted has no real clue how this corp sorry country is really run.
I disagree! The American voters are not stupid. They lack the time to keep up with the issues due to the stagnant wages and ever increasing prices. Almost everybody I knw is working long hours and about half have a second part time job just to keep a roof over their heads. with stagnant wages and inreased costs our caring (only for itself) the local, state and federal governments keep raising taxes.